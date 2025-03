Northwest Herald’s Voter Guide to April 2025 election

FILE – People enter and leave the the McHenry County Election Center ahead of the last election in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

This spring, McHenry County voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Early voting has started and voting will conclude on Election Day, April 1.

To vote by mail, go to the McHenry County Clerk’s Office in person or online to obtain an application for vote-by-mail ballots. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.

Early voting has started at multiple locations in McHenry County.

They include:

McHenry County Election Center, 410 S. Eastwood Drive in Woodstock.

Algonquin Township Office, 3702 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

Crystal Lake Public Library, 126 Paddock St.

McHenry Township Office, 3703 N. Richmond Road in Johnsburg.

Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate.

McHenry City Hall, 333 S. Green St.

Nunda Township Office, 3510 Bay Road in Crystal Lake.

Huntley Park District, 12015 Mill St.

Algonquin Area Public Library, 2600 Harnish Drive.

Cary Park District Community Center, 255 Briargate Road.

Dunham Township Office, 107 Airport Road in Harvard.

Marengo City Hall, 132 E Prairie St.

All of the locations are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Friday, March 29, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 22.

All but the Dunham Township Office and Marengo City Hall are also open 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 22. And all but the Huntley Park District, Algonquin library, Cary Community Center, Dunham Township Office and Marengo City Hall are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 31.

Below are all competitive races in McHenry County with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.

Table of Contents

MUNICIPALITIES

Village of Bull Valley

Trustee, Vote for 3

Mark Newton (incumbent)

Joel Eriksen

Steve Thomas (incumbent)

Edgar Ellinghausen (incumbent)

Village of Cary

Mayor

Mark Kownick (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Randolph Lee Scott Jr.

City of Crystal Lake

Council member, Vote for 3

Natasha Teetsov

Ian Philpot (incumbent)

Cameron D. Hubbard (incumbent)

Jake Justen (write-in)

Village of Fox Lake

Village President

Donald “Donny” Schmit (incumbent)

Sean R. Stochl

Trustee, Vote for 3

Bernice “Bernie” Konwent (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

David K. Gauger: Candidate questionnaire

Jeffrey “Jeff” Jensen (incumbent)

Glenn Close

Ronald “Ron” Stochl (incumbent)

City of Harvard

Mayor

Michael P. Kelly (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Paul Hereley (write-in): Candidate questionnaire

Clerk

Scott S. Logan

Kristina Crain (write-in)

Village of Hebron

Village President

Robert W. Shelton (incumbent)

Frank M. Beatty

Steven Morris: Candidate questionnaire

Village of Huntley

Village President

John M. Piwko: Candidate questionnaire

Timothy J. Hoeft (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Listen to our podcast: Huntley Village President debate

Village of Island Lake

Mayor

Richard McLaughlin (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Brian Bartnick: Candidate questionnaire

Stacey Pyne: Candidate questionnaire

Trustee, Vote for 3

Charles Cermak (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Steve Deasey (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Wendy Mills

Sam Duggan

James Ervin Munson

Duane Swiggum: Candidate questionnaire

Village of Johnsburg

Trustee, Vote for 3

Gregory A. Klemstein (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Steve Dixon: Candidate questionnaire

Mary E. “Beth” Foreman (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Joshua C. Hagen (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

James D. “JD” Sylvanus: Candidate questionnaire

Keith Lee Von Allmen: Candidate questionnaire

City of Marengo

Alderman Ward 1

Amanda Damisch: Candidate questionnaire

Nicole DeBoer (incumbent)

Alderman Ward 2

Michael E. Powers

Steven G. Mortensen (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Village of McCullom Lake

Village President

Marilyn Shepit (incumbent)

Terry Counley

City of McHenry

Mayor

Wayne Jett (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Christine Bassi: Candidate questionnaire

Alderman Ward 1

Bobbi Baehne: Candidate questionnaire

Mark Seaquist: Candidate questionnaire

Alderman Ward 3

Stephen Doherty: Election questionnaire

Frank McClatchey (incumbent): Election questionnaire

Alderman Ward 5

Christopher Moore: Candidate questionnaire

Andy Davis (incumbent)

Village of Port Barrington

Trustee, 2-year term

Jason Suddeth (incumbent)

Diana Marie Carlson: Candidate questionnaire

The race for three four-year terms on the Village Board is not competitive.

Village of Prairie Grove

Trustee, Vote for 3

Megan Behm

Terry Brown

Robert Halpern-Givens (incumbent)

Kevin Werner (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Village of Spring Grove

Trustee, Vote for 3

Ashley Marie Britt

Robert F. Heaney (incumbent)

Lisa Myhra

Jill M. Loring

Village of Wonder Lake

Trustee, Vote for 3

Samantha Johnson (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Victoria M. Koeune: Candidate questionnaire

Stephen G. Cook: Candidate questionnaire

Richard A. Hilton (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Dennis Palys (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

City of Woodstock

Council member, Vote for 3

Tom Nierman (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Bob Seegers Jr. (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Joseph “John” Puzzo: Candidate questionnaire

Theodore “Theo” Dice: Candidate questionnaire

Gregory A. Hanson: Candidate questionnaire

Joshua S. Fourdyce: Candidate questionnaire

Lou Ness (write-in): Candidate questionnaire

TOWNSHIPS

Algonquin Township

Trustee, Vote for 4

Teresa Sharpe Decker: Candidate questionnaire

Theresa Fronczak: Candidate questionnaire

Robert Becker

Eduardo Aviles

Chemung Township

Supervisor

Samuel John Finfrock: Candidate questionnaire

Katalina Sumano

Coral Township

Trustee, Vote for 4

Cindy Rafkind: Candidate questionnaire

E. Renee Hill (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Suellen Lopez (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Thomas R. Jurs

Roy F. Money (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Henry Zierer

Dorr Township

Highway Commissioner

John Fuller (incumbent)

Tom Thurman

Dunham Township

Supervisor

Darrell W. Perkins

Theresa E. Medley

Trustee, Vote for 4

Dennis Bischke (incumbent)

Cory Scott (incumbent)

David J. Binz (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Joseph S. Belohlavy

Kyle Book

Grafton Township

Trustee, Vote for 4

Chris Lawrence

Corinna Sac

Diane Oltman Ayers

Tamara L. Lueth (incumbent)

Daniel Ziller Jr. (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Matthew Cooper (incumbent)

Sean Cratty (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Greenwood Township

Highway Commissioner

Donald Goad (incumbent)

Eugene Rosio

Marengo Township

Supervisor

Heather Greenquist (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Khaled R. Elqunni (write-in)

Trustee, Vote for 4

Joseph J. Henning (incumbent)

Stephanie Komaniecki

Ray Jones (incumbent)

Ray Cook (write-in)

Martin Mohr (write-in)

McHenry Township

Trustee, Vote for 4

Adam Shaver (incumbent)

Raymond A. Mendlik (incumbent)

Michelle Bindenagel (incumbent)

Mark Jaeger (incumbent)

Casey Guy

Nunda Township

Clerk

Joni Smith (incumbent)

Kyle Bussenger

Highway Commissioner

Iron Mike Lesperance (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Rob Parrish: Candidate questionnaire

Trustee, Vote for 4

Karen Tynis (incumbent)

Justin Franzke

Mike Rogulic (incumbent)

Jordan Frank (incumbent)

Sheila Halasz

Joseph “Joe” Bratanick

Bob Murray

Henry “H-Dawg” Eriksen

Richmond Township

Assessor

Kostian “Kosta” Iftica

Patricia O’Neill (incumbent)

PARK AND LIBRARY DISTRICTS

Cary Park District

Commissioner, Vote for 2

Richard Stasewich

Philip Stanko (incumbent)

Melissa Victor (incumbent)

Barrington Public Library District

Trustee, Vote for 3

Carrie F. Carr (incumbent)

Rachel H. Forsyth-Tuerck

Richard C. McCarthy

Joseph A. Bosnick

Erin Matta

Marengo-Union Library District

Trustee, Vote for 1

Thomas Schermerhorn (incumbent)

Catrina Hill

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Barrington School District 220

Board member, Vote for 4

Steve Wang (incumbent)

Katie Karam (incumbent)

Erin Chan Ding (incumbent)

Sandra Ficke-Bradford (incumbent)

Harathi K. Srivastava

Deanna Stern

Coverage: “District 220 candidates discuss change at pre-election forum”

Cary School District 26

Four-year term, Vote for 4

Stacey Sault (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Julie Jette (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Melinda Hartman (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

David Miller

Bridgette Sanlon: Candidate questionnaire

Zachary Glaysher

Community High School District 155

Board member, Vote for 4

David Jenkins

Ryan Olson

Nicole Pavoris (incumbent)

Mark Pils

Dawn Elaine Bivona

Walter Agnew Moist IV: Candidate questionnaire

Elizabeth Lund

Our coverage: “High School District 155 candidates address district finances, potential federal cuts”

Community School District 300

Four-year term, Vote for 3

Christine Birkett (Dundee) (incumbent)

Emmanuel Thomas (Dundee) (incumbent)

Patrick Malia Jr. (Dundee): Candidate questionnaire

Alisa “Lisa” Lindmark (Hampshire)

Aaron Kelly (Hampshire)

Gianena Winkler (Rutland)

No more than two candidates can be elected from the Dundee area.

Two-year term, Vote for 1

Leslie LaMarca (Rutland) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Crystal Lake School District 47

Four-year term, Vote for 4

Debra L. Barton (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Lea Grover: Candidate questionnaire

Alena Hansen: Candidate questionnaire

Devon Hubbard Tessmer: Candidate questionnaire

Mike Mueller: Candidate questionnaire

Andrew Buckler: Candidate questionnaire

Maria Krause: Candidate questionnaire

James “Jim” Nelson

Our coverage: “Crystal Lake School District 47 board candidates speak on staff reductions, cellphone bans at forum”

Fox River Grove School District 3

Four-year term, Vote for 4

Alex Johnson (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Laura Vanderploeg (incumbent)

Joseph Bajorek: Candidate questionnaire

David Gutierrez (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Leigh Ann Comerford: Candidate questionnaire

Harvard School District 50

Board member, Vote for 4

Rubi Vega (Chemung): Candidate questionnaire

Renee Gonzalez (Chemung)

Diana Bird (Chemung) (incumbent)

Caren S. MacKenzie (Dunham) (incumbent)

William “Willie” Perez (Dunham)

Melinda Shafer (write-in) (incumbent)

No more than two candidates can be elected from the Chemung area.

Huntley School District 158

Board member, 2-year term

Dana Wiley (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Andrew Fekete: Candidate questionnaire

Four-year term, Vote for 4

Richard Bobby III: Candidate questionnaire

Paul A. Troy (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Corine Burns: Candidate questionnaire

Sean Cratty (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Andrew Martin: Candidate questionnaire

Jim Hollich: Candidate questionnaire

Cassie Khurana

Melissa M. Maiorino

Johnsburg School District 12

Board member, Vote for 4

James Barrett (incumbent)

Cathy B. Neiss (incumbent)

Alise Gaughan

Thomas J. Oeffling (incumbent)

Mark A. Majercik

Marengo High School District 154

Board member, Vote for 4

Jodie Kanaly (incumbent)

Todd Volkening (incumbent)

Shane M. Spring (incumbent)

David Schultz (incumbent)

Kelly Sobusiak: Candidate questionnaire

Peter Janko

Terri Paulauski

Marengo-Union Elementary School District 165

Board member, Vote for 3

Nicole Misiura (incumbent)

Richard Czepczynski (incumbent)

Joshua Streu

Suzie Hester

Prairie Grove School District 46

Four-year term, Vote for 4

Rebecca Jenkins

Nicole Segura

Kristin Thakkar

David Costa (write-in) (incumbent)

Clare Barger (write-in)

Richmond-Burton High School District 157

Board member, Vote for 4

Janine Martin

Nicholas Johnson: Candidate questionnaire

Ryan R. Andrus (incumbent)

Benjamin Quint: Candidate questionnaire

Ray Lanz (incumbent)

Jeremy Miller (incumbent)

Wauconda School District 118

Board member, Vote for 4

Kimberly Miller (incumbent)

Steven Caponigri (incumbent)

Kimberly M. Finley

Christopher Carlsen

Rocio Cleveland

Vickie Laureys

Lourdes Chapa (incumbent)

Jonathan Feryance (incumbent)

Carey McHugh is running unopposed for a two-year term.

FIRE DISTRICTS

Wonder Lake Fire Protection District

Trustee, Vote for 2

Michelle M. Stierle (incumbent)

Rick Berndt

Kenneth Schroeder

Jacklyn Basista

Michael Hogan Jr.

Woodstock Fire-Rescue District

Trustee, Vote for 1

Scott Ritzert

Noel Baldwin (incumbent)

REFERENDUM

Harvard Fire Protection District

Shall the Harvard Fire Protection District be allowed to increase its property tax levy beyond the limiting rate?