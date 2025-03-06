2025 Election Questionnaire: Patrick Malia, Community Unit School District 300 Board of Education

Name: Patrick Malia

What office are you seeking? Community School District 300 School Board

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 42

Occupation and employer: I am a Sterile Processing Tech and Patient Care Tech at a busy surgery center in Hoffman Estates.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have not held any previous office positions.

City: Sleepy Hollow

Campaign Website: I can be found on Facebook at Patrick Malia for D300 School Board

Education: I have an Associate Degree from Elgin Community College and an Associate Degree in Data Science from Eastern Gateway Community College.

Community Involvement: I am a volunteer coach for my son’s 3rd and 4th grade basketball team at the Dundee Township Park District and Taylor YMCA in Elgin. I am also a volunteer with the Elgin Public Museum of Natural History in Elgin. I have also been a part of the Dundee Township Aquatics Committee for the last year.

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married to my wife and best friend for the last 10 years. We have an 8-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter, as well as a 12-year-old cat.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

D300 can improve reading and English proficiency by continuing to utilize reading specialists to work with those students who are struggling the most. These specialists have been working diligently to help students who have fallen behind and are helping to boost reading and English proficiency.D300 can also improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores by using iReady for homework. Students in K-8 use iReady for testing and the format encourages students to continue answering homework questions and test prep by making it engaging. Utilizing iReady as a daily practice has students already accustomed to using the system and that comfort alleviates some of the test anxiety that is experienced during the three primary testing session each year.State test scores are also significantly impacted by attendance rates, which is something that is currently being addressed by the district. By offering extra incentives for good attendance, students are encouraged to be on time and in class every day. These incentives are slowly moving us towards a lower rate of absenteeism and more importantly, the chronic absenteeism rate is declining.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

I have two children and they have attended public school since they were 3. Both children started at DeLacey Family Education Center in Carpentersville and have since moved to Sleepy Hollow Elementary School where they are absolutely thriving!

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

The school district’s role is to provide materials and curricula for students that support a student’s educational journey. These materials must be approved by the Board of Education. As a board member, I would not be selecting these materials, but I would be responsible for approving or denying them.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

One of the most important jobs that a school board member has is to protect the financial interests of taxpayers. I take that job very seriously. I would protect the interest of taxpayers by making sure that the District is using our tax dollars to continuously improve our district. A school district is one of the biggest considerations when buying a home and the better our school district is, the more return on investment our taxpayers receive. Additionally, the District is investing tax dollars directly into the next generation by providing new and innovative programs to our students and resources that they need to learn and grow academically.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

While I am not currently a member of the D300 Board, I do know that the District has a reputation for being in good financial health and being good stewards of our tax dollars. If elected I will make sure that the District continues to handle their finances as they have been doing for a long time.

As far as adjustments, if any, necessary because of the end of COVID relief, I am sure that the administration will look at needs versus funds available and prioritize appropriately.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

Title IX should cover sexual orientation and gender identity. No student should be discriminated against based on who they are. It is crucial that we ensure the same opportunities for all students.

Transgender students should be allowed to participate in the sports they choose and be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice based on their gender identity and comfort level. It is my understanding that Illinois requires these protections and, If elected, I will follow existing law.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

Schools are traditionally considered “safe zones” and agents should not attempt to access them. Our schools are safe places of learning and we should keep them that way. I would want to have policies in place that maintain the sanctity of our schools. Our students come to school to learn and that is the policy I want to keep.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

The biggest issue the District is facing right now is the new developments that are being constructed and how that will cause multiple schools to become overcrowded. I plan on using the Master Facility Plan to be proactive about this and work towards a solution that supports our students and teachers.

At this time, we are also unsure about what will happen to funding if the federal Department of Education is dissolved. That will likely impact our students that need help the most and we will have to find a way to ensure these students receive the help they need.

The District is also working on getting all of our students at grade level in math and reading. Progress has been made the last 2 years and we are at a point where we can really push to get even more students on track with where they need to be. We need to build off the momentum that has already been generated and really push our students to excel.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I think students should be allowed to use cell phones responsibly. This means that they would be able to reach out to parents if needed, but not surf the Internet or play games. We are preparing our students for college and career, which means we need to help them learn how to use cell phones responsibly.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies. There are times when parents need to get a hold of their children at school and older students should have the opportunity to check their phones to see if their parents are trying to contact them.

Cell phone policies should also be adapted for specific educational purposes, such as scheduling events with a calendar, checking email, setting reminders, and practical uses that prepare students to use their phones as tools after graduation.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Addressing cyberbullying and inappropriate content through student cells phones is a difficult prospect because the school district does not control personal cell phones the way they do Chromebooks. Issues that occur relating to school need to be reported immediately and we can create easier access to reporting tools if that is necessary. Incidents that occur outside of school should be reported and the district can investigate and determine the best course of action.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

Students should not be able to use AI in schoolwork. Our goal is to educate students and teach them critical thinking skills that prepare them for the future. Relying on AI for quick answers does not help students prepare for what comes after their high school career. AI answers are also notoriously inaccurate and we should discourage students from utilizing AI in any form with their schoolwork.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

The financial reports are already available on the district’s website and I believe in keeping those in place for the public to access.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

I want to start the Parent Advisory Council again. I served on the PAC for all three years it ran and it is the best way to get parents involved. We worked extensively on the 5-year Strategic Plan as well as multiple policy issues. The PAC is a great way to get parents involved that have a genuine interest in the operation of the school district. I would continue to attend PAC meetings as a board member and parent.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I am against banning books in school libraries and classrooms. I want our students to have access to as many works as possible as it is critical in helping them develop as well-rounded young adults and in the development of critical thinking skills. It is not the role of the school or school district to restrict what students have access to in terms of literature, but to teach them how to understand what they are reading and develop an appreciation for the work.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Maintaining appropriate class sizes is going to be difficult with the current challenge we are facing with new housing developments being built. These developments are going to dramatically increase our enrollment and the administration of the school district along with the Board of Education are going to have to develop a plan using the Master Facility Plan. This is going to take a lot of work and I am prepared to meet it head on.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

I believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers. D300 compares compensation with nearby districts and the benefits are similar. The district also provides help to classroom teachers with paraeducators, reading interventionists, math interventionists, and other support staff within the schools. Issues brought forth by teachers and the teachers union can be addressed to ensure our teachers have the resources they need to educate our children.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am active in the community and have a lot of contacts. I can use that as a way to talk to people and anyone that comes to me with a concern. I will be one of seven board members and I am limited on what I can change for constituents; however, I can put them in touch with people who can best assist them in reaching a resolution.