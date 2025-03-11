2025 Election Questionnaire: Bernice Konwent, Trustee of Fox Lake

Name:

Bernice Konwent

What office are you seeking?

Trustee of Fox Lake

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

84

Occupation and employer:

Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

12 years Trustee of Fox Lake

9 years Board of Leisure Village

City:

Fox Lake

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not respond.

Education:

High School graduate

Attended University of Wisconsin

Community Involvement:

Parks and Rec. Commitee

Economic Development Commitee

Marital status/Immediate family:

Widow

I have two children: Girl married no children; Boy married 3 children

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

I support these as long as they are kept up. We have a lot of younger generation coming into McHenry County and this is probably all they can afford.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

I really think there is enough affordable housing at this time.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

I feel it is up to ICE to identify and depart.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Continue Expansion of lake front park.

New marketing campaign to attract businesses, residents, and visitors to our village.

Middle income housing for young professionals.

Water and Sewer infrastructure

Street repairs

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

With our Economic development team. We have a great one.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

We have a pace bus to help people that have no means of getting around.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

We should play an important role in supporting businesses and economic growth.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Out top public safety concerns are speeders, and our law enforcement officers are handling that.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

By making sure as best as we can that residents are following city policies.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, by following the village codes.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

By being active in the village to talk to the residents.