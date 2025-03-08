2025 Election Questionnaire: Mark Seaquist, McHenry City Council, First Ward

Name:

Mark Seaquist

What office are you seeking?

Alderman Ward 1

What is your political party?

Non-Partisan

What is your current age?

35

Occupation and employer:

Director of Project Controls and Senior Project Manager at CJD, Inc.

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

McHenry

Campaign Website:

facebook.com/markseaquistforaldermanmchenry/

Education:

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois Chicago with a minor in mathematics

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification

OSHA 30 in Construction

Community Involvement:

My wife Michelle, my two boys and I volunteered during the construction phase of the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes. We also donated meals to the volunteer crews. My wife’s family was one of the first to make a donation for a fire globe at the Miller Point Riverwalk in dedication of my late brother-in-law Paul Miller Jr. I am involved with executive boards for both the McHenry Township and McHenry County.

Marital status/Immediate family:

My wife Michelle and my three young sons ages 4, 2 and newborn.

Questions:

Should housing be included in development proposals for the city-owned land on Green Street? For the Wastewater treatment plant property? What is, for you, the right combination of commercial, parking and residential for the two downtown areas, including residential density?

The city-owned land on Green Street and the Wastewater treatment plant has so much potential, really the only of its kind in McHenry County. Its integration with the surrounding riverwalk, bike path, shopping, and restaurants gives this location such an opportunity to be very special, and as McHenry being the “Heart of the Fox”, I believe we should be leaning into our boater community roots and small town charm. The residents and business owners I’ve talked to simply do not want a large “skyscraper” apartment building in their downtown. This was also evident when the last developer presented their plans for high density buildings in 2024. I mirror the opinions of the residents I seek to serve as this area of downtown does not need a high density living structure. As someone whose career is in civil engineering and construction management, we should be considering how such a large development would impact our existing drainage infrastructure, parking, traffic, etc. of the surrounding community.

Should the city work with District 15 to sell/redevelop Landmark School, and if so, what kind of development?

Landmark School is a beautiful building and property. The city should collaborate with the property owner (School District 15) to see how we can keep this as a major part of our city’s beautiful downtown landscape. The many people I have talked to would like to see a youth/family centered entity, and this type of venture, as a father myself, I would like to see and support.

The parks department says the pool complex is nearing its end of life. What should the future of water recreation/pools be for the city of McHenry?

There are other cities in McHenry County that have water recreation/pools, especially water parks and swim school type facilities. I personally see people leaving our WATERFRONT community to spend their money elsewhere. I believe we can attract businesses that can lean into our Fox River waterfront attributes and build a water recreation facility with less cost to the McHenry residents.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

McHenry is not the only town in the county with this trend. Very large scale multi-family developments are currently being built all over our neighboring communities in McHenry County. The council must be intentional on how much and where multi-family and rental housing should be built, and look to encourage and attract home ownership in the community. Research has shown that homeownership can influence community involvement as homeowners often exhibit higher levels of civic participation such as voting and volunteering compared to renters.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

I believe everyone should have access to affordable housing and understand not everyone has the ability or desire to purchase single family homes. I also believe the council should be intentional on addressing the needs of its residents.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

I will support local law enforcement working with ICE when public safety is at risk and within the legal limits set by the Illinois Trust Act. The Sheriff has shown commitment to this approach when judicial warrants are involved, focusing on community safety while respecting legal boundaries.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Intentional growth - bring balanced growth to the city in a responsible way by acting on behalf of the residents and collaborating with local businesses and developers, while preserving downtown areas.

Safe communities - Keep McHenry communities safe by fully supporting the City PD and encourage residents to speak up about the concerns in their neighborhoods.

Financial responsibility - I will vote yes on smart investments for the city that maximize use of our existing infrastructure and I will support local business and promote activities to increase entrepreneurship and attract new business while minimizing taxpayer burden.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

According to the city’s recently published 2050 plan, the common desires of the people polled are more walking and biking infrastructure, especially connecting the bike trails. I believe the council should support initiatives to increase pedestrian and bike traffic to connect our downtown districts and Miller Point Riverwalk. For example, the much needed repaving of Venice Ave and adding pedestrian paths connecting Riverside to Greenstreet to Main Street will allow people to visit multiple areas of downtown without needing to move their car. McHenry County has published the McHenry County Connection Plan which we can use as a guide to improve biking and walking infrastructure without spending money for additional studies. Signs could immediately be implemented to attract bikers from the highly travelled Prairie Trail to stop and visit our shops and restaurants.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Public transportation is critical for many residents of McHenry. My plan focuses on leveraging and enhancing the services that already exist including Pace and the “MCRide Dial-a-Ride” programs along with lobbying for expansion to cater to McHenry’s growth areas. I will prioritize safety and efficiency in road maintenance and intersection upgrades, focusing on projects like those outlined in the Long Range Transportation Plan to keep our infrastructure robust while leaning into county and state funding allocations.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

I am proud of the local thriving small business community in McHenry along with the Riverwalk Shoppes and will look to use my relationships with the McHenry Chamber of Commerce and the Pearl Street Market to attract new entrepreneurs and businesses.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

According to the McHenry Police Department Annual Report, there has been a trending increase in criminal arrests and traffic arrests in our city. I will fully support the City PD and look to leverage their new technology including body cameras and the new forensic tech lab to cut down on the time it takes to investigate a crime. I will also encourage residents to speak up about concerns in their neighborhoods.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I will ensure policies are public and encourage community engagement through involvement with the City Council meetings and create an environment where residents feel included and empowered in the decisions impacting the city.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I support the disclosure laws that are already in place and would encourage residents to view public disclosure information.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I remain committed to my openness with the community and look forward to meeting people in person whenever possible. I have spent a majority of my time walking the neighborhoods, knocking on doors and meeting with the community face to face. I have enjoyed this time learning more about the concerns of the people I wish to serve as Alderman, and making personal connections. Additionally, as an active dad with 3 young boys, we enjoy spending our Thursday nights as a family at the Pearl Street Market, and riding our bikes on the weekends to Miller Point to spend time with friends and family in front of the Loon fire globe which is in dedication to my late brother in law. I am active on my Facebook page and can always be accessed electronically as well.