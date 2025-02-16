2025 Election Questionnaire: Dan Ziller Jr., Grafton Township Trustee

Name:

Dan Ziller Jr.

What office are you seeking?

Grafton Township Trustee

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

60

Occupation and employer:

Proud American Farmer/self-employed

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Grafton Township Trustee 3 terms

City:

Huntley

Campaign Website:

No

Education:

Huntley High School Graduate

Community Involvement:

McHenry County Farm Bureau (former President)

Marital status/Immediate family:

Recently widowed, three grown children

Questions:

What is your stance on township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government?

Our township is not offering services that are redundant to another local government.

Does the township have adequate funds for needed roadwork? If not,’what would you do to address that?

Yes, our township has consistently had adequate funds for roadwork as providing safe roads is our biggest responsibility.

What are your top three priorities for the township, and how do you plan to address them?

To keep a safe and friendly operation and work place. To address the residents concerns and problems to the best of our abilities. Most importantly to reduce the townships tax burden on the residents whenever and however we can as our current board has consistently done for many years now.

What role should the township play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

We keep a membership with our Huntley area chamber of commerce. Our commitment has been to do our business dealings with the local companies that can meet our needs.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

The only thing the Township can do is to keep a safe and secure workplace and keep our highly traveled roads well maintained.

How will you ensure that township policies promote inclusion for all residents?

The same way we always have. The township is responsible to all of its residents.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, we have to file paperwork with the County every year for these concerns.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

My contact information is available at the township and I am well known for being accessible.