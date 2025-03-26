2025 Election Questionnaire: Mark Newton, Village of Bull Valley Trustee

Name: Mark Newton

What office are you seeking? Village Trustee, Village of Bull Valley

What is your political party? Independent, non partisan

What is your current age? 74

Occupation and employer: Board Advisor, Neurotech LLC

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Incumbent, Village of Bull Valley Trustee April 2021 to present

City: Bull Valley, Illinois 60098 since 2009

Campaign Website: www.linkedin.com/in/mark-newton-5291a8125

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude in Economics: North Park College

Masters of Management, Marketing and Finance: Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management

Certificate in Ecological Restoration, McHenry County Conservation District

Fellow, American College of Healthcare Executives (Ret.)

Community Involvement: The Land Conservancy of McHenry County, Board Member and Treasurer

Bull Valley Association

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Karen, three daughters and three grandchildren

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

I favor low density single-family, owner occupied housing development with minimum acreage of 3 acres within the Village. This preserves our natural surroundings.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

I have supported the existing Zoning Code 6.6-1 Inclusionary Housing which addresses Affordable Units, and Section 11.4 which allows for Accessory Living Units on homesites with the Village.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Police have a very difficult job, made more so by often conflicting State and Federal statutes. Bull Valley has an excellent part-time police staff and perform their duties within these restrictions. I do favor cooperation with ICE and removal of violent criminals who are here without legal permission within these same restrictions.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Improving our local roads, especially subdivision roads. We update our road plan annually, giving priority to our residential roads while maximizing funding from Federal, State and Township sources. We have implemented innovative approaches to increase the number of miles improved and to remain debt free.

2. Increasing community engagement while building a greater sense of community. I am the Trustee liaison to the Stickney House Foundation, and supportive of the Living with the Land Initiative.

3. Improving and restoring our Parks and open natural areas with the Village through grants, fundraising and partnering with local organizations such as The Land Conservancy.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Bull Valley has a very unique and sensitive environment with many protected conservation areas, and I fully support protection of our native landscapes. I have supported development of specialized retail stores which complement the image of the Village such as the Bull Valley Farm store. Similar small retail shopping could be developed on Village owned land adjacent to Queen Anne and Bull Valley Roads. I am not in favor of large scale retail or manufacturing as I believe this would destroy the character the Village.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

The Village does not have bus or train infrastructure and likely will not except for Pace buses on Route 120. However, speaking as a cyclist, we have been participating in the County plans to expand bike trails along selected roads.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

We should act in a positive manner with local businesses by minimizing regulations and by promoting locally owned businesses, always with an eye towards maintaining the character of the Village.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Because Bull Valley has 29 miles of public roads I am concerned about traffic safety, and controlling large truck and other vehicles using our roads. I favor our recent decisions in posting tighter restrictions on heavy vehicles.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I believe in transparency and treating each individual in a non partial, equal and fair manner. Our meetings are open to all residents and our contact information is publicly available.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Absolutely. State law requires filing of Statement of Economic Interest forms.. Our practice as Trustees will continue to disclose any conflicts and recuse ourselves if the perception of an ethical or economic conflict exists. Enforcement has to be public, and holding each other accountable.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

My contact information is on our website.

Email: newton.trustee.bv@gmail.com