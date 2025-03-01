2025 Election Questionnaire: Beth Foreman, Johnsburg Village Trustee

Name:

Foreman Mary E. (Beth)

What office are you seeking?

Johnsburg Village Trustee

What is your political party?

Independant

What is your current age?

67

Occupation and employer:

Retired Educator McHenry District 15

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Village of Johnsburg Trustee (current)

City:

Johnsburg

Campaign Website:

johnsburgfirst.com

Education:

BS degree in Biology/Earth Science, MS degree in Educational Leadership

Community Involvement:

Former President of St. John the Baptist School Board, Former President of St. Johns PTO. Former Chair VOJ Community Affairs Committee, Former Chair of VOJ Parks Committee.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married with children and grandchildren

Questions:

Should the village continue the lawsuit against the Pistakee Yacht Club? If not, how would you seek to resolve the dispute? Should the village have a plan in place if the club chooses to close because of the lawsuit?

I’m not sure you are framing this question correctly. The PYC is suing the village. An ideal outcome would be to ratify the formal proposal that was accepted in principle by both parties in Spring/Summer 2024. The PYC reneged on the terms that we worked diligently to craft and was agreed upon by both parties. They chose instead to continue their lawsuit with the village. There is no intention of seeing the PYC close, so in my opinion, there is no plan required.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

The trend towards multi-family housing is a response to economic issues that are national in scope. Home ownership is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve for people. High interest rates and shortages of inventory have forced this shift. Ideally, if interest rates decrease and builders can build homes in a way that is more affordable, we could possibly shift the trend back to single family homes. I don’t see that shift on the immediate horizon, so consideration for higher density housing is a must in any strategic plan.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

We support McHenry County’s Board recommendation to pursue workforce housing. Our first workforce housing development is finishing up and currently leasing units.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

I don’t believe local law enforcement should be called upon to further national mandates. We are a small police force that are responsible to safety and well-being of our village.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

The three top priorities for our village would include: economic growth that is supported by infrastructure improvements. Second, by striking a balance between preserving our natural resources yet pursuing business and residential growth. Third, to encourage and hold dear our family-oriented community by offering great schools, safe and accessible parks and finally by discouraging hurtful, negative, social media rhetoric that brings down group morale and divide our hometown. Instead, I would encourage people to get involved in face-to-face interactions with the leaders, volunteers and neighbors that are the heart of any town.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

We have the treasures of both the Chain of Lakes and the Fox River that help define our village boundaries and village identity. The VOJ has invested in extending sewer to the south side of the Fox River. By extending sewers we are hoping to minimize the impact septic systems have on the Fox River and Chain. We can now offer businesses the ability to invest in Johnsburg while minimizing the impact it has on our valuable waterways and surroundings. We are members of Friends of the Fox River Days and are members of excellence in the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge. We have set aside pollinator sights within the village. We have a memorial tree planting program, in honor of loved ones throughout our parks. Ideally, we can balance the preservation of our local natural resources with business development.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

We will continue our commitment by partnering with the township to provide McRide options to residents. We also have completed bus stops in two locations within the village to keep people out of the elements if they choose to use mass transit. Metra NW in McHenry is also a viable option when commuting to Chicago and surrounding suburbs.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

As a village of only 6300 residents, the challenge is to attract businesses to provide services to a relatively small community. SWOT analysis has concluded that higher density housing with mixed used business might be a way to attract more business to our town. To current business owners, the village has offered small grants to improve business facades throughout the village. We have limited commercial roadway access to offer businesses, we have to be strategic about which types of businesses would fit and succeed in our village.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

We are fortunate to have a fantastic police force in our village. There are challenges we see though in the recruitment and retention of officers. The recruitment challenges our village, and many villages experience have to do with the political climate and culture that has plagued our nation. Some hiring bodies have had to lower requirements and expectations to attract new candidates. Second, the Safe T Act has put an undue burden on small departments that are already understaffed. While our officers don’t let the additional requirements affect their ability to perform their duties, it does make their jobs more challenging. Finally, costs to replace and update equipment has proven to be cost restrictive. Careful budgeting is required to fund the ever-changing technology that is a part of policing. All of these factors contribute to making any town safe.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

As a trustee, I have learned you can’t make all the people happy all the time. But that doesn’t mean you never stop trying. I think you have to have honest, healthy conversations with people regarding issues related to them and to the village. You have to encourage attendance at village functions and board meetings or minimally stay on top of meetings by reviewing minutes to get firsthand information about the goings on in the village. I would encourage people to minimize and not rely on social media for their information. Primary sources are always best. As a trustee you cannot promise things you cannot deliver. You must listen, be analytical in your decision making and always operate on the premise, do no harm and do what is best for the village as a whole.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I definitely support government officials disclosing potential conflicts of interest when running for office. I think recusal from voting or removal from office if the offense is egregious enough, would be reasonable.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

bforeman@johnsburg.org

Also, before or after board meetings or committee meetings and/or at any community event. Or the grocery store.