2025 Election Questionnaire: Gregory Klemstein, Village of Johnsburg Trustee

Name:

Gregory Klemstein

What office are you seeking?

Village of Johnsburg Trustee

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

49

Occupation and employer:

REALTOR - (Self Employed) RE/MAX Plaza

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I have been serving the Village of Johnsburg as a Village Trustee since May 2013.

City:

Johnsburg

Campaign Website:

JohnsburgFirst.com

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree B.S. in Business Administration, Finance Concentration - Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN

Community Involvement:

Johnsburg Men’s Club Member, Board of Directors for Heartland REALTOR Organization, Treasurer for Women’s Council of REALTORS – Elgin / McHenry Area, McHenry County Council of Government - Finance Committee Member

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married with no children.

Questions:

Should the village continue the lawsuit against the Pistakee Yacht Club? If not, how would you seek to resolve the dispute? Should the village have a plan in place if the club chooses to close because of the lawsuit?

First, to clarify, the Pistakee Yacht Club is suing the village. As a trustee, I will continue to support the village’s interests, especially as it pertains to the village at large versus a smaller group within that community. However, I think it’s important to share that on March 27, 2024, the Village President of Johnsburg and I met with the Commodore and Vice Commodore of the Pistakee Yacht club, along with the Village of Johnsburg’s attorney and the yacht club’s attorney and the Assistant Administrator of Johnsburg. We reached agreement on the majority of the terms, including the number of boats and screening the property. The village’s attorney documented the agreed-upon terms and sent it to the yacht club’s board and voting members. The yacht club’s board and voting members declined to sign off on the previously agreed-upon terms.

We have attempted many times since then to reach a resolution, but the yacht club’s priorities and desires keep growing. I would very much like to see a resolution that keeps the yacht club running as the fixture it has been within our community.

As far as the club closing, the property will belong—as it does now—to the yacht club and the members will have to decide what its future will be.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

As a resident of Johnsburg and a Trustee, I want to help build a community that people want to make their home. And I think it’s important for the residents of Johnsburg to have pride of ownership and become a long-term part of the community. That being said, homeownership is not affordable for large percentage of the population, due to the shortage of existing houses (which drives up pricing) and the cost of building new single-family homes, which frequently prices first-time home buyers out of the market. Currently, high interest rates also make it difficult for home buyers to enter the market or want to move.

If we want to grow our community—or even maintain current levels--we need to allow for the opportunity for folks to experience Johnsburg and why we love it.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

With the new development of Tuckaway Townhomes at the corner of Route 31 and Johnsburg Road, I believe we have sufficient workforce housing. Other neighboring communities, such as McHenry, are developing workforce housing and other forms of subsidized housing as well.

I did vote in favor of the Tuckaway Townhomes development. In my experience as a resident of Johnsburg, I have encountered a variety of people who are working hard at multiple jobs (for example: retail workers and restaurant servers) in Johnsburg but are unable to afford housing in our town.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Under current Illinois law, the TRUST Act, local law enforcement is prohibited from assisting with immigration enforcement. If that law changes, then I think law enforcement will have to do what is required of them under that new law and work with the new Federal Laws.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Economic Development: Strive to grow our Route 31 corridor by bringing in new businesses and filling vacant structures (such as the old J.C. Penny building). Investigate the possibility of microbusinesses, including smaller retail locations.

Infrastructure: Our current reliance on individual septic systems for businesses and residences (properties under one acre) inhibits our growth. The village must continue to look for opportunities to further develop our sewer system, so we can bring in new businesses, including restaurants, into our downtown area.

Community Development: The food truck initiative on Wednesdays has been very successful. I would love to see more opportunities for the community to come together, whether it’s with a movies or concerts in the park or family fun nights with a variety of activities for all ages.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

All businesses are required to follow federal, state and local guidelines for environmental standards. When a new business is being contemplated or voted on, it is also important to consider the impact on residents and their quality of life (higher traffic, light pollution, etc.) and that must be weighed carefully along with the potential economic growth.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

As mentioned above, my infrastructure priority is expanding the sewer system so that we are able to attract more new businesses. As far as public transportation is concerned, new stops or routes are generally dependent on population size and the transportation entity (Metra and PACE, for example) determining the economic viability of said routes.

Johnsburg does participate in the MCRide community program, in which residents can schedule a ride to other participating towns, for a low cost. I voted in favor of this program.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The Village Board should work with local business associations (such as JABA) and seek out opportunities to help businesses where feasible. Façade grants, for example, or perhaps sales tax abatements if it makes sense in a particular scenario.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

My current top safety concern is the increased traffic, due to housing and business growth in McHenry county. I would like IDOT and MCDOT to perform an updated traffic study to look at speed limits, road capacity, and the need for additional traffic lights in town.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Everyone should be treated fairly under the laws and regulations of Johnsburg. All residents are encouraged to bring their concerns and questions to their trustees and the village board as a whole.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

All Village Board Members and the Members of the Zoning and Planning Committee are required to complete a statement of economic interest every year. These statements are submitted to the McHenry County & Illinois Secretary of State for review.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I’m available via phone, email, and one-on-one conversations as requested. I’m always happy to hear from constituents as I look for ways to serve their needs.