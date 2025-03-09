2025 Election Questionnaire: Joshua Fourdyce, Woodstock City Council

Name: Joshua Fourdyce

What office are you seeking? Woodstock City Council

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 47

Occupation and employer: Police Chief, Village of East Dundee

What offices, if any, have you previously held? No prior political offices

City: Woodstock

Campaign Website: None

Education: Bachelor’s Degree - Knox College

Master’s Degree - University of Phoenix

School of Police Staff and Command - Northwestern University

Community Involvement: I am the president of the Woodstock Girls Feeder Basketball Club which provides opportunities to play travel basketball for 5th through 8th grade Woodstock area girls. I have coached high school, junior high and youth sports in Woodstock since 2006. I have also volunteered as a youth sports official. I have participated in Shop with a Cop, Cop on Top and in Special Olympics events. I am a member of the DCFS Child Death Review Task Force, a former member of the McHenry County Human Trafficking Task Force, the former Secretary of the Woodstock Police Pension Board, and a former advisory board member of the McHenry County Child Advocacy Center.

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married to my wife, Angela, for nearly 18 years. We have 3 children - Kyla (22), Aiyana (14) and Merrik (11).

Questions:

What is your assessment of the current housing stock? What are the city’s housing needs and how should they be addressed?

Home values, listing prices and sales data all reflect a positive housing market in Woodstock. The rental market is subjectively expensive, but also reflective of the positive housing market. I believe Woodstock has done a good job of diversifying housing options to accommodate residents of all life stages; however, there is always room for improvement. Collaboration with organizations like the McHenry County Housing Authority, along with continued comprehensive planning, will help ensure Woodstock meets the diverse housing needs of its residents.

If you’re a non-incumbent, would you have supported the Riverwoods development? Why or why not? For incumbents, why did you vote yes?

Yes, based on the information I have available me, I would have supported the Riverwoods development. The Riverwoods development plans to provide a variety of housing types, which will cater to different income levels and residents at various stages in life. The development will add to economic growth and job creation. The developers planned for parks, walking trails, and green spaces, which enhance quality of life. Finally, the Riverwoods development would help meet increased housing demand in Woodstock, which should help lower housing costs overall.

I would not have voted for the development without some assurances from the developers. Environmental concerns in the area require sustainable development plans. The developer also needs a solid infrastructure development plan as well. I am data driven, so I would have needed to see data that supports these concerns over verbal assurances.

Do you support the continuation of the business incubator program? Why or why not?

I would support the continuation of the business incubator program in Woodstock as long as it is managed effectively and provides measurable benefits to the local economy and the businesses it serves. Encouraging local entrepreneurship, job creation, and diversifying the local economy are all important goals, and an incubator can be an effective tool to achieve these aims. The program should be regularly evaluated to ensure it is meeting the city’s needs and evolving with changing market conditions to continue having a positive impact.

The city saw the redevelopment of the Old Courthouse go well over its original budget and has had some trouble keeping businesses in those spaces. What can or should the city do to retain more businesses there?

The key to retaining businesses in the Old Courthouse lies in creating a supportive, vibrant, and accessible environment for both entrepreneurs and customers. By addressing cost concerns, offering incentives (rent subsidies, tax breaks, funding assistance and grants), fostering a business-friendly community, and enhancing the space’s appeal through cultural and collaborative activities, the city will help ensure that businesses thrive and contribute to the ongoing revitalization of this historic space.

What changes should Woodstock make to downtown? Do you support the plans for a new hotel and eminent domain of the neighboring property?

I support the idea of a new hotel in Woodstock’s downtown, as it could help revitalize the area and attract visitors. However, it’s crucial that the hotel fits the town’s historic charm and supports local businesses, not overpowering them. I believe the city should consider smaller-scale boutique hotels or those that reflect Woodstock’s unique identity rather than large chain hotels.

Regarding the use of eminent domain, I believe it should only be used when absolutely necessary and when the benefits to the community far outweigh the potential harms. If eminent domain is pursued, it must be handled transparently and fairly, with property owners receiving adequate compensation. Exploring alternative solutions such as negotiation or offering incentives for property development should be prioritized before resorting to eminent domain.

Ultimately, Woodstock’s downtown redevelopment should focus on maintaining its historic charm while fostering new growth, attracting businesses, and enhancing the quality of life for residents. I think one of the best ways to do this would be through the construction of a parking garage (or 2). Parking is a problem in the downtown and has been for as long as I have lived here. If elected, I will support the construction of a parking garage in the downtown area.

How should the city handle the Route 47 project? Should the city do anything for businesses and residents affected during the roadwork?

Woodstock should prioritize clear communication, proactive support for businesses and residents, and work to minimize disruption during construction. Offering financial assistance, marketing support, and helping businesses maintain visibility will be crucial for minimizing the negative impact on the local economy. At the same time, the city should create efficient detour routes, enhance accessibility, and ensure that residents are kept informed throughout the process. Ultimately, if managed well, this roadwork could contribute to long-term improvements that benefit both the city’s infrastructure and economic development.

Do you support the new garbage contract? Are there changes that you would make to that?

I have a mixed opinion of the new contract. I believe it should have included improvements such as expanded recycling programs, introduced composting, offered tiered pricing based on usage, and offered more flexible waste collection options.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

While I support the trend of multi-family rental developments as part of a broader housing strategy, I believe the key is finding a balance between rental and owner-occupied housing, ensuring that infrastructure, services, and community integration are considered. If done thoughtfully, this trend could help McHenry County meet the demands of a growing population, address affordability issues, and maintain a healthy, diversified housing market.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

I believe the City of Woodstock has adequately addressed the need for subsidized housing, but I’m open to any Woodstock specific data that would suggest more is necessary.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Immigration enforcement is not a function of local law enforcement, nor does it fit the mission of the Woodstock Police Department.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Infrastructure - When I started working for the City in 2004, the plan to widen Route 47 was referred to as “5 years away.” 21 years later it still hasn’t happened. While I understand plans are in place and work has started on this project, I will advocate to keep this project moving ahead. Additionally, the roads in Woodstock have long been an issue. I will work to ensure staff has a comprehensive and ongoing plan to resurface roadways throughout Woodstock. While Woodstock has done an incredible job of showcasing the downtown Square area, other areas of the City remain unattractive, which could detract visitors and potential residents. Lake Avenue, a major artery leading to the Square, has several dilapidated properties that take away from the allure of the City (specifically between Route 47 and Madison St). I will encourage Staff to work with property owners to keep their properties up to code.

2. Economic Development/Job Creation - I will work to strengthen the local economy by supporting small businesses, attracting new industries, and ensuring Woodstock remains an attractive place for both businesses and residents. I will accomplish this by encouraging and supporting programs for small businesses and entrepreneurs such as incubators, grants, and other incentives. Additionally, I will collaborate with the Council and City staff to create attractive conditions for businesses in high demand sectors such as tech, healthcare and energy.

3. Public Safety - The City’s police department is underfunded and understaffed. Public safety is a foundational aspect of any municipality because it directly impacts the well-being, security, and quality of life of its residents. Woodstock officers are often too busy responding to calls for service to be able to perform proactive enforcement due to being understaffed. If elected, I will work with City staff to ensure that the police department is more adequately staffed and funded.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Balancing economic development with environmental sustainability is achievable through a combination of smart planning, community engagement, and sustainable practices. By promoting energy-efficient buildings, protecting natural spaces, encouraging renewable energy, reducing waste, and investing in sustainable water management, Woodstock can create an environment where both economic prosperity and environmental health go hand-in-hand.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

I will encourage staff to prioritize road maintenance, repairs, and upgrades to ensure that streets are safe and functional. This includes resurfacing major roads, fixing potholes, and improving road signs and signals, especially in high-traffic areas. Further, I will do whatever is needed to ensure the Route 47 expansion project keeps moving ahead unincumbered. I believe Woodstock is in a good position with its public transportation offerings, but I would remain open to suggestions on how it can be further improved.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The City Council should play a very proactive role in supporting local businesses and economic growth. The Council should encourage a favorable environment for businesses to grow and succeed through policies that encourage smart development, workforce training, infrastructure improvements, support for local entrepreneurs, and through collaboration with state and federal entities.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

As I mentioned in a previous answer, my top concern regarding public safety in Woodstock is the police department being underfunded and understaffed. I will work with City staff and City Council members to better prioritize public safety in the budget.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I would encourage development and implementation of an inclusive community plan through conducting a community needs assessment, suggesting the creation of an inclusivity task force or advisory committee, and then implementing an action plan based on the feedback.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I support full transparency from government officials where conflicts of interest are concerned. I would enforce this by encouraging comprehensive disclosure requirements that set clear guidelines and require regular updates. I would enforce it by conducting periodic audits and reviews, along with a publicly accessible summary of the findings.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I will ensure my accessibility through open communication channels via email, social media, local media engagement, remaining transparent and open to feedback, being approachable and open-minded, and by being visible in the community.