2025 Election Questionnaire: Brian Bartnick, Island Lake Mayor

Name:

Brian Bartnick

What office are you seeking?

Mayor

What is your political party?

Common Sense for Island Lake

What is your current age?

72

Occupation and employer:

Seasonal for Nunda Township

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Director of Public Works

City:

Born in Wauconda. Now Island Lake.

Campaign Website:

Commonly Sense for Island Lake

Education:

Graduated Wauconda High School 1971

U.S. Navy 1972 to 1975

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married my high school sweetheart in 1973. We have three children and four grandchildren.

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

I like it if they can make it affordable.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

Again, make it affordable.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

The lake. Storm sewers need maintenance over grown shrubbery.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Until I get elected to see how bad the village needs help.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

We are a small town so transportation is a tough one. But infrastructure is in need for a lot of work.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

I’m a firm believer in trying to support local businesses.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Keep the police in top shape and safety in our schools.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I hope to be very transparent with local government.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, any involvement with business’s in town should be disclosed.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I hope to be very accessible.