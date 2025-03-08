2025 Election Questionnaire: Kevin Werner, Village of Prairie Grove Trustee

Name:

Kevin Werner

What office are you seeking?

Village of Prairie Grove Trustee

What is your political party?

Lean Republican

What is your current age?

55

Occupation and employer:

Assistant Superintendent of Finance & Operations, Community High School District 155

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Village of Prairie Grove, Trustee (2 terms)

Leadership Greater McHenry County, Trustee

Illinois Association of School Business Officials, Board of Directors

City:

Prairie Grove

Campaign Website:

n/a

Education:

Ed.D., Ed.S, MBA, BA

CPA & CSBO

Community Involvement:

Leadership Greater McHenry County

Crystal Lake Food Pantry

Youth Sports Official

Youth Sports Coach

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married (28 years), three wonderful children

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

That’s a loaded question! As a Village, we strive to be welcoming to new development and businesses supported by the Community. With that being said, I personally lean heavily on Planning & Zoning recommendations and public comments to inform my recommendations that always weigh heavily on housing density, traffic flow, public safety and services, natural resources, and the long-term fiscal health of the Community.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

Yes, I support the McHenry County Board’s study findings. Based on recent housing developments in the City of Crystal Lake, Village of Cary, and McHenry, affordable housing options are being introduced to better address this need.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

State law limits local law enforcement ability to cooperate with and work with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States. However, local law enforcement should cooperate with ICE in cases where a judge has issued a criminal warrant.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Public safety: protection of people and property is always our top priority; this is accomplished in a number of ways including partnerships with area law enforcement agencies to prevent crimes, to respond to emergencies and to ensure roads and buildings are safe;

2. Strategic plan: to address the priorities adopted in the plan including balanced growth and economic development, maintenance of essential public structure and natural resources, financial stewardship, and organizational excellence;

3. Fiscal health: ethical management of taxpayer resources to provide a financially sustainable community.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Balancing economic development with environmental sustainability requires a long-term perspective and a comprehensive approach.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

In accordance with the strategic plan, enhancing public infrastructure needs to consistently be weighed against ecosystem impact as it relates to social, economic and environmental systems that support the lives of people living in the community.

To the best of my knowledge, public transportation has not been a large topic of conversation in the village.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The Village can support local businesses in a number of ways including creating business-friendly environments, providing financial assistance, and developing business districts that are supported by the general public.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Top public safety concerns are issues that threaten the security and well-being of our Village. These concerns include crime, natural disasters, substance abuse (especially amongst our youth), and environmental hazards.

Addressing these public safety concerns requires a multifaceted approach that considers our Village’s unique challenges and resources. Key consideration and strategies include:

Build strong relationships between law enforcement and the community;

Implement community policing initiatives;

Increase visibility and accessibility of law enforcement; and,

Promote public-private partnerships.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

To ensure that Village policies promote inclusion for all residents, it’s crucial to actively involve diverse stakeholders throughout the policy development and implementation process. This involves engaging marginalized groups, fostering open communications, and creating opportunities for participation and feedback.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I support requiring government officials to public disclose potential conflicts of interests. I believe the the existing Statement of Economic Interest (SEI) in McHenry County, a form that public officials must file annually to disclose financial interests, professional involvement, capital assets, and services provided is an effective way to enforce this.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

As a Village Trustee, we need to focus on improving both physical and digital access to information, services, and interaction with our constituents. This involves implementing accessibility standards, using inclusive language and providing alternative formats for communication.