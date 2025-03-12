2025 Election Questionnaire: Bridgette Sanlon, Cary District 26 Board of Education

Empty voting booths fill the stage of a polling place on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Name: Bridgette Sanlon

What office are you seeking? Cary District 26 School Board

What is your political party? non-partisan position

What is your current age? 58

Occupation and employer: IT Director for Illinois Cancer Specialists

What offices, if any, have you previously held? no publicly elected positions

City: Cary

Campaign Website:

Education: Attended Ferris State University

Community Involvement:

Marital status/Immediate family: Married - two children

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Improving reading and English proficiency along with state test scores requires strategies that might involve Curriculum enhancements, parental and community involvement, technology integration, early intervention for struggling students, additional training for teachers and cultivation a reading culture.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

public school for all of their k-12 years

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

A school district would establish policies and guidelines for reviewing materials. Through committees with input from Educators and librarians to ensure that materials align with state and national standards and are inclusive and diverse.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

Investing in our schools is an investment in our community and I take the financial responsibility very seriously. I would ensure that measures are in place that every dollar is spent efficiently. School funding supports essential programs and services that contribute greatly to their success. These resources can enhance property values and make our community and attractive place to live.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

I look forward to collaborating with the school board members to review their goals surrounding strategically adjusting spending to maintain the quality of education and services.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

School board members do not write Title IX policies, updates or changes which are decided at a Federal level. A Board has discussion and votes as an entire board on whether or not to approve parts or all updates recommended by ISBE.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

I believe ICE agents on school ground can be traumatizing to all students at the school. I would advocate that they not be allowed on site unless there is a federally issued warrant, and I would have policies surrounding their movements at the school once there.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

a)Budgeting for an unknown future for critical services including meals for students from low income households, EL classrooms, 504 IEP student classrooms/interventions, Summer School programs, etc in the event Federal Funding is decreased or eliminated.

b)Staffing cuts & classroom size considerations should federal funding be decreased or eliminated

c) Staffing shortages in Teaching, paraprofessionals & nursing already being experienced nationwide.

There are many unknowns right now.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I believe for safety reasons cell phones should be allowed on school property but only to be used to contact their parents/caregivers and in case of emergencies.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Phones should be turned off and only engaged for emergency purposes. Further review would be needed to give specifics.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Develop clear policies regarding use of personal devices on school property including what is inappropriate and acceptable use. Emphasize respectful online behavior, empathy and protection of personal information. There should be avenues to encourage safe and anonymous reporting with information for parents/guardians to help them understand digital safety. Parental involvement along with teachers and students is key.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

Perhaps with specific guidelines and policies

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

Cary District 26 already does a great job under the current Board who advocated for increased transparency including live streaming their meetings and making sure the recordings are readily available to the public to review long after the meetings have occurred

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

In addition to parent/community surveys I would encourage the public to attend and/or watch the public board meetings in order to listen to the thorough discussions regarding curriculum & board policies as a start. If you have questions you can also email the Superintendent & School Board or sign up to make a public comment at a meeting in order to state your opinion or questions on something you’ve heard.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

Banning books set a very serious precedent that could have far-reaching implications on education, society and individual growth. Exposure to a wide range of ideas including those that challenge prevailing beliefs is essential for the development of critical thinking skills. Professional guidance from educators and librarians about age-appropriate materials would be sought.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Class sizes are based on several factors that are fluid including influx/decrease in student enrollments and a board approved staffing plan that is adjusted based on real time data.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

CEA negotiates with the District on their multi-year contract before agreeing to the terms of their contract. It is extremely important for a district to offer competitive salaries & benefits in order to recruit and retain an exceptional staff.

A Board also has a duty of fiscal responsibility to our taxpaying community while ensuring they are providing the highest quality education possible with an allotted budget.

(Inject personal wish that public education wasn’t restricted by $ and that our state & federal government were kicking in more vs leaving the brunt of the cost on homeowners

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I have a publicly available email and phone number