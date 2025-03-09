2025 Election Questionnaire: Roy Money, Coral Township Trustee

Name: Roy Money

What office are you seeking? Coral Township Trustee

What is your political party? None

What is your current age? 42

Occupation and employer: Director of Managed Services at Network Data Systems, Co-Owner at H&M Heritage Farm, Co-Owner at The Neighbors Plants and Produce

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Coral Township Trustee

City: Union

Campaign Website:

Education: No college degree

Community Involvement:

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, two children

Questions:

What is your stance on township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government?

This depends on the driving factors involved. If the main purpose is reducing spending and the tax liability on residents, then the township is one of the smallest portions of my property tax. The focus should be on the larger portions of the tax bill. I also believe residents should understand how efficient their township is before seeking to consolidate it with other government bodies. Coral township has done an excellent job of keeping costs to a minimum and I don’t believe that would be true if it were consolidated with less efficient government bodies.

Does the township have adequate funds for needed roadwork? If not,’what would you do to address that?

Yes, we have enough funds to maintain to the level we currently do. If residents desire an increase in road improvements then increased funding would be needed.

What are your top three priorities for the township, and how do you plan to address them?

My main priority is to maintain the rural aspect of Coral Township while still allowing for growth in line with our land use plan. Our Township has many family owned and operated farms, some of which have been in the same family for several generations (like mine). I would like to see our Township make choices that will help encourage those family farms to continue.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

In a small town like ours, inclusion means making sure every resident—regardless of age, background, or livelihood—has a voice in local decisions. As a farmer and member of this community, I understand the importance of working together and making sure no one is left out.

If elected as township trustee, I will prioritize transparency and open communication. This means holding meetings at accessible times, seeking input from residents, and ensuring that all voices—whether from lifelong locals or new families—are heard and valued. I will also advocate for policies that support equal access to township resources, and fair representation in decision-making.

Our township thrives when we work as neighbors, and I am committed to making sure everyone feels included and respected in our shared future.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I think the current method using the Statement of Economic Interest has worked as well as can be.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Accessibility is key to good leadership, and I want every resident to feel comfortable reaching out with their concerns, ideas, or questions. That is why I will always stay after meetings to talk with anyone who didn’t get a chance to speak or who prefers a one-on-one conversation. Additionally, I will readily share my email address so residents can contact me at any time with their input. Whether in person, by email, or through other means, I am committed to being available and responsive to the people I serve.