2025 Election Questionnaire: JD Sylvanus, Johnsburg Village Trustee

Name:

JD Sylvanus

What office are you seeking?

Village Trustee for Village of Johnsburg

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

37

Occupation and employer:

Financial Advisor W/ Northwestern Mutual (NFG Financial)

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

Johnsburg

Campaign Website:

https://citizensforaunitedjohnsburg.org/

Education:

Bachelors in Business Management

Bachelors in Computer Science

Community Involvement:

Johnsburg Area Wrestling (JAW)

Johnsburg Jr. Skyhawks

Big Brothers Big Sisters

South Eastern Youth Football Association (SEYFA)

Village of Johnsburg Finance Committee

Johnsburg Men’s Club

School Dist. 12 Incubator Program

Marital status/Immediate family: Married: Wife Beth

3 Children: Lyla 12, Casey 8, and Claire 1.

Questions:

Should the village continue the lawsuit against the Pistakee Yacht Club? If not, how would you seek to resolve the dispute? Should the village have a plan in place if the club chooses to close because of the lawsuit?

As a Village Trustee, my focus would be on ensuring that all parties involved have the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue and seek resolution in a way that benefits the community as a whole. Legal disputes can be complex, and it’s important to consider both the immediate and long-term impacts on the village, its residents, and local businesses.

If the lawsuit continues, I would advocate for transparency and clear communication between the Village and the Pistakee Yacht Club, as well as all stakeholders involved. It’s crucial that we work towards a resolution that helps preserve the values and interests of Johnsburg while maintaining good relations with our local institutions.

In the event that the club chooses to close, I believe the Village should have contingency plans in place to support the community’s needs and minimize disruption. That might include exploring alternative solutions for local businesses and recreational opportunities, ensuring that residents and the local economy are supported in any transition. Lets hope it does not ever come down to that.

Ultimately, my goal would be to bring people together to find fair, respectful solutions that protect both the community and local businesses, ensuring we all move forward in a positive direction.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

The shift toward multi-family and rental developments in McHenry County reflects broader trends in housing across the country, driven in part by rising house prices, interest rates, and the cost of rent. Many families and individuals are finding it increasingly difficult to afford to purchase homes as interest rates rise, and housing prices continue to climb. As a result, rental units are becoming a more viable option for a larger segment of the population.

From a community perspective, I believe we must balance the need for affordable housing with maintaining the character and growth of our neighborhoods. While I understand the necessity of more rental housing, especially for those who are priced out of the market, it’s also important that we continue to provide opportunities for homeownership and ensure that single-family housing remains a part of our community’s long-term vision.

As Village Trustee, I would advocate for thoughtful planning that incorporates both types of development—multi-family rentals and single-family homes—so that we can meet the diverse needs of our residents. I also support measures that address housing affordability, as this is a pressing issue for many families, and work toward providing resources to help residents navigate the challenges presented by rising housing costs.

In short, I do support development that meets the needs of our community, but it must be done in a way that balances affordability, long-term stability, and the well-being of all residents.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

Workforce housing is a critical need in our community, and it must be developed thoughtfully and proactively, based on real demand, not as a reactive solution. As our community continues to grow, we must ensure that there are housing options available for families, particularly those who are part of the local workforce—teachers, first responders, healthcare professionals, and essential workers. These families deserve access to affordable, quality housing that meets their needs without pushing them out of our community due to rising costs.

Development of workforce housing should be based on careful planning, taking into account not only the demand for housing but also the type of housing, property management standards, and long-term expectations for the community. It’s important that the housing we create is not only affordable but also well-maintained, offering residents a safe, comfortable place to live while encouraging positive, sustainable community growth. Thoughtful development includes clear guidelines for property management to ensure that these homes are responsibly maintained, and that tenants are treated fairly.

By focusing on responsible, demand-driven workforce housing, we can meet the needs of our community without compromising quality or sustainability. This ensures that Johnsburg remains a place where families can thrive, while also fostering a stable, thriving workforce that supports our local economy

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Any decisions regarding cooperation should be made thoughtfully, taking into account the legal framework, public safety priorities, and the impact on the community as a whole. It’s important to engage in open discussions about the best approach, with an emphasis on ensuring that all individuals feel safe and supported while also respecting the rule of law.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Residential Growth

Plan for balanced residential development that meets the needs of current and future residents.

Ensure affordable housing options are available to support families and individuals at all income levels.

Focus on responsible zoning and infrastructure improvements to accommodate new growth without straining existing resources.

Promote diversity in housing types (single-family, multi-family, and workforce housing) to offer choices for different stages of life.

Prioritize sustainable growth that enhances the community while preserving the charm and character of Johnsburg.

Business Growth and Support

Foster a welcoming environment for local businesses by reducing red tape and offering incentives for new and existing businesses.

Support the growth of small businesses with resources and initiatives that encourage entrepreneurship.

Invest in infrastructure improvements to support both new and established businesses, including better roads and connectivity.

Collaborate with local chambers of commerce, business owners, and economic development partners to attract new businesses.

Promote Johnsburg as a vibrant place to live, work, and shop, drawing in both residents and visitors.

Transparency

Ensure clear and open communication between local government and residents on key decisions and developments.

Provide easy access to public meetings, agendas, and updates through digital platforms and social media.

Encourage citizen participation and feedback in the decision-making process through regular town halls and forums.

Foster a culture of accountability within the village government, ensuring that all actions and spending are in the best interest of the community.

Regularly update residents on village initiatives, projects, and financial matters to build trust and confidence in local leadership.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I believe economic development and environmental sustainability can and should go hand-in-hand. As we work to support business growth and residential development, it’s important that we take a thoughtful, responsible approach that considers the long-term health of our environment.

First, I will advocate for development that is in line with sustainable practices—whether it’s promoting green building techniques, improving energy efficiency in new developments, or encouraging businesses to adopt environmentally-friendly practices. At the same time, we must ensure that growth does not come at the expense of our natural resources and open spaces that make Johnsburg special.

I will also prioritize investing in infrastructure that promotes sustainability, such as improving waste management, increasing access to green spaces, and considering renewable energy sources in our planning efforts. By balancing responsible growth with environmental responsibility, we can ensure that Johnsburg remains a vibrant, thriving community for future generations

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Given that Johnsburg is a smaller community, I believe our focus should be on improving local accessibility rather than investing heavily in public transportation. One of the most effective ways we can enhance mobility for residents is by developing and improving sidewalks and pathways that connect key areas of the village, such as schools, parks, and shopping areas. This ensures that residents—whether they’re walking, biking, or using other forms of personal transportation—can easily move around the town in a safe and efficient manner.

By prioritizing pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, we not only improve the quality of life for our residents but also create a more connected and vibrant community. Additionally, this type of development can encourage local businesses by making it easier for people to walk to shops and services, further boosting our local economy. Ultimately, it’s about creating a village that’s accessible, walkable, and tailored to the needs of our residents

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

A suppurative one that does everything they can to accommodate and support business as they come to or show interest in Johnsburg.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

My top public safety concern in our community is the increasing access that children have to vapes, alcohol, and other substances. It’s crucial that we take proactive steps to protect the health and well-being of our youth.To address this issue, I would focus on three key areas:

Stronger Enforcement of Regulations : We need to work closely with local law enforcement to ensure that businesses are adhering to age restrictions for the sale of vapes, alcohol, and tobacco products. This would include regular checks and making sure there are clear penalties for violations.

: We need to work closely with local law enforcement to ensure that businesses are adhering to age restrictions for the sale of vapes, alcohol, and tobacco products. This would include regular checks and making sure there are clear penalties for violations. Community Education and Awareness : Partnering with schools, parents, and local organizations, I would advocate for educational programs that raise awareness about the dangers of substance use. This can include providing resources on the risks of vaping and underage drinking, and offering guidance on how to talk to children about these issues.

: Partnering with schools, parents, and local organizations, I would advocate for educational programs that raise awareness about the dangers of substance use. This can include providing resources on the risks of vaping and underage drinking, and offering guidance on how to talk to children about these issues. Support for Youth Programs: I would work to create more opportunities for our youth to engage in positive, supervised activities that provide alternatives to risky behaviors. Supporting after-school programs, sports, and mentorship opportunities can help keep kids engaged and reduce the temptation to experiment with substances.

By addressing these issues head-on, we can work together to create a safer, healthier environment for our children while supporting families in keeping their kids safe from harmful behaviors

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Again here I would default to one of my key focuses when running for the Village Trustee Role and that is transparency. I think by having open communication the VOJ can build better relation ships within Johnsburg and its residence vs a select group of residence.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes absolutely. Often times in government the most politized thing is corruption or the over use of ones power. This is part of the existing checks and balance system that is in place.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I believe that accessibility and open communication are key to effective leadership. As a Village Trustee, I would make sure that I am available and approachable to all residents. Here’s how I plan to ensure that: