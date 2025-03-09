2025 Election Questionnaire: Samantha Johnson, Village Trustee of Wonder Lake

Name:

Samantha Johnson

What office are you seeking?

Trustee

What is your political party?

Candidate did not answer.

What is your current age?

27

Occupation and employer:

I am a stay at home mother, an avid volunteer and active community member in several committees that celebrate Wonder Lake!

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Trustee for the Village of Wonder Lake

City:

Wonder Lake

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not answer.

Education:

My professional experience has been my primary avenue for continued learning beyond my formal education.

Community Involvement:

I have worked with many entities to facilitate many events from Easter egg hunts to celebrations like Fall Fest. If there is an event in Wonder Lake, best believe I will be there volunteering for it! You can most likely catch me wearing my 7 month old baby while snapping pictures for the community!

Marital status/Immediate family:

I have a husband and 2 little girls! I also have my mother in law living with us as economic times have changed for many, and my hope is by being open about this more people can be introduced to the benefits of inter-generational living!

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

While multi-family developments and rental properties can play a role in a balanced housing market, the increasing emphasis on rentals over owner-occupied homes raises concerns about long term affordability and community stability. Homeownership has traditionally been a pathway to financial security, yet the shift toward rental heavy developments limits opportunities for residents to build equity and establish long term roots in McHenry County. Additionally, when new construction prioritizes rental units over affordable single-family homes, it drives up demand for the limited supply of available homes, pushing prices higher and making homeownership even more unattainable for many families. This trend benefits developers and investors while leaving local residents with fewer options to own property in the communities where they work and raise their families. For McHenry County to remain accessible and affordable, there should be a stronger focus on expanding homeownership opportunities rather than increasing reliance on rental properties that often come with rising costs and less stability. Policies should encourage responsible, affordable development that prioritizes ownership opportunities, ensuring that families can invest in their futures and build generational wealth rather than being locked into perpetual renting.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

Regarding subsidized housing, I believe any solution should be carefully evaluated to ensure it addresses real needs without unintended consequences. Direct subsidies may be one tool, but they should be paired with broader efforts to expand access to affordable homeownership, encourage responsible development, and reduce unnecessary regulatory barriers that drive up housing costs. As for whether there is enough affordable housing, I believe the answer is no. Many residents in the county express difficulty finding housing within their means. To address this, I would support a balanced approach that includes incentivizing developers to build affordable units, exploring public/private partnerships, and ensuring that zoning policies do not inadvertently restrict housing supply. Ultimately, the goal should be to create opportunities for both renters and aspiring homeowners while maintaining the character and quality of our communities. A one size fits all approach rarely works, so ongoing assessment and community input will be essential to finding practical, sustainable solutions.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Yes.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

My Top Three Priorities for Wonder Lake:

1. Protecting Clean Water for Our Families – Clean water is the foundation of a healthy, thriving community. As our village grows, we must ensure that every family has access to safe, reliable water for drinking, cooking and daily life. I will continue to support efforts to protect our local water sources, invest in responsible infrastructure, and safeguard this essential resource for future generations.

2. Creating Spaces Where Families and Neighbors Can Connect – Wonder Lake is a beautiful place to live, and as we continue to grow, we should make sure our neighborhoods include spaces where families, children, and pets can enjoy time together. Whether it’s parks, playgrounds, or a community venue, I want to see our developments include welcoming areas that bring people together and strengthen our sense of community.

3. Using Smart Technology to Keep Our Village Running Smoothly – With more families choosing to call Wonder Lake home, we need to plan ahead to keep our village running efficiently. By using new technologies to improve infrastructure, enhance public services, and ease communication, we can make sure Wonder Lake remains a great place to live, not just today, but for many years to come.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I believe in thoughtful development that prioritizes long-term benefits over short-term gains. This means working with businesses and developers to encourage sustainable building practices, protecting our water and green spaces, and ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with growth in an environmentally responsible way. Wonder Lake and its natural resources require careful planning and a thoughtful approach something this community has prioritized for generations. It is essential that future leaders uphold this commitment, ensuring that growth and conservation remain in harmony for the benefit of those who will call Wonder Lake home in the years to come.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Given Wonder Lake’s small population and rural character, large-scale public transportation initiatives are unlikely to be a viable option. However, infrastructure remains a key priority, and we must focus on maintaining and improving our roads, managing traffic flow as our community grows, and ensuring safe and accessible pathways for pedestrians and cyclists. While traditional public transit may not be feasible, we can explore creative solutions such as regional partnerships, ride-sharing initiatives, or expanded senior and disability transport services to help meet the needs of our residents. Thoughtful infrastructure planning will ensure that Wonder Lake remains a safe, connected, and well-functioning community.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The City Council should play an active role in fostering a business-friendly environment that encourages innovation while ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with economic growth. Local businesses are the backbone of our community, and while government should not stand in the way of progress, it should also not be passive in shaping the conditions for success.

A modernized infrastructure, whether it’s well maintained roads, reliable utilities, high-speed internet access, or streamlined permitting processes, signals to entrepreneurs and established businesses alike that Wonder Lake is a place where they can thrive. By investing in these foundational elements, we create an environment that attracts new businesses while allowing existing ones to expand.

Additionally, the City Council can serve as a partner to the business community by fostering open communication, reducing unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles, and ensuring policies support rather than hinder responsible growth. The goal should be to strike a balance, protecting the character of our community while embracing forward thinking solutions that promote economic vitality.

Ultimately, supporting local businesses isn’t just about incentives or regulations. It’s about laying the groundwork for sustainable progress that benefits both businesses and residents alike.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Public safety is a fundamental priority for any community, and in Wonder Lake, there are unique challenges that require thoughtful planning and proactive solutions due to our rural nature. My top concerns include:

1. Emergency Response Times – Whether it’s a medical emergency requiring transport to the hospital or an accident on the lake, every second counts. I would work to ensure that our emergency services have the resources, staffing, and infrastructure needed to respond quickly and effectively. This includes evaluating response routes, improving coordination between emergency responders, and advocating for any necessary upgrades to ensure timely assistance in critical situations.

2. Traffic and Road Safety – As our community grows, increased traffic on 120 and seasonal road conditions can pose risks to both drivers and pedestrians. I will continue to support efforts that push the Stonewater traffic light forward and will continue to explore traffic management solutions that ensure safe travel throughout Wonder Lake.

3. Community Policing and Crime Prevention – While Wonder Lake remains a safe place to live, it’s important to be proactive about crime prevention. Strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the community, and ensuring our officers have the manpower, tools, and training they need can help maintain safety and security for all residents.

By prioritizing these issues and working collaboratively with state legislators, emergency responders, law enforcement, and the community, we can help make Wonder Lake a safer place for everyone.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

To ensure that Wonder Lake’s policies reflect this very important commitment, we must prioritize transparency, accessibility, and active engagement. That means making sure every resident, regardless of background, age, or ability, has a voice in the decisions that shape our community. Public meetings should be welcoming and accessible, communication should be clear and inclusive, and feedback should genuinely inform policy decisions.

I strongly recommend implementing inclusive measures, such as recording or live streaming meetings, to ensure all residents, regardless of their availability, have access to important discussions and decisions.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Transparency and accountability are fundamental to good governance, and I fully support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest. One key tool in ensuring this transparency is the Statement of Economic Interest document, which requires officials to disclose financial interests, business relationships and other potential conflicts that could influence their decision making.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Accessibility and open communication are essential to effective leadership, and I am committed to being available to the residents of Wonder Lake. During a recent sidewalk removal project, I personally shared my phone number with residents to ensure they had a direct line to voice their concerns, ask questions, and stay informed. That level of accessibility is something I believe in, not just during projects but every day.

I will continue to be open and available to discuss any issues, concerns, or ideas that residents have. Whether through phone calls, emails, in-person meetings, or community forums, I want every resident to feel heard and know that their input matters. You can currently find my contact on the Village of Wonder Lake website. Good governance starts with strong communication, and I will always make it a priority to be responsive and engaged with the people I serve.