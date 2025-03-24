Crystal Lake school board candidate Walter Moist discusses past run-ins with law: ‘Not who I am’

Walter Moist takes part in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of McHenry County on March 6, 2025, at McHenry County College. Moist is running for a spot on the Community High School District 155 board. (Michelle Meyer)

One of the seven candidate vying for four open spots on the Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155 board is addressing his previous criminal record.

Walter A. Moist IV, 46, is a food and nutrition consultant who lives in Crystal Lake, according to a Northwest Herald candidate questionnaire. He went to District 47 schools and graduated from Crystal Lake South High School.

Moist acknowledged past legal entanglements that include a guilty plea to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in 2016 and battery in 2001, according to McHenry County court records. The court documents also indicate he was convicted by a jury in 2003 of felony cannabis possession. About 50 charges or citations against Moist over 25 years come up in the McHenry County court records system, the majority being traffic violations or those resulting in not guilty verdicts.

“That’s not who I am,” Moist said at a District 155 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of McHenry County earlier this month. “I’m a person who wants to teach his child about not only government, but also give him the skills to succeed.”

A school board member cannot be a child sex offender or have been convicted of an “infamous crime” or a felony offense, according to the Illinois Association of School Boards.

When questioned about his felony marijuana possession conviction, Moist did not deny it. But he said he thought it had been expunged automatically because of the subsequent legalization of marijuana in Illinois. However, state records indicate he would not have been eligible for automatic expungement but could request it.

The court records show he was convicted by a jury of marijuana possession in 2003 stemming from a charge the previous year. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 50 hours of community service.

Incumbent Nicole Pavoris as well as Moist and fellow challengers David Jenkins, Ryan Olson, Mark Pils, Dawn Bivona and Elizabeth Lund also are running for the four open seats. The Northwest Herald checked all candidates for previous criminal records in the county, and no others came up.

Among the most serious charges filed against Moist was in 2016 for disorderly conduct. Moist said the charges came after he found bruises on his child and noticed his child becoming withdrawn. He took his son to the emergency room and told nurses he was pushed down the stairs by his mother, Moist said. From there, a report was filed to the Department of Children and Family Services.

“I don’t know what happened,” he said. “I still don’t know who was abusing my child.”

Moist originally was charged with a Class 4 felony for allegedly filing a false child abuse report and the Class C misdemeanor disorderly conduct, but he later entered a guilty plea agreement to one count of disorderly conduct. Moist was sentenced to six months supervision, 30 hours of public service and $1,005 in fines and fees, according to court records.

Even though it led to him having a criminal record, Moist said he would have taken the same steps again for the sake of his child’s health and safety.

“I spent the last 10 years recognizing that we’re all just human beings,” Moist said.

Court records also indicate the mother of his child currently has a civil order of protection against Moist that lasts until August 2025.

In 2001, Moist was convicted of one count of battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He said it stemmed from a family argument with his sister “at a very stressful time in our lives.” Moist originally was charged with misdemeanor battery and interfering with reporting domestic violence, and sentenced to one year supervision and $327 in fines and fees, according to court records.

In 2005, Moist was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol; that charge was dropped but was convicted of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor, and served 1 year of court supervision, court records show.

In all of the cases where he was convicted, he satisfied the terms of his probation or court supervision, records indicate.

Moist describes his past has having faced personal struggles, including mental health challenges, homelessness and discrimination for identifying as queer under the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policies of the 1990s while he served as a combat engineer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“I am running because the marginalized, disadvantaged, income depressed, single parent, with a record; have just as complete an understanding of what our children need from the schools; as any other parent of the district,” he said in an email to the Northwest Herald. “Because until we stop professing to being for the poor and disadvantaged, and start including people like me in the conversation, there will not be any meaningful progress in the conversation. In summation, I am running so your kids don’t end up like me.”

Moist said he is running as a civics lesson for his son, who is entering the district as a freshman this fall. He believes the district is doing a good job right now, but wants to focus on students who may not take a traditional higher education route.

“I want to show my son to take part in things,” he said.

Early voting in under way and Election Day is April 1. For information on where and how to vote, visit mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/county-clerk/elections.