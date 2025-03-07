2025 Election Questionnaire: Heather Greenquist, Marengo Township Supervisor

Name: Heather Greenquist

What office are you seeking? Marengo Township Supervisor

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 54

Occupation and employer: Retired after 20 years as the District Registrar at Harvard CUSD 50

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I was appointed as the Marengo Township Clerk in 2007 and served in that role until October 2023, when I was honored to be appointed as the Marengo Township Supervisor.

City: I reside in the City of Marengo, within the Marengo Township.

Campaign Website: NA

Education: I earned a Paralegal Certificate from Robert Morris University and am a commissioned Notary Public in the state of Illinois. In addition, I have completed multiple trainings on the Open Meetings Act and the Freedom of Information Act, further strengthening my knowledge of government transparency and legal procedures.

Community Involvement: I am a proud supporter of the Marengo Community High School Boosters and previously served as the organization’s secretary.

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married to my wonderful husband, Mike, for 25 years. Together, we have two amazing sons, Brendan and Kody. Recently, Kody got married and has blessed us with a grandson of his own, which has brought even more joy to our family. We are grateful for the love and growth we’ve experienced over the years and look forward to the many more memories we’ll create together.

Questions:

What is your stance on township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government?

Township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government is a key topic in this election. However, townships play a vital role in their communities, as their elected officials are often neighbors and long-time residents who have a deep understanding of local needs. These officials tend to be more accessible and responsive, fostering accountability and ensuring that residents feel heard and represented. In my view, townships should work in partnership with other local government entities. Marengo Township has a long history of collaboration with the City, working together to reduce costs, share services, and exchange equipment. As a small rural suburb, Marengo Township remains committed to providing high-quality services in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible, minimizing the burden on taxpayers.

Does the township have adequate funds for needed roadwork? If not,’what would you do to address that?

Marengo Township has adequate funds to support the necessary roadwork and infrastructure improvements. We have made it a priority to stay proactive in maintaining our roads, ensuring they do not fall into disrepair.

By staying ahead of the curve, we are always planning for the future, making sure our community has well-maintained roads for years to come.

What are your top three priorities for the township, and how do you plan to address them?

My top three priorities for the township are economic development, infrastructure improvement, and community well-being. To support economic growth, I will work with the city to attract and retain local businesses by streamlining regulations, offering small business incentives, and fostering workforce development programs. For infrastructure, I will advocate for well-maintained roads, improved public transportation options, and sustainable development projects that enhance mobility and safety for all residents. To promote community well-being, I will focus on expanding public services, improving parks and recreational spaces, and ensuring local policies prioritize inclusivity and quality of life. By addressing these key areas, we can build a stronger, more vibrant township that meets the needs of all residents.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability by promoting responsible growth that benefits both our economy and our natural resources. This includes supporting eco-friendly business practices, encouraging green building standards, and investing in renewable energy initiatives. I will advocate for smart land-use planning that prioritizes sustainable development while preserving green spaces and protecting natural habitats. Additionally, expanding recycling programs, improving public transportation, and promoting energy-efficient infrastructure can help reduce our community’s environmental footprint. By working collaboratively with businesses, residents, and environmental organizations, we can create policies that drive economic growth while ensuring a healthier, more sustainable future for generations to come.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the township?

I plan to enhance public transportation and infrastructure in the township by prioritizing accessibility, efficiency, and sustainability. Expanding and improving public transit options, such as bus routes and ride-sharing partnerships, will help connect residents to jobs, schools, and essential services. I will advocate for well-maintained roads, sidewalks, and bike lanes to ensure safe and efficient travel for all. Additionally, investing in smart traffic management solutions and upgrading critical infrastructure, such as bridges and utilities, will help accommodate future growth. I also support pursuing grants and partnerships to fund these improvements without overburdening taxpayers. By focusing on these initiatives, we can create a more connected, safe, and resilient township for all residents.

What role should the township play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The township should play an active role in supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth by creating a business-friendly environment that encourages entrepreneurship and long-term investment. This includes streamlining permit and licensing processes, offering resources and incentives for small businesses, and ensuring infrastructure and zoning policies support commercial development. Additionally, the township can promote local businesses through networking events, grant programs, and partnerships with local organizations. Investing in workforce development initiatives, such as job training programs and apprenticeships, can also help strengthen the local economy. By prioritizing these efforts, the township can attract new businesses, retain existing ones, and create a thriving local economy that benefits all residents.

What are your top public safety concerns for our township and how would you propose addressing them?

One of my top public safety concerns for Marengo Township is ensuring adequate emergency response times and resources for our residents, particularly in our rural areas. Limited staffing and funding for emergency services can impact response efficiency. To address this, I would advocate for continued collaboration between the Township, City, and local first responders to maximize resources, improve coordination, and explore grant opportunities for additional funding. Another concern is road safety, including maintenance and visibility on rural roads. I would support ongoing infrastructure improvements, such as better signage and lighting where needed, and work with county and state officials to secure funding for necessary upgrades. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and I believe strong partnerships and proactive planning are key to keeping our community safe.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I am committed to ensuring that our township’s policies promote inclusion for all residents, regardless of background, ability, or identity. A truly thriving community is one where everyone feels valued, heard, and has equal access to opportunities. To achieve this, I will advocate for diverse community representation in decision-making through advisory boards that reflect our population. I will also work to make government services more accessible by providing multilingual resources, ensuring public spaces are inclusive for people of all abilities, and supporting equitable housing and economic policies that benefit underserved communities. Additionally, I believe in proactive community engagement, such as town halls and surveys, to ensure all voices are heard. To maintain accountability, I will support regular policy reviews through an equity lens and promote transparency by providing public updates on inclusion efforts. By taking these steps, we can build a township that embraces diversity and ensures fairness for all.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest to ensure transparency, accountability, and public trust in government. To enforce this, I would advocate for a system where officials must submit detailed financial and professional disclosures at regular intervals. These disclosures should be reviewed by an independent ethics commission with the power to investigate discrepancies and recommend penalties for non-compliance, including fines, suspension, or removal from office for severe violations. Additionally, making these records easily accessible to the public through an online database would enhance transparency.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I make it a priority to be accessible to the constituents of Marengo Township through both telephone and email. To further improve communication, I have revamped the Township website, adding email addresses for every elected official. While the position of Marengo Township Supervisor is a part-time, by-appointment-only role, I am in the office every day and have established semi-regular office hours—a first for the position of Marengo Township Supervisor. This ensures that residents can easily reach out and get the support they need.