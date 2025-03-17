2025 Election Questionnaire: David Binz, Dunham Township Trustee

File photo: “I Voted” stickers for voters (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Name: David Binz

What office are you seeking? Dunham Township Trustee

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 67

Occupation and employer: Owner - Binz & Sons Well Drilling

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have been a Dunham Township Trustee for 24 years.

City: Harvard

Education: Graduate of Harvard High School

Community Involvement: Harvard Sportsmans Club, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Harvard Moose, Harvard Lions, Harvard Boy’s League Baseball Coach, Harvard HERS League Softball Coach

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with 8 adult children, 15 grandchildren & 1 great grandchild

Questions:

What is your stance on township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government?

As far as I am concerned, I do not think consolidation will save any taxpayers money. In Dunham Township, we are very fiscally responsible with taxpayers dollars.

Does the township have adequate funds for needed roadwork? If not,’what would you do to address that?

Yes we do. Dunham Township residence passed a $1 million dollar referendum two years ago for road work repair.

What are your top three priorities for the township, and how do you plan to address them?

1.Keeping the roads in good condition to insure residence safety. This includes snow plowing, salting, mowing, trimming of tree branches, resurfacing and blacktop repair.

2. Spending the townships tax dollars wisely.

3. Help residence who are in need with General Assistance.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

We have open Township meetings once a month. All Dunham Township residence are welcome to attend.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes. Trustees all file a Statement of Economic Interest with McHenry County.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

As a Trustee, my name is listed on the Township website and quarterly newsletter with a contact phone number.