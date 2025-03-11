2025 Election Questionnaire: Stacey Pyne, Mayor of Island Lake

Name:

Stacey Pyne

What office are you seeking?

Mayor of Island Lake

What is your political party?

Municipal elections are Independent, but I am a Democrat

What is your current age?

67

Occupation and employer:

Retired Special Education Vocational Facilitator

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Currently Trustee in Island Lake

City:

Island Lake

Campaign Website:

No, Facebook page - Pyne for Island Lake Mayor

Education:

Graduate Wauconda High School

University of Northern Colorado - B.S. Special Education and Rehabilitation

Southern Illinois University - M.S - Workforce Development and Education

Community Involvement:

As a long-time member and current lay leader of the Church of the Holy Apostles in Wauconda my volunteer life centers around church-centered missions. I have worked with PADS and the Big Table food pantry that operates out of Holy Apostles. Since becoming Trustee, I have put my event management skills to use and created new events with the Parks and Lake Commission. We brought back Carp Fest (added a kid’s derby last year), started an Earth Day Expo, and the Cardboard Sled Race. The Island Lake Lion’s and I share our volunteer time between one another’s events like Fall Fest and Cornfest.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I am married to Rodney Petersen; we have three children, four grandchildren, and one on the way.

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

The ability to own a home is out of reach for many people. Renting a multi-family home provides a step toward independence or a nuclear family lifestyle. By combining incomes, residents can allocate more money to the local economy instead of solely towards housing costs. While single-family homes are available, they are often not affordable for a significant portion of the population that still needs a place to live. It is essential to carefully consider zoning regulations and the density of multi-family housing before new developments are constructed.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

There is a need for more workforce housing in McHenry County which is why I am a proponent of multi-family housing. Young adults shouldn’t have to work multiple gig jobs and still have to go home to their parent’s home because they don’t make enough to rent a place. Subsidized housing is an opportunity for independence that many of our youth are not having the chance to experience. Low income workers, those with disabilities or seeking escape from domestic violence and single parents all deserve the right to housing. It is difficult to run a business without workers and right now workers can’t afford housing. I would work with business owners, relators, developers and the Board to determine the extent of the need for affordable housing.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

If someone has been arrested for a serious crime and is found to be in the country illegally, then yes, there may be grounds for action. However, immigrants who are seeking or waiting for legal status should be allowed to continue with their applications. Local law enforcement has worked hard to build trust within immigrant communities, and turning individuals over to a federal agency simply for living in the country is a betrayal of that trust.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

The Village of Island Lake needs to focus on infrastructure, economic development and defining what kind of place it wants to be. We are at a crossroads with other towns encroaching and the people need an opportunity to have a say in future growth. There is a comprehensive plan that needs to be considered with the vision. I would do this by forming an advisory board and inviting residents in to share their ideas.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

As a Trustee on the Parks and Lake Commission (until recently), we have initiated shoreline stabilization efforts on Mutton Creek with the help of a Native Buffer grant. Island Lake is the last lake in the watershed before it flows into the Fox River and is considered eutrophic due to high phosphorus levels. Any economic development along the creek and lake must be carefully evaluated to avoid increasing phosphorus and other pollution. Additionally, there may be opportunities to support pop-up or seasonal businesses in the area to enhance the local economy.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Sidewalks are desperately needed in Island Lake, especially with the majority of businesses being along Rt. 176. I would continue with the engineering studies the current board just started and look for grants to fund the sidewalks. There is no public transportation per se and the bus that provides services to people with disabilities is not adequate because Island Lake is a split county with drop off being along Rt. 176. I would work more with the Townships and agencies that provide services to seniors and those with disabilities to find solutions to transportation. Grant opportunities would be pursued to upgrade water mains and repair roads outside of MFT dollars.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The Island Lake Village Board supports local business and actively works toward economic growth. It is not their job to broker deals between developers and private owners but to know what the vision for growth is and that it is properly supported in ordinances and zoning. Actively identifying potential business partners by attending industry events is also an important role.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Public safety concerns include sidewalks for pedestrians, speeding and keeping our parks and programs safe for children. The Village has started a study for sidewalks along Rt. 176. Our police department has stepped up patrol on streets identified by residents as hot spots for excessive speed. As Trustee for the Parks and Lake Commission we replaced a beloved wooden playground structure and a deteriorating playground with new equipment this year. A long-term Park Plan is being generated, and I would work with the Commission to complete it.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

In the current national political climate this is a difficult question to answer.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Public officials need to disclose potential conflicts of interest. Statements of economic interest need to be current, and every board should have an ethics committee to address this.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Building trust and transparency is a key part of my campaign platform. To achieve this, I propose the following initiatives:

1. Establish dedicated office hours.

2. Distribute regular newsletters to keep residents informed about ongoing initiatives.

3. Hold quarterly public meetings to gather feedback and maintain an open dialogue.