2025 Election Questionnaire: Joseph "John" Puzzo, Woodstock City Council

Name:

Joseph “John” Puzzo

What office are you seeking?

Woodstock City Council

What is your political party?

no comment

What is your current age?

73

Occupation and employer:

retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

no governmental offices held

City:

Woodstock

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not respond.

Education:

High School Graduate

Community Involvement:

Woodstock Jaycee President 1988-1989

McHenry County Mental Health Resource League – 3 time chairman of Fair Diddle

Founding member of Friends of the Opera House – 2 yr fundraising chairman, 16 yrs as a board member, President 5 yrs.

Masonry restoration at the Woodstock Opera House & Spring House on the Square

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married with 2 daughters

Questions:

What is your assessment of the current housing stock? What are the city’s housing needs and how should they be addressed?

If you’re a non-incumbent, would you have supported the Riverwoods development? Why or why not? For incumbents, why did you vote yes?

Do you support the continuation of the business incubator program? Why or why not?

The city saw the redevelopment of the Old Courthouse go well over its original budget and has had some trouble keeping businesses in those spaces. What can or should the city do to retain more businesses there?

What changes should Woodstock make to downtown? Do you support the plans for a new hotel and eminent domain of the neighboring property?

No changes to Woodstock Historical Square. Hotel is OK as long as Woodstock City is not giving up assets for a hotel that is questionable to be utilized to capacity. I’m not in favor of eminent domain.

How should the city handle the Route 47 project? Should the city do anything for businesses and residents affected during the roadwork?

City should only be able to ensure traffic movement during construction, including alternate routes to be available if both lanes are shut down simultaneously.

Do you support the new garbage contract? Are there changes that you would make to that?

I am in favor of the new garbage contract.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

Shared housing is sometimes the only way people can afford homes. So duplexes and townhomes in their own area are OK.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

No I do not support subsidized housing to the workforce for McHenry County.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Yes, local law enforcement should cooperate with ICE to identity and deport illegal immigrants.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

My first priority is that Woodstock needs to concentrate on needs rather than on wants. Making sure that Woodstock is not operating in the red because of TIF programs or city assets being allocated to entice development or renovation. My second priority is to continue to balance housing, commercial property and industrial property to bolster the Woodstock Tax Base. My third priority is to concentrate on small business and small industrial based companies. The reason being is if they bail out, the city is not left with a large empty building, unemployed people and a hole in the tax base.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Work closely with the conservation department of McHenry County so that the head waters of the Kishwaukee River that originated in the Woodstock Area are not affected by development.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

With Pace, Metra, Uber Lift and taxies available, no changes.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Stop competing with local businesses. No exemptions with any liquor licenses especially with municipal owned buildings.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Lack of mental health programs.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

City should not be involved in competitive bidding on properties.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I would support government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, by enforcing local, state and federal laws.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Here is my gmail: johnpuzzo57@gmail.com.