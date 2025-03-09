2025 Election Questionnaire: Lou Ness, Woodstock City Council

Name: Lou Ness

What office are you seeking? Woodstock City Council

What is your political party? This is a non partisan race

What is your current age? 1

Occupation and employer: Self employed, I own Forward Effect Coaching - A Learning & Development firm

What offices, if any, have you previously held? MCHenry County Board, District 7

City: Woodstock

Campaign Website: www.citizensforlouness.com

Education: I hold a Masters in Mediation and two certificates in Organization and Relationship Systems Coaching.

I am a Fellow of the University of Illinois Public Health Leadership Institute.

Community Involvement: Commandeer of the American Legion Post 412

Vice Chair American Veteran’s Alliance

Advisor for NWCASA - Northwest Center Against Sexual Assault

Marital status/Immediate family: Married

Questions:

What is your assessment of the current housing stock? What are the city’s housing needs and how should they be addressed?

When I was on the County Board, I brought the housing crisis to the attention of the County Board Chair and fellow members. Diminishing stock of affordable housing makes it impossible for working families to live and work in McHenry County. During 2023, the Workforce Housing Work group interviewed partners across the housing development continuum and created a list of recommendation for addressing the crisis. The report and next steps recommendations can be found on the McHenry County Web site.

If you’re a non-incumbent, would you have supported the Riverwoods development? Why or why not? For incumbents, why did you vote yes?

Governing is complex. The people residents elect govern with one eye on the present and one eye on the future. Governing is often a long game. Woodstock has not built a new home in the community for over ten years. The absence of new construction erodes the tax base, as people age into retirement with reduced income with less spending power. which translates into less usable revenue for Woodstock. New families cannot move into Woodstock because of the housing stock shortage. I was asked repeatedly to comment on the Development and chose to be silent since I was a member of the county board and not member of the Woodstock City Council. As for my position on Riverwood itself, I cannot say since I did not see all the plans. However, I support development in Woodstock. If Woodstock is to stabilize, grow and support its long range plan, new housing is a vital part of the equation.

Do you support the continuation of the business incubator program? Why or why not?

I do support the business incubator program. Its design is to give new, innovative entrepreneurs an opportunity to grow. The city encourages these smaller businesses through the incubator program. Like the Record store who moved from the courthouse to the square and is now a familiar business to consumers, this kind of development is a benefit to everyone. Of course, some businesses will fail and that’s ok, better to fail early and with less risk than to incur a failure that can have long term impacts to individuals and the city.

The city saw the redevelopment of the Old Courthouse go well over its original budget and has had some trouble keeping businesses in those spaces. What can or should the city do to retain more businesses there?

I cannot fully answer your question. Since I am not on the City Council and was not included in those early conversations, my response would not be accurate. However I can say, the Courthouse renovation is remarkable and after some stumbling I am sure it will find its way towards success. The City has already taken some excellent steps by leasing to experienced and sustainable tenants. The Courthouse is not really a fit for a walk-in retail store, like other stores on the square. The Courthouse would benefit from hosting events that draw the public into the space or retail stores much like the Mall across from the Courthouse. It is my understanding they have potential tenant for the brewery.

What changes should Woodstock make to downtown? Do you support the plans for a new hotel and eminent domain of the neighboring property?

The single biggest missing in Woodstock is a decent hotel. Several times when I have hosted family events, I have sent people to other communities as the local hotels have not worked out very well. I respect the rights of private property owners and I am cautious about the use of eminent domain, having said this, it’s important to secure parking for the hotel. I would work to encourage the property owner to be a partner in successfully bringing this badly needed opportunity to the square. I would carefully consider the impact on the property owner and the city, though should this go forward, I would then let the courts work it out. It may take more time, however Woodstock is a small community and we are neighbors. I believe that together we can make anything happen. Still, elected officials are charged with looking out for the best interest of the community - not the individual. If it feels like I sidestepped your question, I merely do not have all the information to express an informed answer.

How should the city handle the Route 47 project? Should the city do anything for businesses and residents affected during the roadwork?

I am not sure what the city would do for businesses and residents along the affected area. The Route 47 project has been in the planning for years and finally we will have some relief on that two lane highway. Other than keeping people informed about the construction, assuring that access to business and residential entrances are safe and secured, and listening when the patience of the people run out, I am not sure there is anything else that can be done. While the road runs through Woodstock, there are state agencies involved and other stake holders, they are also engaged in helping citizens - Government cannot fix everything.

Do you support the new garbage contract? Are there changes that you would make to that?

Garbage. The city is at the mercy of the waste haulers. I researched other communities struggling with the same issue and they are also being forced to change how they remove garbage. Personally our household produces very little garbage. Yet come July the waste charge will go on my water and sewer bill. I am not happy about being forced to use a service i did not choose, however, it’s done,I will be charged and I will pay the fee on my water bill. I do wish we could have had compost bin added, like Crystal Lake does. We have what we have and I don’t find it helpful to debate things I can’t do anything about.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

If you review the Workforce Housing Report, you would find that current data demonstrates a move away from single family homes by consumers. Consumers are choosing townhomes with HOA’s so they don’t have to take on all the repairs, landscape, shoveling in winter, and bother of owning a single family home. In addition, the missing middle concept encourages the building of smaller units triplex, duplex, making home ownership more affordable to families and individuals. Affordability is driving the shift in this kind of development. The Workforce Housing report indicates that one in four Mchenry County families are housing burdened, meaning they pay over 45% of their income to housing costs. HUD encourages families to keep housing cost at 30%, this is not doable in McHenry County. Families that are burdened by high housing cost are one to two paychecks away from a crisis. This is not new, those of us in housing community in McHenry County have been talking about this for over 40 years.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

I feel like I have answered this question. No there is not enough housing. The development of more housing stock does not need to be subsidized, the cost of development and financing need to be reduced making it more attractive for developers and more affordable to consumers. As the Co-Chair of that Work Group we clearly laid out our recommendations for Year Two. The Mchenry County Board choose not to recommend a year two.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Law Enforcement should follow and the laws approved by the legislature in the State of Illinois.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Maintain the historical values and traditions of Woodstock while supporting growth and innovation.

2. Assure our aging infrastructure, sewer, water, roads can support new growth throughout the city. Woodstock is an old community and much of what’s underground is at risk of breaking down. I live in a house that is over 100 years old and I know what happens after we flush our toilets.Assuring we have the important infrastructure, while being environmentally aware is important to me.

3. Encourage the “neighborhood,” culture we have in Woodstock and strengthen our identity of being a community where neighbors know each other, and care about each other. We do this through our recreation and parks program, having walkable sidewalks throughout the community, ongoing events like the band concerts and farmers markets, and opportunities through the Opera House and the square that bring us together. I would love to see more of these in the future.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

By working with our greatest partner, The Defenders. Woodstock is community whose foundation is rooted in environmental sustainability. It’s never easy protecting the water source, recycling with purpose, supporting the bag tax, (I would ban all single use plastic if I could) and being conscious of what we lose in what we gain. We have an opportunity to be climate aware and grow at the same time, other communities have managed that partnership and Woodstock can follow in those successes.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

I do not have enough information tonally answer your question.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

This is a both/and question. For the city to be successful businesses need to be successful. I feel like having offices on the retail square does not really support the traffic required by retail business, however I know the city cannot restrict who rents space. The Incubator program is one way to support new business, including business owners in discussions that affect the business community. Attracting larger manufacturing and diversifying the types of businesses we are trying to attract. I also believe the development of housing through the income continuum attracts larger business when thier employees can find places to live in our community.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

1. Our streets are not safe to bicycle traffic and our sidewalks are dangerous for people who walk.

If you are on a cycle and trying to cross major street or driving down South street or Lake, you are putting your life at risk.

2. As far as crime, we have a very low crime rate, Woodstock feels safe to me.

3. Safer bike paths and require owners to fix their sidewalks would be something we could develop.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

The DEI question. Simply by staying alert and keeping the conversation alive at every level of city government. Woodstock is know for its very diverse population, inclusion of the cultural commission and the Pride Board. I would encourage and support all these efforts. In addition, our schools have taken positions to protect students and thier families from raids by ICE during the school day.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Absolutely, by using the disclosure forms we sign and following up on any complaints.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

My personal cell phone is listed on all election material, web sites and in in any information I send to residents. My home address is public. I have always been accessible to constituents and even residents outside ym district call me for help. I do the very best I can for each person who contacts me.