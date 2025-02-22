2025 Election Questionnaire: Theresa Fronczak, Algonquin Township Trustee

Name:

Theresa Fronczak

What office are you seeking?

Algonquin Township trustee

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

55

Occupation and employer:

Customer service/Barrington Automation

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Precinct committeeman 3 terms

Bylaws committee

Dicennial committee

City:

Crystal Lake

Campaign Website:

algonquin township good government committee

Education:

Associates Degree in Business

Six sigma training certification

Iso 9001-2004 certification

Iso 9001-2007 certification

Iso 9001-2014 certification

Community Involvement:

Precinct Committeeman Community Leadership and holding this role often involves ongoing education, Serving as a precinct Committeeman is a significant accomplishment that demonstrates my commitment to civic engagement

Girl scout leader for years when my daughters were younger

Marital status/Immediate family:

My husband Michael Fronczak of 33 years

I have two daughters Kaitlyn Fronczak 27 years and Julia Fronczak 21 years old

Questions:

What is your stance on township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government?

Illinois has 8,500 units of government (more than any other state) and Illinois has over 1,400 township. Townships date back to the 1850s when the US experienced widespread western growth in forming state constitutions and local government. In my opinion... township government is outdated, provides a duplication of services, and is unnecessary. Township government services for residents could be obtained by local County boards and Judeo-Christian churches and synagogues to provide benevolent care. I support keeping the Highway Commissioner position to serve unincorporated roads in unincorporated areas.

What do you think about the censures against Algonquin Township Supervisor Randy Funk?

I am concerned that important decisions are being made without proper board approval with the current supervisor Randy Funk, and hiring a patronage employee whose services they deemed unnecessary plus key hires have been based on personal relationships rather then merit, authorizing contracts without Board approval, Also paying township bills without board approval is unacceptable and made various other complaints about Funk’s acting on his own is bad practice, I believe in transparency, accountability, and collaborative approach to leadership.

Does the township have adequate funds for needed roadwork? If not,’what would you do to address that?

I would first review this with Township Road Commissioner first, In my opinion as trustee If the township Road commissioner doesn’t have adequate funds for needed roadwork, there are steps that can be taken to address the issue:

1. Prioritize Roadwork Needs: I would Assess and rank the roadwork project based on urgency and impact. Essential repairs for safety or critical infrastructure should be prioritized over cosmetic or less urgent work.

2. Grant funding: I would ensure we can get help from this on road work.

3. Budget Adjustments: Work within our budget and not raise taxes ! I would ensure to review and look at the budget to reallocate funds. cutting costs in non essential areas, team up and collaborate with townships and municipalities to share cost.

What are your top three priorities for the township, and how do you plan to address them?

My 1st goal, when elected as a trustee is to reduce administrative costs such as duplicate services and reallocate those savings to increase vital resources to the township and including general assistance for the residents.

I would also put in procedures in place for checks and balances , improving technology, automating functions , implementing online services where possible.

My plan would be to review all departments and services to identify areas where duplication or inefficiency may exist from top to bottom.

My 2nd Goal would be to review overtime policies and pension plans to ensure they are in line with the industry standards.

My 3rd Goal- Preventing township lawsuits it is costly and time consuming and it hurts the reputation of the township - This can be avoided with good leadership, good knowledge of township polices and procedures , Good practices, good communication skills, that is something we haven’t had with our Current Supervisor (Randy Funk).

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

As a Trustee raising awareness about the importance of sustainability, encouraging resident to make eco friendly choices, such as recycling, energy conservation and sustainable consumption.

Our current Township Road Commissioner Danijela Sandburg does a excellent job bringing attention and resources like having recycling events at the township .

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

As a trustee affordable and accessible transportation for all I would advocate systems that make public transport affordable for all income levels, including discounted passes for seniors.

What role should the township play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

As a trustee the role the township should play in supporting Promoting local businesses is that we encourage for residents to shop locally, highlighting the importance of supporting home grown businesses for the community prosperity, first I advocate utilizing our local companies first.

Also I do support local business associations our township does support local chambers of commerce or business associations and we encourage networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among local business owners.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

As a Trustee public safety is a critical concern for any township, some concerns such as rising crimes rates or Emergency Response and Disaster Preparedness I would ensure working with law enforcement to address these concerns for our township.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

As a township trustee I will work for all constituents, Also the township is for all of the Algonquin township residents to utilize and I would ensure all the people have equal access to the services.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

As a Trustee yes I strongly support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interests. Transparency is essential for maintaining public trust, ensuring accountability, and preventing corruption.

i would create Independence ethics board to review to look into having a committee responsible for reviewing to ensure compliance and transparency. the board should have the authority to investigate potential conflicts of interests and take corrective action when necessary.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

As a trustee ensuring accessibility to my constituents is a cornerstone of effective leadership. I believe that staying connected with the community, actively listening to concerns, and being approachable at all times fosters trust and collaboration.

As a trustee I always try to remind people to come to the township meetings, I send a simple emails or texts.

I always remind people in my community about zooming into our township meetings, because I believe it is important for them to share their concerns.