2025 Election Questionnaire: Diana Marie Carlson, Port Barrington Trustee

Name:

Diana Marie Carlson

What office are you seeking?

Trustee

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

48

Occupation and employer:

I am in the healthcare industry. Advocating for patients rights is important to me. I enjoy working with the elderly population as I appreciate their wisdom and experiences and it brings me a sense of fulfillment.

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

n/a

City:

Port Barrington

Campaign Website:

n/a

Education:

I hold multiple certificates in the medical field. I continue to train to keep up with my degree, as my passion is to continuously learn in order to keep up with healthcare trends .

Education is the cornerstone of progress!

Community Involvement:

Citizens for Conservation is a wonderful organization to be a part of, whether you volunteer, or be a part of their wonderful native plants and tree/shrub sales each year. Their native plants have brought much beauty to my life by introducing new birds, butterflies and wondrous sights into my yard. They hold great educational events throughout the year, and they do so much good for the community.

I also love Friends of the Forest Preserve, I enjoy entering their photo contests and they do great things to educate the public.

I must make a note of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation, these volunteers are angels .

They have assisted me with some injured animals over the years, and have also educated me on many different things, especially questions I have had about our beautiful Sandhill Cranes that, if you live in Port Barrington ..... you know they are truly a treasure to witness.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I have a wonderful fiancé, whom I have been with 13 years now. I have no children of my own, I have my fur babies, they are my children .

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

From doing research, multi family homes could be being built in order to create a more sustainable future, however everything has its pros and cons.

There are many issues that come into play with this topic from what I can see :

-proper use of public lands

-draining of resources

-people’s income levels ( rent vs. own)

-schools

-available jobs

-public services, transportation etc .

This is such a huge topic to discuss , and it is open for debate on so many levels .

I can agree on both sides , it’s all about the economy truly.

It is also , don’t forget , always a personal choice after all.

After all this discussion you must remember where we live .... Port Barrington needs to preserve its very special ecological balance and open spaces when any type of building idea comes into mind. Port Barrington is our sanctuary. It is my sanctuary.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

In order to address the question properly, I would honestly need to read reports that were out there in order to give a qualified answer.

Port Barrington however needs to preserve its ecological balances and open spaces in ANY considerations, we are special here.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

YES.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

I am running for Trustee of Parks and Beaches.

1. I pledge to keep our parks and beaches clean

2. I am committed to help keep our parks and beaches safe for our families to enjoy

3. We can do this together .... " Your Voice , Our Parks "

*In order to address all of these, we need to help each other, we need to be mindful of the things that we do, we need to report something if it doesn’t look right, for the safety of our women and children.

If there is a concern, you need to let me know and I promise I will follow up on it, I want to keep Port Barrington “Friendly By Nature.”

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Mainly, we are thinking about future generations here, so there are many practices to consider. I am not an expert in this field. However, I’m sure there is much collaboration that could be done between businesses and government. I am willing to learn more regarding this topic.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Port Barrington is a small village, I am aware the Pace bus picks up in Barrington, IL. I am not aware of any plans for public transportation needs in our village, however this is new to me.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

There should always be a support system, it is good for all parties involved.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Crime Prevention and Awareness :

We have a wonderful Police/Sheriff Department. I walk often and these great officers patrol the park when I walk and make you feel secure and are there for assistance if needed. We want to walk safely through the woods with our dogs, our children to play safely on the playground, fish safely in the beautiful ponds, right ?

Port Barrington has different home owners associations, therefore, I know some have expressed concern in mine about neighborhood watches when I was getting my petition signed. That is something I would encourage gets brought up at a HOA meeting.

Outside the HOA territory, local law enforcement is here to help us, even the great conservation police, everyone of these dedicated officers will not mind if you need to ask them a question, please give them respect, and do not forget to thank them for their service.

Traffic Safety:

Please be watchful of cyclists, school children and wildlife . Obey the signs and signals.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Everyone has a voice, and if I become Trustee, I will listen to all the voices that come to me.

In Port Barrington, you are free to attend meetings, community events, enjoy the green, beautiful spaces we have, you should not feel excluded!

If you have a question .... call or email the Port Barrington office, and you will be responded to!

Everyone is helpful.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I believe in transparency, yes.

Government officials need to be held accountable for whom they serve.

I would hold interviews for those who were involved in a project and expect honesty.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I would be at my required meetings, and also be available through a village email address if voted in as trustee, and if there was a phone call regarding something I was involved in, I’m sure the village hall would get in touch with me as well.

With the weather getting nicer, I will be able to be more visible and meet more neighbors which will be wonderful!

Thank you.