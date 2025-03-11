2025 Election Questionnaire: Nicholas Johnson, Richmond-Burton District 157 School Board

Empty voting booths fill the stage of a polling place on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Name: Nicholas Johnson

What office are you seeking? District 157 School Board

What is your political party? None

What is your current age? 47

Occupation and employer: Attorney - The Hartford

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Antioch Zoning and Planning Board

City: Spring Grove

Campaign Website: No

Education: University of Wisconsin - BA

Cooley Law School - JD, Magna Cum Laude

Community Involvement: RBBA board member. Richmond-Burton Dugout Club president.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with 3 children.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Short-term strategies:

Objectively evaluate current test scores to identify areas needing improvement.

Recognize that the five-year trend in testing has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of in-person learning for students who needed it most.

Use the next five years as an opportunity for teachers and administrators to develop a plan to address the setbacks caused by the pandemic.

Assess whether the test preparation process is flawed or can be improved.

Long-term strategies:

Focus on teacher retention by supporting teachers and staff with appropriate training.

Provide teachers with tools to adapt to the current educational environment and the challenges students face.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

All three of my boys have attended public school for all of their school years.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

Library materials:

For high school students (grades 9-12), the school library should contain materials that support specific topics being learned in classes.

General leisure reading books may not be as necessary in the school library due to the availability of books online and through library loans.

Librarians should assist students in finding books and materials they need.

Banning books based on specific viewpoints is not advisable at the high school level, though books that are inappropriate for this age group (e.g., those promoting teen suicide or pornography) should be excluded.

Curriculum materials:

Include state-mandated subjects and materials.

Allow teachers some flexibility to teach beyond the curriculum within reasonable limits.

Teachers are best positioned to assess their students’ interests and needs to help them understand the subject matter.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

Compared to neighboring communities, property taxes are not too high. However, if we can maintain a competitive learning environment and find additional funding avenues, I would like to see taxes lowered.

The district should be mindful of its spending, ensuring that all expenditures benefit students and prepare them for adulthood and their careers.

Protect taxpayers’ interests by spending money wisely, using the lowest responsible bidder, and avoiding favoritism in spending.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

The district should continue to be mindful of its spending.

Pre-COVID spending levels should not pose an issue if the current board and administration have prepared for reduced funding.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

Title IX does not currently cover sexual orientation or gender identity and should not be interpreted to do so.

The separation of men’s and women’s sports should be maintained.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

Stance: ICE agents should only access school grounds if there is a direct threat to the safety of students, teachers, and staff.

Suggested Policies:

Encourage law enforcement presence only when there is a clear threat.

Avoid disrupting the learning environment with unnecessary law enforcement involvement.

Administration should determine when law enforcement, including ICE, is necessary for student-related issues and should be limited as much as possible.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

Teacher retention: Ensuring that teachers stay in the district.

Handling student behavior issues: Effective management of student behavior by the administration.

Integration of AI: Utilizing AI to enhance learning and exceed state testing averages.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

Position: Students should have limited access to cell phones during school hours.

Suggested Policy:

Store cell phones at the front of the class, in lockers, or in vehicles.

Allow access for contacting parents during school hours.

Limit screen time for non-educational activities.

Discourage teachers from using screen time as a reward.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Exceptions for emergencies: Yes, allow cell phone use during emergencies.

Suggested Policy:

Designate specific locations for making calls during school hours.

Educational purposes exception: Permit cell phone use for educational activities.

Examples:

Using phones as calculators.

Conducting research.

Using cameras for art projects.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Cyberbullying:

Address isolated incidents as issues but not as bullying unless repeated.

Use negative interactions as teaching opportunities rather than immediate discipline.

Ensure thorough investigation of bullying allegations.

Inappropriate content:

Recognize that not all content on a student’s phone is within the school’s jurisdiction.

Address improper phone use on school property only.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

Position: Yes, AI is a significant part of the future.

Policy:

Teach students how to use AI, question its answers, and verify accuracy.

Train teachers on effectively incorporating AI into learning.

Recognize AI as a valuable tool for students.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

Current status: This is not currently seen as an issue.

Policy:

Ensure transparency and accessibility of financial reports for those interested.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

Current status: This is not seen as an issue for the District.

Policy: The Board should provide notice and opportunities for the public to be heard on issues.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Current status: This is not seen as an issue for the District with the exception of teacher retention.

Policy: Smaller class sizes should be encouraged along with improving teacher retention.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

Position: The district should ensure more incentives for teachers to stay and allow them more flexibility in their schedules during the school year.

Changes:

Raise stipends for teachers who coach.

Ensure pay is competitive with other districts in the county.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?