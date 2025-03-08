2025 Election Questionnaire: Duane Swiggum, Island Lake Trustee

Name:

Duane Swiggum

What office are you seeking?

Trustee

What is your political party?

Common Sense for Island Lake

What is your current age?

83

Occupation and employer:

Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

Island Lake

Campaign Website:

No

Education:

@ year Associate of Arts Degree

Community Involvement:

None

Marital status/Immediate family:

Spouse Victoria. One Daughter

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

I support thoughtful, common sense development.

My view on this reflects my personal situation. As with many if not most people, my home is my largest asset. If development near me is going to have a negative effect on that asset, I am concerned.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

If they do not have legal status, they broke the law when they entered the Country. Do we live by the “Rule of Law” or not. Many of these folks are good hard working people. But they disrespected our sovereignty when they entered illegally. We have a border, we have laws and we have many who wait in line for years to enter legally. Yes, local law enforcement should cooperate with ICE.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

The Lake, economic development and I don’t have a third at his time. As far as the lake is concerned, I think we know what needs to be done but we have to find the money through Grants and Creative Funding.

As far as economic development, we need a grocery store and something more than the disc golf course to make the town a recreational destination. Maybe something like the pickleball destination of Northern Illinois.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I don’t see economic development and environmental sustainability in conflict in Island Lake.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Pave the roads.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Candidate did not answer.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

I have lived in the old part of town for 46 years and we have never had a serious crime problem. There has been some talk of safety crossing 176 on the east end of town to get to the park. I seldom if ever see any kids playing at the park without adult supervision (interference). And most adults will choose transport rather than walking if it is more than a city block.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I don’t know.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I believe in total transparency. If they don’t want to disclose it, there is probably hanky panky going on.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

They have a phone and I have a phone.