2025 Election Questionnaire: Alex Johnson, Fox River Grove District 3 Board of Education

Name:

Alex Johnson

What office are you seeking?

Fox River Grove District 3 School Board Member

What is your political party?

This is a non partisan role.

What is your current age?

37

Occupation and employer:

Consumer Banking, Alliant Credit Union

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Board of Education Member in District 3 since 2021

City:

Fox River Grove

Campaign Website:

SupportFRGSchools.com

Education:

Bachelors of Business Administration in Finance from Loyola University Chicago

Community Involvement:

Fox River Grove Recreation Soccer Coach and Seasonal Library Volunteer

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married and have two elementary age children.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Our district is actively transitioning to teaching with a focus on research based approaches. I believe that continuing with this trend will continue to improve our kid’s reading scores.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

I have two elementary age children attending public school.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

I think the district’s role should be to provide materials which help students enhance their reading ability and expand their knowledge base. Being married to a librarian, this is of particular interest to me. I think our schools do a great job partnering with local libraries to ensure our students have access to materials which supplement the curriculum.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

This continues to be a struggle in many districts. I have discussed this specific issue with community members who have students in district and those who don’t have students in district. I think we need to continue to strike an appropriate balance and find new opportunities to decrease taxes moving forward.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

I think we are appropriately funded to succeed as a district without additional COVID relief money.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

I think we should follow applicable laws and regulations tied to Title IX. Decisions should not be made in a closed room, these decisions should include feedback from teachers, parents, and community members collectively.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

Our schools priority should be on education and the safety of our students. We partner with the Illinois State Board of Education to align on the best approach for students and families.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

Student Test Scores, District Culture and Morale and Administrative Accountability.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I think research has proven that cell phones can cause a major distraction to both student learning and teacher instruction. As a parent, I respect the opinion that students feel safe and parents would like to maintain communication with their child. I think we must find new ways to solve for these distraction issues to ensure our students and teachers are succeeding.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

I think this is a larger conversation with community members to understand what defines these exceptions and emergencies.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Educating parents and the community about options they have available to them to help reduce cyber bullying and adding appropriate parental controls or restricting devices.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

I think it’s impossible to avoid AI. We should learn to appropriately leverage AI as I believe it will play a major role in our children’s future.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

I have taken an active role on the district’s finance committee and have spoken with numerous community members to ensure they understand the current financial situation and future spending plan. I hope to continue to inform the community on this topic.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

Our district recently launched surveys and strategic planning sessions on this exact topic. Continuing to develop this plan with input from the community is critical to our district’s success.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I think our students should have access to any age appropriate materials. By partnering with local libraries we’re able to grant access to libraries across the state.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Over the past few years our district has been able to manage class sizes well when compared to surrounding districts.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

I believe a focus on district morale and culture is needed to help retain teachers long term.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I have always appreciated running into community members around town to help understand our district’s plan. I’ve also been available via email or following board meetings.