2025 Election Questionnaire: Gregory A. Hanson, Woodstock City Council

Name:

Gregory A. Hanson

What office are you seeking?

Woodstock City Council

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

65

Occupation and employer:

Small Business owner in Woodstock

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

Woodstock

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not respond.

Education:

MA, Labor and Industrial Relations, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana

Community Involvement:

I support numerous causes in the community.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Single

Questions:

What is your assessment of the current housing stock? What are the city’s housing needs and how should they be addressed?

Housing stock for both homes and rentals is low in Woodstock as it is throughout most of the country. The City could do some interesting things with zoning ordinances to foster innovative housing solutions but nationwide economic factors will continue to stifle construction and development starts for the foreseeable future.

If you’re a non-incumbent, would you have supported the Riverwoods development? Why or why not? For incumbents, why did you vote yes?

As adopted, I would have voted no on the Riverwoods Development. The City of Woodstock and the Developer were unwilling to to consider any small compromises that would have made the project more environmentally sustainable and satisfy the concerns of the neighborhood.

Do you support the continuation of the business incubator program? Why or why not?

I do not support the continuation of the business incubator program. The City of Woodstock does not have the experience and expertise to run a program of this type. The decision to recently curtail this program by the City validates that it is just not working.

The city saw the redevelopment of the Old Courthouse go well over its original budget and has had some trouble keeping businesses in those spaces. What can or should the city do to retain more businesses there?

The City of Woodstock has tied their hands with long term leases and options for most of the spaces in the Old Courthouse. Unfortunately, some of these leased spaces do very little to generate additional revenue for the town as envisioned by the City of Woodstock. The Old Courthouse remains an underutilized property and certainly not an economic engine for the community.

What changes should Woodstock make to downtown? Do you support the plans for a new hotel and eminent domain of the neighboring property?

The City of Woodstock is falling short on maintaining roads and sidewalks and providing general maintenance throughout the town and the downtown district is no exception. Stop putting lipstick on a pig and make real investments in the community to improve the quality of life for residents. Eliminate the Entertainment District in the Downtown. This area provides no significant return of investment to the City of Woodstock and is a drain on resources especially in the area of public safety. Finally, a big no to eminent domain for this project that truly isn’t for the public good.

How should the city handle the Route 47 project? Should the city do anything for businesses and residents affected during the roadwork?

After eight years of discussion and planning about the Route 47 project, the City of Woodstock should have a well thought out and executable plan ready to go on Day 1. The economic value of Route 47 is crucial to the city. The project will also affect surrounding neighborhoods as drivers seek alternatives to the construction zone. This is how the City will support businesses and residents affected during the roadwork by seamlessly executing this plan.

Do you support the new garbage contract? Are there changes that you would make to that?

While not perfect, the garbage contract was a good compromise to balance the needs and concerns of all parties involved.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

I am a huge proponent of owner-occupied housing. The benefits for a city are immense.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

As with anything in life, a good balance is essential. About 40% of housing in Woodstock is rental and many of these rentals are subsidized. The City needs to develop more home ownership opportunities before increasing workforce housing.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

I expect local law enforcement to follow all applicable local, state and federal laws.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Residents want to know that their tax dollars are working for them. That money is being efficiently spent and to provide the City’s core functions. The public is tired of the endless surveys that lack no meaningful actions. The City’s number one priority is provide the core functions that enhance the lives of our residents. We need better dialogue with our residents and transparency regarding the programs we subsidize. The branding survey revealed that people would not recommend opening a business in Woodstock. That is not a marketing problem, but rather an economic issue.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Carefully, with great consideration and weight given to the concerns of community residents and environmental experts. Economic development is good but not at the expense of environmental sustainability.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

The City’s role in enhancing public transportation comes from diligent advocacy and partnerships at the county and state wide level as well as a clear understanding of the transportation needs of their citizens. Assessments should be made annually in cooperation with providers to make sure they are meeting the needs of the community and not wasting taxpayer’s money. With respect to infrastructure in the city, so much has been delayed over the years that there is no easy way to fund these projects. The city will need to make some cuts in their budget as infrastructure should be a top priority.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

I often hear City Staff and council wax poetically regarding the choice to locate a business in Woodstock and hope they are providing the necessary support, encouragement, follow up and general resources to make all businesses successful in the community. My own experience as a small business owner in Woodstock is that they don’t which is why countless surveys reveal that people would not recommend opening a business in Woodstock.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Huge props to the City of Woodstock Police Department and officers for keeping the community safe sometimes operating with a skeletal staff. More resources need to be allocated to the Department to hire additional officers and to foster career officers.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

As a representative of the city, you need to ensure that all residents have equal access to opportunities and services within the community. Voices and concerns should be taken seriously and not met with dead silence, disrespect and no opportunity for meaningful dialogue with City Staff and Council.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Government officials are required to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest no matter how insignificant the conflict may appear. This is generally done on the Honor System. It is, however, appropriate for the public to provide checks and balances to potential conflicts that are not reported as required by law.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am willing to engage with any constituents in a respectful way. I answer my emails and will establish a schedule of “office hours” to speak directly to constituents.