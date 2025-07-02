Harvard man accused of breaking into Starline Factory, removing art

A Harvard man is accused of breaking into the Starline Factory early Sunday and removing artwork.

Luis Gomez, 21, is charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony, and criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a building, both criminal misdemeanors, according to the criminal complaint in the McHenry County court.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Gomez allegedly entered the Starline Factory at 300 West Front Street in Harvard, broke and removed a window grate and stole “various artwork,” which he then “removed from the building” and which was later found on the ground outside the window, the complaint said.

Harvard Police Chief Tyson Bauman said the items found outside the event space included artwork, maps and land plats. It’s unclear if Gomez had any connection with the venue because he “would not make a statement,” Bauman said.

Gomez made an initial appearance in court Monday, when he was released with conditions, including he not go near the Starline Factory. He is set to appear back in court July 11.

Monica L. Perez, building manager at the Starline, declined to make a comment out of respect for the investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Harvard Police Department. But she did express appreciation for police officers’ diligence and “attentiveness and quick response. There are not enough words to thank each of you for your hard work.”