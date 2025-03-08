2025 Election Questionnaire: Charles Cermak, Island Lake Village Trustee

Name:

Charles Cermak

What office are you seeking?

Trustee

What is your political party?

Island Lake Peoples Party

What is your current age?

80

Occupation and employer:

Self-Employed, Barber

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Island Lake Trustee, 14 years

City:

Island Lake

Campaign Website:

Islandlakepeoplesparty.com

Education:

Chicago Barber College

Community Involvement:

Island Lake Lions Club, previous Island Lake Liquor Commissioner, Volunteer Fireman for Wauconda Fire Department 1965-1985, Island Lake Auxiliary Policeman 1984-1988,

Marital status/Immediate family:

Candidate did not answer.

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

I support a blend of both multi-family and single-family housing as communities have a need for options. We need to provide affordable opportunities for all. Many renters move on to be homeowners.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

We have a new 55 and older housing community, which I support to provide for our seniors in the area.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

For those who have criminal records, yes, as we have an obligation to provide safety for our residents.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Safeguarding our community: Through the efforts of working with our highly qualified Police Department.

2. Business Development: Work with our Board Members to address future needs.

3. Housing Development: Work with our Board Members to address future needs.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

We maintain multiple parks and beaches throughout the community which are maintained by the village.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Our village currently has senior transportation options available to our community.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

City council should play a leadership role to provide support and enhance our businesses and their growth.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

The top public safety concerns are to create a sense of security for our residences with the use of our Police Department, Fire Department, Public Works Department and Water Department so to provide safe roads, drinking water, and park and recreation areas.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

We have always been an inclusive community and ensure we are working within our ordinances and village policies.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I do support and will ensure our bi-laws and ordinances are followed.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I own a business in the village which is open 6 days a week, and am also available via phone 24 hours a day.