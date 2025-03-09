2025 Election Questionnaire: Christopher Moore, McHenry City Council, Fifth Ward Alderman

Name: Christopher Moore

What office are you seeking? alderman

What is your political party? republican

What is your current age? 51

Occupation and employer: sales

What offices, if any, have you previously held? none for public but I am on an HOA

City: McHenry

Campaign Website:

Education: Some college

Community Involvement: American Legion in Island Lake

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with 2 boys 9 and 13

Questions:

Should housing be included in development proposals for the city-owned land on Green Street? For the Wastewater treatment plant property? What is, for you, the right combination of commercial, parking and residential for the two downtown areas, including residential density?

We need more single family homes, we have doubled our places that rent, apartments etc. We need to look at areas for parking and see what can be done, at times it hard to find a space. We could look at developments for green street but the tax payers should not give up taxes benefits to the developers.

Should the city work with District 15 to sell/redevelop Landmark School, and if so, what kind of development?

The school should work with the city to develop landmark building. Maybe a venue space, we need a place like that in the city.

The parks department says the pool complex is nearing its end of life. What should the future of water recreation/pools be for the city of McHenry?

Expand the pool, more of a larger place like how it is at some of the resorts, do the softball fields benefit the city there?

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

More single family homes, too many renter places. We want McHenry to feel more family oriented, like try and attract family restaurants .

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

We need more single family homes. We have enough subsidized buildings in McHenry right now.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Yes, if they are arrested for a crime, detain them and hold them while contacting ICE.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Single family homes, look at areas where we can build homes, annex certain areas.

2. Make sure everyone is heard and represented. Listen to the people you represent, hold meet and greets, go to door to door and just say hi.

3. Grow McHenry but make feel like a family community. Look at what we offer and see how to make it better or expand what we have.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Look at what is being built or proposed. What impact does it have on the people or neighborhoods nearby.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

City should play a role in supporting the businesses in the city, make the business feel like they matter and offer something to the people of McHenry. By doing this we can make McHenry feel like a place where a businesses can prosper .

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Crime, obviously, but making sure that the public can report an incident that they witnessed from home, where they can send in the videos from their ring cameras to the police, they can fill out a report with a few questions and the police can up their patrols in that area that day or night.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

If the city wants to do policy changes or add things to the city in anyway, they should do a survey on line and see what the residents think. Sometimes it’s hard for them to get to the meetings to express their concerns.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, if someone has a business in town they should not be able to partake in that segment of public offi e, voting for a policy change that would benefit the business or issue a permit for a friend etc. But they should also list any friends that have businesses in town that might cause a conflict.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I would post my email and phone number online or issue a business card to them to get a hold of me. But also just coming up to me and talking about an issue is always good too.