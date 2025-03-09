2025 Election Questionnaire: Bob Seegers Jr., Woodstock City Council

Name:

Bob Seegers Jr.

What office are you seeking?

Woodstock City Council

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

63

Occupation and employer:

President of NE IL Rail-Truck Transfer Company and Seegers Limited

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Current sitting Council member in the City of Woodstock

City:

Woodstock

Campaign Website:

Under construction

Education:

Graduate, Michigan State University, College of Agriculture, Ag Business

Community Involvement:

Formerly, Advisor on the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Advisory Council of Agriculture, Small Business and Labor, Former President and Chairman of the Board of the Grain and Feed Association of Illinois, Former Country Elevator Committee member of the National Grain & Feed Association, Former Chairman of the Finance Committee and current member of St. Mary Parrish of Woodstock, Member of the Woodstock Moose Lodge, Former Woodstock Little League Coach.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married to my amazing partner and wife Jennifer for 33 years who so aptly raised our twin boys, Brett & Cade (25 yrs old)

Questions:

What is your assessment of the current housing stock? What are the city’s housing needs and how should they be addressed?

Woodstock’s housing stock is not unlike most other communities in the region, or country for that matter. There is a shortage of affordable homes for most interested first time buyers. This is largely because the economics for builders currently don’t support construction and sales of these types for a margin. The city doesn’t have the leverage or budget capacity to directly impact change on this issue. What the city can do is foster an environment friendly to attracting good employers that would provide competitive wages giving families opportunity to accommodate current housing costs. The city also should continue to enhance its “vibe” making it an attractive place to not only employers, but also investors such as developers, merchants, restaurants and other quality of life enhancers.

If you’re a non-incumbent, would you have supported the Riverwoods development? Why or why not? For incumbents, why did you vote yes?

Contrary to what the NW Herald reported, it wasn’t Woodstock City residents opposing Riverwoods. The vast majority of Woodstock City residents supported the Riverwoods development for the same reasons I did. Those reasons included the following; 1) the net economic benefit (largely to school District 200 and to a lessor extent the City) of new revenues without the need (either the school district or the city) to incur capital expenditures to increase capacities, 2) All businesses, Charitable organizations and municipalities need growth to cover the cost of inflation. The city had not had any substantial development in over 14 years prior to Riverwoods, 3) Our resident surveys indicate a strong desire for more choices in retail and restaurants. In order to achieve that goal, investors keep telling us we need more rooftops.

Do you support the continuation of the business incubator program? Why or why not?

I do conditionally support the incubator program. The condition is that no taxpayer should ever be subsidizing private business unless the benefit to the majority of the taxpayers exceeds the cost to the city.

The city saw the redevelopment of the Old Courthouse go well over its original budget and has had some trouble keeping businesses in those spaces. What can or should the city do to retain more businesses there?

At my urging, we have already made changes that will be successful going forward. That is doing a much more comprehensive vetting of tenant’s business plan, past track record of success, financial capacity to do the business they want and need, and lastly securing lease default compensation for the city. If a prospective tenant can’t comply with the above, then we are relying on luck for them to be successful and potentially wasting staff time and creating a “less than ideal” look for the city.

What changes should Woodstock make to downtown? Do you support the plans for a new hotel and eminent domain of the neighboring property?

Because of the downtown’s proximity to the Metra station, any development of the open spaces should be a combination of residential and commercial uses (services, retail and restaurants) and should be done with a strong focus on walkability within the whole downtown area. I do support the plan for a new hotel. Our business community has been asking for this for years to accommodate their out of town visitors. It would also compliment the event space in the top of the Old Courthouse. The use of eminent domain is necessary for the hotel project to move forward, and fortunately, is not taking away an existing business as the property remains unimproved vacant land.

How should the city handle the Route 47 project? Should the city do anything for businesses and residents affected during the roadwork?

The city staff has been engaged with IDOT and has plans to aide its businesses in communications including signage in order to help mitigate disruptions to their operations.

Do you support the new garbage contract? Are there changes that you would make to that?

I voted in favor of the new contract as it was the best of all alternatives. The changes we made before finalizing this contract with smaller tote size options, discounts for seniors as well as support for the underprivileged were beneficial. Additionally, over 5000 of the roughly 8000 homes/residents will actually see a reduction in cost from the previous contract.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

Cities don’t set the trend. The economics of supply, demand and cost set the trend. I support this type of development as long as it’s in the right place. Vacant lots in the middle of previously zoned single family home sites should not get multi-family housing. When a family buys a home in an area of single-family zoning, they should not have to fight against a postage stamp zoning allowing multi-family use in their neighborhood.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

Subsidies for “work force” housing should only come from the federal level of government if they come at all. Local government doesn’t have the people, financial or knowledge capital to administer this type of program. Secondly, I don’t believe any taxpayer should be subsidizing privately owned business’s need for manpower.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Local law enforcement should follow whatever the courts interpret and rule as the law.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

My greatest contributions to the citizens of Woodstock are centered on my substantial experience managing budgets and solidly reasoned decision making. This strength is what I have used over the last four years and will continue for the next four, and is used to achieve the following goals;

1) Tax load on residents-Only authorize spending on necessary infrastructure and operations/city services and not on any items that don’t benefit “the majority” of residents. Approve expenditures that are “luxury items” only when they bring in more value to the city than it costs.

2) Draw investment to Woodstock both (industrial/commercial) and residential-This is done when the tax load is reasonable, the vibe of the city is positive and there is an upward trend in property values.

3) Increase every home owners property value-Woodstock home values remain at a discount to surrounding communities. What we have done over the last four years has closed the gap, but there is more work to do. Most resident’s home is the single most valuable asset they own, so focusing on improving that value has a direct benefit to their family.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Woodstock, like most communities in the county, has adopted the McHenry County Stormwater ordinance. That ordinance has very strict guidelines that need to be followed for all development. Any development that comes before the city should get no break from those requirements.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

I am supporting Metra’s potential move to Woodstock which will generate more commuter service from our city. Additionally, we are working expanding the walkability score which is of significant importance to residents. The route 47 widening project that has been in the plans for years is finally coming to fruition which will greatly expand the capacity relieving congestion coming into and through Woodstock.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The city has a wonderful working relationship with the Woodstock chamber of Commerce and supports it financially as well. Both the city and the chamber work congruently to provide a valuable resource to businesses as well as numerous networking opportunities. The city’s numerous events are often planned in a manner that supports and benefits local business’s foot traffic and therefore sales opportunities.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

I feel Woodstock is a very safe city because of the work of our excellent police department. I have and will continue to support our PD. We, as a council, have an open line of communication, however the PD is very proactive and staying on the front end of issues, anticipating and placing officers near problems before they happen. Continuing to adequately fund our Police Department giving them the resources they need is paramount to safety.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Woodstock is as an inclusive city as there is. We as council members can, and do, lead by example, treating everyone with the dignity and respect they deserve.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes I do. A good start is the requirement that all public officials have to annually provide a statement of economic impact, showing their individual holdings of assets. The city of Woodstock is very careful about identifying conflicts appropriately before contracting.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I have a city provided email accessible through the city’s website.