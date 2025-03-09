2025 Election Questionnaire: Samuel J. Finfrock, Chemung Township Supervisor

Name:

Samuel J. Finfrock

What office are you seeking?

Chemung Township Supervisor

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

75

Occupation and employer:

Chemung Township Supervisor

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Chemung Township Trustee eight years.

Chemung Township Supervisor four years.

City:

Harvard, Il, Chemung Township

Campaign Website:

NO

Education:

Attended Supervisor training given by the Township Officials of Illinois. Three Classes.

Attended General Assistance Class given by the Township Officials of Illinois. Three Classes.

Attended Lobby day in Springfield, Il twice.

Attend McHenry County Supervisor meetings every month.

Community Involvement:

Harvard Moose Lodge 1289

Harvard Snow Gophers Club

Harvard Sportsman Club

McHenry County Harley Owners Club (HOG)

Marital status/Immediate family:

Widowed, Two sons both Deceased.

Currently Single.

Three Grandchildren.

Questions:

What is your stance on township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government?

I do not agree or support consolidation. There is evidence that larger governments spend more per capita and that consolidations have produced higher expenditure levels.

Local governments are under the control of the local electorate.

Does the township have adequate funds for needed roadwork? If not,’what would you do to address that?

This is controlled by the Chemung Township Road Commissioner.

What are your top three priorities for the township, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Maintain a responsible Township budget.

2. Be accessible to the people in Chemung Township.

3. Provide general/emergency assistance to township residents.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

This does not apply at the township level.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

We supported the RTA bus for a year. After checking the number of township residents that used the service, the board of trustees chose to discontinue the service. We are a farming community.

What role should the township play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

We have no say or vote in the industrial or commercial building construction or permits.

We have a board room for meeting use, free of charge to Township residents or local business.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Are priorities are clean roads. Winter and summer.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Our policies include all residents in Chemung Township.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Each elected official must file a Statement of Economic interest each year. These are on file with the McHenry County Clerk.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

We have developed our public outreach with a new Website and Facebook Page, along with office hours providing my email address, and phone number for contact.