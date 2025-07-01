Woodstock man opens Sal’s Jiu Jitsu and Grappling gym in DeKalb

Sal's Jiu Jitsu & Grappling is seen Monday, June 30, 2025, at 126 S. Fourth Street, in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – After two-and-a-half years in Sycamore, Sal’s Jiu Jitsu and Grappling has packed up and moved its gym to an expanded space in downtown DeKalb.

On Sunday, Sal’s Jiu Jitsu and Grappling hosted its first open mat at the new location, 126 S. Fourth St., Unit C, DeKalb.

Coach Ryan Salisbury, who runs and operates the gym, said the gym’s membership greatly benefits from the new space.

“We outgrew our last place,” Salisbury said. “We definitely had to move. I think we have exactly 50 members right now. I really think that we were stuck ... for a little while because the space we were in was so small, but now we’ve doubled our mat space.”

At 2,400 square feet, the new location provides more room for athletes and enthusiasts to train. The previous space only had 900 square feet.

New to the gym is a strength and conditioning area.

Athletes and enthusiasts also will find new fitness tools at their disposal in the gym, including a squat rack, cardio and conditioning equipment, and more.

Salisbury said he is looking to set the right tone in the new space.

Along one of the walls in the new space, there is a mural with the gym’s slogan, which reads, “Train Hard, Be Kind.”

“Anything you need to get swollen and good fighting shape, we offer it now,” Salisbury said. “It’s pretty surreal because this is something I’ve wanted to do ever since I started doing jiu jitsu. I wanted to open a borderline world-class gym and that’s what we’re kind of on the verge of. It all depends on who wants to come in and work hard.”

Salisbury said jiu jitsu will always be central to what the gym offers – even as it has added muay thai, wrestling, boxing and MMA – but he’s looking to expand further.

Salisbury said Brazilian Jiu Jitsu has long held a special place in his world.

“I weighed 450 pounds when I started Brazilian jiu jitsu and I’ve lost well over 100 pounds, 150 pounds,” Salisbury said. “It’s really a good thing. It’s good for people to stay in shape. It’s a great way for people to meet, to develop a sense of community, camaraderie.”

Salisbury said he’s long wondered why there’s no place to train in jiu jitsu in the area.

About 2.5 years ago, Salisbury decided to set up shop in Sycamore along DeKalb Avenue.

Salisburg, a Woodstock resident who used to reside in DeKalb, said choosing to do business in DeKalb makes sense.

“I feel connected to DeKalb, even though I moved out,” he said. “And I just wanted to bring something I love back to the place that made me love it.”

Salisburg said people tend to have positive things to say about Sal’s Jiu Jitsu and Grappling.

“Jiu jitsu is not for everybody, combat sports aren’t for everybody, but it seems that people that make their way into the door, stay for the most part,” he said. “I think that has more to do with the warmth of everyone, the gym itself and not necessarily me.”

Salisbury described the gym’s first open mat held at its new space as a success. He said everyone appeared to have fun and worked out.

“There were about 30 people on the mat and that’s about 2.5 times what we normally have,” Salisbury said. “We had visitors from other gyms.”