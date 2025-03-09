2025 Election Questionnaire: Thomas Nierman, Woodstock City Council

Name:

Thomas Nierman

What office are you seeking?

Woodstock City Council

What is your political party?

City Council is a not partisan position

What is your current age?

61

Occupation and employer:

Owner of Nierman Landscape and Design, Inc.

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Currently serving on the Woodstock City Council

City:

Woodstock

Campaign Website:

No

Education:

Associates Degree in Turfgrass Management. Bachelor’s Degree in Plant and Soil Science.

Community Involvement:

Woodstock Chamber member and past Board Member. Past member of the Chamber’s Ambassador Club. Woodstock Rotary Club. Oversees the warehouse and logistics for Christmas Clearing House. Santa in the Santa Hut on the Square. Treasurer of Woodstock Snowmobile Club. Illinois Landscape Contractors Association. Greencare for Troops.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Spouse Jill 37 years. Son Tommy. Daughter Jena

Questions:

What is your assessment of the current housing stock? What are the city’s housing needs and how should they be addressed?

Woodstock faces a shortage of quality rental properties and single-family homes. To address this issue, we should attract reputable developers to invest in the area. Fortunately, there are several existing lots with the necessary infrastructure already in place. To further incentivize development, the city should continue its program offering significant discounts on building fees.

If you’re a non-incumbent, would you have supported the Riverwoods development? Why or why not? For incumbents, why did you vote yes?

The original development plan for Riverwoods was approved many years ago, and the current proposal now includes a section dedicated to townhomes. This updated plan prioritizes environmental sustainability by integrating a greater percentage of greenspace. Lennar, a reputable developer known for its financial stability, has the capacity to see this project through to completion. Historically, Woodstock has experienced challenges with subdivisions that remain unfinished for years due to developers abandoning projects in 2008. This partnership with Lennar aims to ensure a successful and timely development for the community.

Do you support the continuation of the business incubator program? Why or why not?

While we have had success, I believe it would be beneficial for Woodstock to consider collecting market-value rents. This strategy could significantly help offset the operating costs associated with the Old Courthouse.

The city saw the redevelopment of the Old Courthouse go well over its original budget and has had some trouble keeping businesses in those spaces. What can or should the city do to retain more businesses there?

Moving forward, it will be crucial for us to meticulously screen potential tenants to ensure their success. I believe the Squire on the Square is performing exceptionally well, and we have some very promising prospects for the other available spaces.

What changes should Woodstock make to downtown? Do you support the plans for a new hotel and eminent domain of the neighboring property?

I would like to see the vacant properties adjacent to the Square developed into a mixed-use space that includes a combination of homes, apartments ,and townhomes, alongside retail and restaurant options. This approach aims to boost foot traffic and enhance the overall vibrancy of our existing downtown areas. Additionally, I fully support the hotel development project. The decision to pursue eminent domain was not taken lightly by myself or any other member of the council.

How should the city handle the Route 47 project? Should the city do anything for businesses and residents affected during the roadwork?

The overall project is under the control of the state, and the city will incur costs related to relocating water and sewer lines, as well as lighting and landscaping. We have been actively working to secure additional grants to secure funds to help offset these expenses. The city has also resurfaced Dean Street, Lake Avenue, and negotiated rebuilding the cut-through road between the BP and Planet Fitness prior to the major construction work on Route 47 to improve traffic flow. Too support businesses along Route 47, I feel implementing promotional campaigns that remind customers of the importance of continuing to patronize these establishments. We should allow relaxing the rules on temporary signs and banners. Furthermore, the city should collaborate with the Farmers Market to offer all businesses affected by the construction discounted space at the Farmers Market for the duration of the project.”

Do you support the new garbage contract? Are there changes that you would make to that?

I fully support the new garbage contract. The rates are quite reasonable, and seniors benefit from substantial discounts. Residents can also choose from various tote sizes to suit their needs. For those experiencing financial hardships, there is an option to negotiate a special rate through city hall. Unfortunately, the pay-per-bag program is being phased out by most garbage providers, and those that still offer it plan to discontinue it when their current contracts expire.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

The cost of purchasing a single-family home has skyrocketed, making it increasingly challenging for some buyers. I prefer to see more single-family homes constructed rather than multifamily units or rentals, but developers tend to build according to market demand. It is crucial that any new developments are of high quality and aesthetically pleasing. While homeownership is generally beneficial for the community, not everyone is prepared to make such a significant commitment.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

I believe that a balanced community requires a proper mix of all types of housing. Incorporating single-family homes, multifamily units, and affordable housing options is essential for creating a thriving and diverse environment. This variety supports different lifestyles, promotes inclusivity, and meets the needs of our residents, ultimately contributing to the overall health and vitality of our community.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Yes, I believe we should take a balanced approach. I do not support a sweeping roundup of hardworking, law-abiding individuals. However, I firmly support the deportation of those who have committed crimes. We need to focus on maintaining community safety while ensuring fair treatment for all residents.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Fiscal Responsibility: We must always monitor how tax dollars are spent.

Quality of Life: This includes maintaining good roads, properly up keeping city-owned buildings and parks, and ensuring adequate equipment.

Code Enforcement: This helps maintain property values, aesthetics, and an overall sense of pride in our town.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

To balance economic development and environmental sustainability, we need to use good old common sense. It should be a win for all sides involved.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Public transportation is primarily a County/State responsibility. Like much of the country, we are behind in terms of infrastructure. The City needs to budget appropriately, apply for as many grants as possible, and increase our preventative maintenance efforts to ensure the longest service life for all our assets.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

To support local businesses and promote economic growth, we need to streamline the application and permitting processes and ensure our staff is as helpful as possible.

Keeping the town vibrant and lively by maintaining properties, supporting good restaurants and shopping, and promoting popular nightlife and entertainment will encourage people to live and visit here. This, in turn, translates to more dollars in the registers and more employees for local businesses.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

While unfortunate events can occur anywhere, I believe that Woodstock is a generally safe community. To maintain and enhance this sense of security, we must stay vigilant and proactive in monitoring the latest trends in public safety. Investing in technology and resources that empower our police department to stay ahead of potential challenges is essential.

We must ensure that our budget allocates adequate funds for the Woodstock Police Department when necessary, allowing them to operate effectively and respond to evolving needs. I have great confidence in Chief Lieb and the entire police department, knowing they are dedicated to keeping our community safe.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Community Engagement: Actively involve diverse community members in decision-making processes. Host town hall meetings, focus groups, and surveys to gather input from various populations.

Diverse Representation: Ensure that the town council and committees reflect the diversity of the community. This may include appointing members from different racial, ethnic, socioeconomic and ability backgrounds.

Cultural Programs: Support and promote cultural events and programs that celebrate diversity and encourage participation from all community members.

Education and Training: Provide training on diversity, equity, and inclusion for town staff and local businesses to foster a welcoming environment.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

It is essential that any public official recuse themselves from voting on matters where they may have a conflict of interest. These regulations are established at the state level to ensure transparency and integrity in government decision-making.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Phone: 815 321 4479

Email: tnierman@woodstockil.gov