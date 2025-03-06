2025 Election Questionnaire: Corine Burns, Huntley School District 158 Board of Education (4-year term)

Name:

Corine Burns

What office are you seeking?

D158 School Board Member

What is your political party?

Nonpartisan

What is your current age?

40

Occupation and employer:

Director, IT Application Delivery at I-CAR

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

Algonquin

Campaign Website:

burnsfor158.com

Education:

I have a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, a master’s in business administration

Community Involvement:

I am a member of the Women’s Industry Network (WIN), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing women in the collision repair industry. WIN provides networking, leadership development, and educational opportunities to help women grow in their careers. The organization also promotes industry awareness, mentorship, and professional recognition, empowering women to thrive in the field.

I have been an active volunteer in D158, serving on the Parent Teacher Advisory Council (PTAC) for the past 1.5 years since its inception, where I’ve worked on discipline and attendance policies, a Strategic Planning Guiding Team Member. These experiences have given me valuable insights into the challenges facing our district and the opportunity to influence policy updates for the benefit of our students and community.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I am married to my husband of 11 years. Together we have 3 kids in Huntley School District 158. They are in kindergarten, 3rd grade, and 4th grade. I also have a stepdaughter who is a sophomore in another district.

Questions:

Would you make any changes to the district’s medication policy?

Changes worth considering in the D158 Medication policy include revising the requirement for both parental and physician authorization for administering over-the-counter medication, allowing only parental authorization instead. Additionally, the policy on stocking and administering emergency medication lacks clarity; it should address situations where a student with an undiagnosed allergy may need an Epi-pen or inhaler or when a child forgets their prescribed medication.

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Improving English and math proficiency, along with state test scores, requires a multi-tiered approach with a strong focus on foundational skills in elementary school. Core subjects like reading and math should take priority, with increased instructional time dedicated to literacy and numeracy. Implementing structured phonics-based instruction, targeted reading interventions and evidence-based math strategies can help struggling students succeed.

As of the 2023-24 school year, 54.6% of students in D158 met or exceeded expectations in English Language Arts (ELA), surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Math proficiency, however, remains lower at 40.8%, showing signs of stabilization but still below the 2018-19 pre-pandemic rate of 48%. While ELA has made strong gains since pandemic disruptions, math scores continue to lag, highlighting the need for sustained intervention and support.

It’s essential to recognize that some student groups are more at risk of falling behind, including those with learning disabilities, Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), 504 plans, English language learners, and students from disadvantaged backgrounds. As a parent of children with both IEPs and 504 plans, I understand firsthand the importance of ensuring these students receive the support they need. Tailored interventions, additional resources, and individualized instruction can bridge gaps and improve outcomes for all learners.

Evaluating high-performing districts’ curricula and adopting best practices ensures students receive rigorous, evidence-based instruction. Additionally, reinforcing learning outside the classroom is key—encouraging optional homework and providing parents with resources can help solidify skills. Regular assessments, teacher training, and curriculum adjustments based on data will ensure continuous improvement. Collaboration between school administrators, the board, teachers, and parents is essential to achieving long-term success.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

Yes, all 3 of my children have always attended public school in Huntley D158. My stepdaughter also has always attended public school.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

The school should have clear criteria and policies regarding the selection of books and materials in both the school library and classroom curriculum. Books in the classroom should directly support educational objectives, ensuring they align with academic standards and age-appropriate content. A structured review process should be in place for any new book requests to ensure suitability for students. Additionally, parents should have full visibility into what books are available in classrooms and school libraries, providing transparency and allowing them to make informed decisions about their children’s education.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

Property taxes are the primary source of funding for D158, and our rates are comparable to neighboring districts. As a school board member, I will ensure fiscal responsibility by prioritizing spending in the classroom, eliminating wasteful spending, and balancing strong schools with responsible budgeting. I will advocate for the efficient use of taxpayer dollars and explore grants and partnerships to ease the financial burden on our community. Strong public education benefits everyone—it strengthens our community, protects property values, and prepares the next generation to lead.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

I was not able to find information regarding COVID relief money spent in 2024 by the district. Most of this money was distributed and used in 2020-2022. I don’t see this as a major issue.

However, a greater concern is the continuation of state funding given the ongoing problems with the state budget. Illinois has a history of financial instability, and any reductions in state funding could significantly impact school districts. It’s critical that our district proactively plans for potential shortfalls by prioritizing essential programs, maintaining fiscal responsibility, and ensuring that spending aligns with the district’s core mission of providing high-quality education.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

Title IX was created to ensure equal opportunities for women in education and athletics. Allowing biological males to compete in girls’ and women’s sports undermines the purpose of Title IX and creates an unfair playing field. As a mother of two young daughters who are athletes, I want them to have the opportunity to compete on a level playing field and not be forced to share locker rooms or bathrooms with biological males. I support policies that preserve fairness in girls’ and women’s sports by ensuring that teams remain based on biological sex.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

I do not support ICE agents accessing school grounds to detain children. Schools should be places of learning, not enforcement zones, and immigration actions on campus could create fear and unnecessary trauma for students and staff. If elected to the D158 School Board, I would advocate for following the law, requiring proper legal channels for any access, protecting student privacy, and ensuring staff have clear guidance. Our focus should be on maintaining a secure and supportive environment where all students can learn without disruption.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

1. Academic Excellence – Our district must refocus on academic achievement, ensuring students excel in math, reading, and science. A strong, traditional curriculum is essential to preparing students for future success. Parents deserve transparency and a say in their children’s education to ensure high standards are maintained.

2. Fiscal Responsibility – Taxpayers and parents deserve responsible budgeting that prioritizes students and ensures financial decisions are transparent and efficient. We must focus on improving education while being mindful of families’ hard-earned tax dollars, ensuring resources directly benefit student learning.

3. Safe Learning Environments – Schools should be safe, structured environments where teachers can teach, and students can learn without disruptions. The district has made efforts to redefine discipline policies, and we must continue enforcing them effectively to ensure accountability and a respectful learning environment for all.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I believe cell phones are a distraction in school I am in alignment with D158’s written cell phone policy. I believe it is enforced and should continue to be enforced.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

In an emergency, there may be exceptions to the policy. True emergencies involve using in-the-moment judgment. Such as when someone is in danger. It would be hard to put a policy around every specific scenario and expect everyone to remember them. Staff should be able to use judgment and training in emergencies.

If there is an emergency at home the parent should contact the school to reach the student. If the parent needs to speak with their student while at school permission could be given in these emergencies.

For educational purposes, students have Chromebooks. I don’t see a need to use a personal device. There may be an exception that should be outlined in the policy for instances such as needing to use a phone for a video or photo.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Huntley Community School District 158 has a solid, well-defined policy against cyberbullying, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance. The district provides multiple avenues for reporting concerns, including a dedicated hotline and a formal reporting form. Staff receive training on bullying prevention and work to reinforce positive behavior among students.

Despite these efforts, cyberbullying remains a real and pervasive issue affecting individuals of all ages. As adults, we must lead by example, modeling respectful behavior online and fostering a culture of kindness. It is equally important that school staff take threats seriously and ensure that students feel safe confiding in a trusted adult. Addressing cyberbullying requires a collective effort from parents, educators, and the community to protect and support our students.

To further assist families in navigating online safety, D158 has partnered with SmartSocial, a valuable tool that educates parents on internet safety and the content accessible through cell phones. This program provides resources, webinars, and expert guidance to help parents stay informed and support their children in making responsible digital choices. However, I have shared with our district’s Director of Communications and Public Engagement that while SmartSocial is a great resource, many parents may not fully understand its benefits. More outreach and different messaging around this program could help increase awareness and engagement. As technology continues to evolve, ensuring that parents have access to the right tools and information is essential in fostering a safer online environment for our children.

Beyond cyberbullying, the district must also address the broader risks of harmful online content. In light of recent events, it is imperative to recognize the profound impact that extremist communities and dangerous digital spaces can have on vulnerable youth. A recent investigation by ProPublica highlighted the tragic cases of two teenagers, Natalie Rupnow and Solomon Henderson, who, despite living in different states, were active in the same online networks that glorify mass shooters and encourage violent acts. These platforms not only facilitated their radicalization but also fostered a sense of community around harmful ideologies.

There have been instances where individuals have accessed dangerous content through school devices and networks, leading to severe consequences. This underscores the importance of enhanced monitoring and filtering systems to detect and block access to websites and forums that promote violence and extremism. Additionally, educating students about the dangers of engaging with harmful online content and encouraging critical thinking is essential.

To combat these risks effectively, Huntley Community School District 158 should:

1. Enhance Online Monitoring and Filtering: Strengthen content filtering systems to detect and block access to harmful websites and forums, updating them regularly as digital threats evolve.

2. Expand Digital Literacy Education: Equip students with the knowledge to recognize and avoid extremist material while fostering critical thinking about online influences.

3. Increase Parental Involvement: Offer workshops and resources that help parents understand potential online threats and promote open communication with their children.

4. Strengthen Collaboration with Law Enforcement: Partner with local authorities to share information and strategies for identifying and addressing online threats.

5. Provide Mental Health Support: Ensure that students have access to mental health resources, addressing underlying concerns that might make them susceptible to harmful online influences.

By acknowledging these challenges and implementing proactive measures, the district can strengthen its commitment to providing a safe and supportive environment for all students. Through a combination of education, monitoring, and parental engagement, we can work together to protect our children from both cyberbullying and the dangers of online extremism.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

I believe students should not rely on AI to complete their schoolwork because it prevents them from demonstrating their own understanding and can limit critical thinking. Education should focus on developing problem-solving skills, analytical thinking, and creativity—abilities that AI cannot replace.

However, I also recognize that AI is an integral part of today’s workforce and daily life. Some balance is necessary. AI can be a valuable tool for assisting with spelling and grammar and can provide support for students with language barriers or disabilities.

The key is responsible integration, ensuring that AI enhances learning rather than replaces it. The appropriate use of AI depends on the specific use case and grade level. Students should be encouraged to learn how to use AI ethically while still mastering fundamental academic skills on their own.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

District financial reports are readily available on district 158’s website. Including user-friendly summaries once a quarter with visuals would help ensure the general public understands the financial data. D158 provides regular financial updates in the board meetings however breaking out these summaries would make them more accessible.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

The district does make efforts to involve the community in decision-making regarding curriculum and policy changes. These efforts include curriculum workshops, advisory committees such as the D158 Strategic Planning Committee and the Parent Teacher Advisory Council (PTAC), and events like Curriculum Night—all of which I have been personally involved in. However, attendance at these meetings is often low.

I believe we need to explore why more community members are not participating. Are the meetings scheduled at convenient times? Are they too long? Would shorter or virtual meetings increase engagement? Ensuring accessibility and efficiency in these discussions is critical for meaningful community involvement.

Additionally, I have concerns regarding curriculum decisions, particularly in math and science. When I previously raised these concerns, I felt they were somewhat dismissed. My children have participated in pilot math programs, yet as a parent, I was never formally informed or given the opportunity to provide feedback. Any pilot program should include clear communication with parents and structured feedback from students, parents, and teachers. Transparency and collaboration are essential to ensuring our curriculum meets the highest standards for student success.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I do not support banning books, but I strongly believe that materials in school libraries and classrooms should be age-appropriate. Schools should have a clear policy and review process to ensure content aligns with educational goals and community values. Parents should have a voice in these decisions, and transparency is key. I plan to look into D158’s current policies to better understand how books are selected and reviewed. Additionally, the district must carefully evaluate any grants related to this issue, ensuring they align with our community’s values and do not compromise local decision-making.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

I spoke at the December 2024 board meeting about concerns regarding class sizes and teacher staffing levels. While the district is within the contractual student-teacher ratio, some campuses and grade levels have significantly higher student counts, making learning environments more crowded and challenging for both students and teachers. The district needs to take a proactive approach by evaluating growth projections, staffing distribution, and facility capacity to ensure balanced class sizes. Addressing these issues now will help maintain an optimal learning experience for all students as our district continues to grow.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

From what I’ve observed, the district could do more to ensure that teachers feel supported both financially and professionally. Retaining high-quality educators is critical to student success, and competitive salaries, strong professional development programs, and manageable workloads are key factors in achieving that.

If elected, I would push for a detailed review of the district’s budget to ensure funds are being allocated efficiently toward teacher recruitment and retention. That includes prioritizing classroom resources, reducing administrative overhead where possible, and ensuring that professional development aligns with academic excellence rather than ideological programs. Additionally, I would advocate for policies that promote teacher accountability and effectiveness, ensuring that our students receive the best education possible.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am committed to being accessible and responsive to the community. I encourage open communication, whether through formal channels like public comments at board meetings or informal discussions via email, social media, or in person. As an active member of the community, I am regularly engaged in school events, meetings, and volunteer activities, providing plenty of opportunities to connect.

I know firsthand how frustrating it can be to feel ignored. In 2020, when my son was in kindergarten, I started reaching out to the board with concerns and felt brushed off. That experience is what drove me to become more involved, and it reinforced how important it is for parents to be heard. If elected, I will not be that board member. I want to hear from parents, teachers, and community members to ensure all voices are considered in decision-making. Open dialogue is essential for a strong and accountable school board, and I will always make myself available to listen and advocate for our students and families.