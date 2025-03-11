2025 Election Questionnaire: Rubi Vega, Harvard District 50 Board of Education

Name:

Rubi Vega

What office are you seeking?

School Board Member

What is your political party?

No political party

What is your current age?

30

Occupation and employer:

Water Bill Clerk at the City of Harvard

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

Harvard

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not respond.

Education:

I am a proud graduate of Harvard High School and a dedicated member of this community

Community Involvement:

Candidate did not respond.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Candidate did not respond.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

The district must take a proactive and student-centered approach to improving reading, English proficiency, and state test scores. Strengthening early literacy programs is crucial, as research shows that early intervention builds a strong foundation for long-term academic success. Expanding literacy initiatives in preschool and early elementary grades, along with targeted support for struggling readers, can make a significant difference. Additionally, with a large percentage of Hispanic and multilingual students in our district, we need to ensure that bilingual and ESL programs are well-funded and effectively implemented. Providing teachers with professional development on best practices for language acquisition can help improve outcomes for all students.

Another key factor is increasing access to high-quality reading materials. Many students do not have books at home, so ensuring they have access to diverse and engaging literature through schools and community partnerships can foster a love for reading. At the same time, we must support our educators by providing ongoing training in reading instruction, differentiated learning strategies, and culturally relevant teaching methods. Equipping teachers with the right tools will enable them to meet the diverse needs of our students more effectively.

Family and community engagement also play a vital role in student success. Parents are a child’s first teachers, and their involvement is critical in building strong literacy skills. Expanding literacy workshops for families, providing bilingual resources, and encouraging reading at home can make a meaningful impact. Additionally, using data-driven instruction to assess student progress and implementing targeted tutoring programs can help close gaps in learning.

Finally, we need to create a culture of high expectations, where students feel encouraged and supported rather than discouraged by low performance. When we invest in strong literacy programs, teacher training, family engagement, and student support, we can significantly improve reading proficiency and overall academic achievement in our district.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

Yes, I have a daughter who currently attends public school in District 50. She is in 5th grade and has been part of Harvard Schools since Pre-K at Washington School. As a parent, I’ve experienced firsthand the strengths and challenges within our district. My personal connection to the schools gives me a deep understanding of what families and students go through, and it’s one of the reasons I am so passionate about making positive changes for our community.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

The school district plays an important role in ensuring that library materials and curricula provide students with a well rounded, high quality education. Decisions about what is included should be guided by educational value, age appropriateness, and alignment with state standards. It’s important that students have access to a diverse range of materials that challenge them to think critically, support their learning, and reflect the world around them.

At the same time, transparency and community involvement are key. Parents, educators, and school leaders should work together to ensure that materials are appropriate while also protecting students’ right to learn. Libraries should offer a variety of books that support literacy, personal growth, and academic success, while curricula should be designed to prepare students for the future with the knowledge and skills they need.

Ultimately, the district’s role is to strike a balance, ensuring students have access to enriching and diverse educational materials while also being responsive to community input and following established policies and guidelines.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

I understand that property taxes are a significant concern for many families in our community, especially since a large portion of those taxes go to the school district. It’s important that taxpayers see their money being used wisely to directly benefit students, teachers, and classrooms. While education is a crucial investment in our community’s future, we must also ensure that funds are managed responsibly and transparently.

If elected, I would prioritize financial accountability by advocating for clear budget oversight, reducing unnecessary spending, and ensuring that every dollar is used effectively to improve student outcomes. I would also support exploring alternative funding sources, such as grants and partnerships, to reduce the burden on taxpayers while still providing quality education.

Ultimately, my goal is to balance the need for strong schools with the responsibility of managing taxpayer dollars wisely. Our community deserves both a great education system and careful, responsible use of public funds.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

As COVID relief funding ends, our district needs to be smart about budgeting to keep important programs running without putting a strain on taxpayers. We should focus on keeping what has helped students the most, like academic support, teacher retention, and student services, while cutting costs in areas that won’t impact learning.

To do this, we can look for grants, reduce unnecessary spending, and make sure we’re using resources wisely. It’s important to be transparent with the community and make thoughtful financial decisions that keep our schools strong while staying financially responsible.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

Title IX was created to ensure fairness and equal opportunities in education, and I believe its original intent should be upheld. Every student should feel safe, respected, and supported at school, and we need to approach these issues in a way that balances inclusion with common-sense protections for all students.

As a mother of a daughter in this district, I care deeply about women’s rights and fairness in sports and school policies. Girls have fought for decades for equal opportunities in athletics, and we need to make sure that they continue to have a level playing field. Biological differences can impact competition, and we must protect fairness while treating all students with dignity and respect. Schools should work with athletic associations to find solutions that ensure everyone is given a fair chance while keeping policies thoughtful and compassionate.

When it comes to locker rooms and bathrooms, privacy and comfort matter. Students should have options that allow them to feel safe and respected. Providing single use restrooms and private changing areas where needed can help accommodate students while ensuring that girls feel comfortable in spaces meant for them.

At the end of the day, my priority is making sure that all students feel valued and that we create policies that respect different perspectives while maintaining fairness, privacy, and safety in our schools.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

Schools should always be a safe place where students can focus on learning without fear or uncertainty. While I respect the importance of law enforcement and the rule of law, I also believe that schools should not be places where immigration enforcement disrupts a child’s education. No child should have to carry the weight of adult legal matters while trying to focus on their future.

As a school board member, my goal would be to uphold policies that keep schools focused on education, ensuring that students regardless of their background can thrive in a stable and welcoming environment. I would advocate for clear procedures that respect legal obligations while also prioritizing the well-being of students. Schools should remain places of growth, encouragement, and opportunity, where every child feels valued and supported.

At the heart of this issue is the belief that every child deserves a quality education in a secure and welcoming environment. We need to ensure that students feel protected and are able to focus on what truly matters—their education and their future.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

1. Academic Performance

According to the Illinois Report Card, many students in the district are not meeting state expectations in reading and math. This means students are struggling to perform at the level expected for their grade, making it harder for them to succeed in future coursework. Improving academic support, strengthening early literacy programs, and providing targeted interventions will be key to addressing this issue.

2. Chronic Absenteeism

The Illinois Report Card also shows that many students in the district are missing too many school days, which affects their learning and overall success. Some schools within the district have a high number of students who frequently miss class, making it harder for them to keep up with lessons. Encouraging better attendance through stronger school-family partnerships, mentorship programs, and student engagement initiatives can help improve this issue.

3.Resource Allocation and Funding

The district must make thoughtful financial decisions to ensure that resources are being used effectively to support students, teachers, and classrooms. With the district relying primarily on state and local funding, it’s important to prioritize spending in ways that directly improve student learning and school environments. Finding ways to secure additional funding, reduce unnecessary costs, and invest in high-impact programs will be essential to maintaining a strong and sustainable education system for our community.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I do not support students using cell phones during school hours because they are a major distraction to learning. Schools should be a place where students are fully engaged in their education, not focused on social media, texting, or other digital distractions. Allowing unrestricted phone use can take away from valuable instructional time, reduce student focus, and even contribute to issues like cyberbullying and academic dishonesty.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

While I believe that students should not use cell phones during school hours due to the distractions they create, I do think there should be clear and limited exceptions for emergencies and specific educational purposes.

In emergencies, students should be able to contact their parents or guardians, but this should be done in a structured way, such as through the school office or with teacher permission. This ensures that urgent situations are handled appropriately without disrupting the learning environment.

For educational purposes, if a teacher has a lesson that benefits from technology, such as using a smartphone for research or an educational app, phone use could be allowed under strict supervision. However, these situations should be rare and clearly defined by the school’s policies to prevent misuse.

The goal is to create a structured and focused learning environment where students are not constantly distracted by their phones but still have access to them when truly necessary.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Cyberbullying and access to inappropriate content are real concerns, and limiting cell phone use during school hours is one of the best ways to address them. When students aren’t constantly on their phones, there are fewer chances for online bullying and distractions from social media.

Beyond restricting phone use, schools should teach students how to be responsible online. Digital safety lessons can help them understand the dangers of cyberbullying and inappropriate content. Parents should also be involved so that students get the same message at home.

Schools should also have clear rules about cyberbullying, with strong consequences and a safe way for students to report problems. Teachers and staff should be trained to recognize and handle these issues properly.

By setting limits on phone use, educating students, and enforcing clear policies, we can help create a safer and more focused learning environment for everyone.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

AI is a powerful technology, but I believe students should rely on their own critical thinking and problem-solving skills rather than AI-generated answers. Education is about learning how to think, not just getting quick responses. If students become too dependent on AI, they may miss out on developing essential skills like writing, research, and creative problem-solving.

While AI has its place in the world, it should not replace genuine student effort. Schools should set clear rules limiting AI use, especially on assignments that measure a student’s own understanding and creativity. Instead of relying on AI, students should be encouraged to do their own work, ask questions, and engage in discussions that build real knowledge.

At the same time, we can’t ignore that AI is becoming part of everyday life. Schools should focus on teaching students about AI, how it works, when it’s appropriate to use, and where it can be misleading. This way, students are prepared for the future while still developing the skills they need to succeed on their own

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

Transparency in school district finances is essential because taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent. I believe financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, should be easily accessible and presented in a way that the public can understand.

To achieve this, I would advocate for clear, user-friendly financial summaries to be posted on the district’s website. These reports should break down spending in a simple format, avoiding complicated language, so that parents and community members can easily see where funds are going.

Additionally, I support regular public meetings or town halls where financial updates are shared, and community members can ask questions. The district should also explore using visual tools, like charts and graphs, to help explain budgets more clearly.

By improving transparency and communication, we can build trust with the community and ensure that financial decisions are made with accountability and in the best interest of students.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

Parents and community members play a vital role in our schools, and their voices should be heard when it comes to curriculum and policy changes. To ensure meaningful involvement, I would advocate for open communication, transparency and structured opportunities for input.

One way to achieve this is by holding regular public forums or town hall meetings where parents and community members can provide feedback before major decisions are made. Additionally, the district should use surveys and online feedback forms to gather input from families who may not be able to attend in-person meetings.

I also support the creation of advisory committees that include parents, teachers, and community representatives to discuss proposed changes before they go to the school board for approval. These committees can provide valuable perspectives and help ensure that decisions reflect the needs and values of our community.

Ultimately, my goal is to make sure parents and community members feel informed, valued, and involved in shaping policies that impact our children’s education.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

Decisions about books in school libraries and classrooms should be made thoughtfully, with input from educators, parents, and the community. Schools have a responsibility to provide students with access to a variety of books that encourage learning, critical thinking, and personal growth. At the same time, materials should be age appropriate and align with educational goals.

Ultimately, schools should foster an environment where students can explore different ideas, learn how to think critically, and engage in meaningful discussions, all while ensuring that content is appropriate for their developmental level.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Maintaining appropriate class sizes while working within the district’s current teacher staffing levels is a challenge that requires careful planning and smart use of resources. Small class sizes are important because they allow teachers to give more individual attention to students, but we must also recognize the reality of staffing limitations.

To find the right balance, I would support strategies such as making the best use of classroom supplies, hiring additional support staff where possible, and making sure teachers have the tools they need to effectively manage larger classes. If hiring more full-time teachers isn’t immediately possible, the district should explore creative solutions like paraprofessional support, targeted intervention programs for struggling students, and using technology to help with instruction.

Additionally, we should focus on teacher retention by improving workplace conditions, reducing unnecessary administrative burdens, and ensuring that educators feel valued and supported. By addressing staffing shortages while keeping class sizes manageable, we can create a learning environment where both students and teachers can thrive.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

Our teachers are one of the most valuable assets in our district, and it’s essential that they feel supported and valued. If we want to improve student outcomes, we need to prioritize hiring and retaining great teachers by ensuring they have the support and resources they need to succeed.

I believe the district should take a closer look at its spending priorities. Are we investing in teacher salaries, classroom resources, and professional development? Or are there areas where funds could be better directed to directly benefit teachers and students? I would advocate for a transparent review of the budget to ensure that more resources go into hiring, training, and retaining great teachers.

Additionally, we need to focus on teacher retention by improving working conditions. Educators need to feel heard and valued. We cannot afford to lose talented teachers to neighboring districts simply because we failed to prioritize their needs.

At the end of the day, the success of our students depends on the strength of our educators. If we are not putting teachers first, we are not putting students first either.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Being accessible to the community is one of my top priorities because I believe school board members should listen to and engage with the people they represent. If elected, I will make sure parents, teachers, and community members, including our large Hispanic community, have multiple ways to reach me and share their concerns.

I will attend school events, community meetings, and be available for open forums where people can ask questions and express their thoughts. I also want to create regular opportunities for one-on-one conversations. Recognizing that many families in our district speak Spanish, I will work to ensure that communication is available in both English and Spanish so that all parents feel included and informed.

Additionally, I support making school board meetings more engaging by ensuring that discussions are clear, transparent, and welcoming for everyone. My goal is to always be open and responsive, making sure that the voices of all parents, teachers, students, and community members are heard in every decision I make.