2025 Election Questionnaire: Andrew Buckler, Crystal Lake District 47 Board of Education

Name:

Andrew Buckler

What office are you seeking?

D47 School Board

What is your political party?

Candidate did not respond.

What is your current age?

51

Occupation and employer:

Associate Dean, College of DuPage

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I have not run for any office before now.

City:

Crystal Lake

Campaign Website:

andrewbuckler.info/

Education:

Ed.D. Education Leadership

M.A. English Education

B.A. English (Literature)

Community Involvement:

Candidate did not respond.

Marital status/Immediate family:

In October, my wife and I will celebrate our 28th wedding anniversary. We have three wonderful children.

Questions:

What are your views of recent teacher union contract negotiations, both the process and the outcome?

I believe that the negotiations became too contentious due to the district’s stance. I was happy with the outcome, but I believe better communication and more transparency would have greatly improved the process.

Are you satisfied with how math is taught in the district?

My understanding is that some students are doing well with the new curriculum while others are not. The issue is that the math teachers were not as involved as they should have been with the selection of the curriculum.

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

First, we must continue to give our children the best teachers and staff possible. Secondly, we must continue to provide students with the resources and programs they need to succeed.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

My two older kids both attended D47 and D155 from K-12. My daughter is currently in the 4th grade in D47.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

The district should be working to provide students with the best curriculums and a very broad range of books in the library. The district, once again, should be working with teachers, staff and librarians to create the best environment for learning.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

I am happy to pay my property taxes if I know the portion going to our schools is being spent properly. Using those tax dollars to build the best schools possible not only benefits our children but also our communities. As a school board member, my job would be to ensure responsible spending and to keep the community aware of major decisions being made.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

As with any loss in funding, one must figure out how to reallocate available funds to cover the losses. We must also make sure that all expenditures are actually required in order to cut wasted spending. If something does need to be cut in this situation, teachers, staff and important programs cannot always be the first targets. Making those decisions and keeping the community aware will be my priorities if elected to the school board.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

I believe Title IX should cover sexual orientation and gender identity.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

I believe all children need to feel safe at school! I would advocate for following the laws of the state, and working with local police departments to do everything we can to make our schools as safe as possible.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

1. Keeping our teachers and staff

2. Financial decision making

3. Communication and transparency

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I have no issue with students having phones in their bags for emergencies. I also do not believe students should be on those phones during class. As a parent, I have to be willing to support that and understand there will be consequences if my child uses the phone during class. I can’t be surprised if I know the rules. That is what I would want as a school board member, and that is why communication is so important.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Yes for emergencies, and only if the teacher gives permission. A clear definition for an emergency would need to be created and communicated to everyone.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Cyberbullying is unacceptable in any situation. I will do all that I can to support training for staff and education for students regarding the negative impacts of cyberbullying.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

AI can be used with teacher permission. AI can be a useful tool for certain assignments in certain classes. We should not be afraid to use it and teach kids how to use it responsibly. That being said, no student should have AI writing an essay for them, and they cannot be surprised when they face consequences for doing so.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

I will look at the current process for making these available to the public. I think the bigger issue is making sure that all stakeholders understand what these decisions mean and how they will impact students. I will work to make that happen.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

As I have stated, communication and transparency are a must with these decisions. No teacher, staff member, parent or community member should be shocked by an announcement because they should have been kept up to date throughout the process. I would welcome any opportunity to hear the concerns of all stakeholders and report them back to the board.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I do not believe any books should be banned. I believe parents have the right to determine what their kids read, but they do not have the right to determine what is in the library for other kids to read.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

It would be very important for me that we keep the staffing levels high enough to maintain a reasonable class size. That will require smart budgeting for the future, and it will also require the district to be able to attract and retain great teachers.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

No, I do not. If that were the case teachers would not be leaving D47 for neighboring districts. In this case, a thorough analysis of the budget is required, and, once again, the district can’t continue to look to make cuts that involve teachers, staff or valuable services.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I will propose a monthly meeting where I am available to hear the concerns of the community. That means a friendly discussion about real concerns that I can respond to when possible and report back to the board. I will invite my fellow board members to attend if they so choose.