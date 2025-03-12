2025 Election Questionnaire: Andrew Fekete, Huntley School District 158 Board of Education (2-year term)

Name: Andrew Fekete

What office are you seeking? Huntley School District #158 School Board - 2 Year Term

What is your political party? N/A

What is your current age? 44

Occupation and employer: Director for Innovation and Technology - Community Consolidated School District #93

What offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: Algonquin

Campaign Website: https://www.feketefor158.com/

Education: 1999 - Jacobs High School, Algonquin, Illinois

2004 - Bachelors of Arts Degree - Elementary Education and Communications - Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin

2009 - Masters of Arts Degree - Educational Leadership - Concordia University Chicago, River Forest, Illinois

2018 - Masters of Arts Degree - Educational Technology Leadership - Concordia University Chicago, River Forest, Illinois

Community Involvement: My commitment to Huntley 158 runs deep through active involvement in shaping our district’s future. I served on the panel that developed our district’s five-year strategic plan and currently participate in both the district’s community advisory group and the Strategic Plan 2030 committee. As a parent, I’ve dedicated time to supporting our schools through fundraising, chaperoning field trips, and classroom assistance across multiple schools including Mackeben and Conley Elementary, Heineman Middle, and Huntley High School.

Beyond our district, I serve as Chairman of the Chicagoland Chapter of Google Educator Groups and hold a position on the Governing Board for the Illinois Digital Educator Alliance (IDEA), where I help plan IDEAcon, Illinois’s largest educator conference. These leadership roles allow me to bring innovative educational practices back to our community while advocating for Huntley 158′s interests at the regional level.

Marital status/Immediate family: My wife is a fellow educator. We have two children who attend Huntley 158 schools. Our son is a Sophomore at Huntley High School and our daughter is a 5th grader at Conley. We need the voice of active parents of current students with representation on the board of education.

Questions:

Would you make any changes to the district’s medication policy?

Huntley 158′s current medication policy effectively safeguards our students while meeting state requirements and emergency preparedness standards. While I don’t see a need for immediate changes, I believe in regularly reviewing all policies to ensure they continue serving our students’ needs and align with current medical best practices. As a board member, I would carefully consider any new medical guidance or community input that suggests ways to enhance student safety and well-being.

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Drawing on my background and area of expertise as an educator, I firmly believe that improving reading and English proficiency, as well as overall state test scores, requires a multifaceted, evidence-based approach grounded in the Science of Reading. This can be achieved by continuing to provide support around structured literacy programs focused on explicit, systematic phonics and phonemic awareness. Beyond our literacy programs, we must use regular assessments to monitor progress and tailor interventions to student needs. For our educators, this involves investing in continuous professional development to ensure they are equipped with the latest research-backed strategies. We also need to seek out targeted support for English Language Learners by building background knowledge, teaching essential vocabulary, and emphasizing comprehension through strategies like summarizing, questioning, and clarifying. Most importantly, we need to foster a community-wide reading culture that encourages parental involvement and provides access to diverse, engaging texts.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

Yes, both of my children attend public school in Huntley Community School District 158. My son is a sophomore at Huntley High School, and my daughter is a fifth grader at Conley Elementary School. They have been in public school for all of their K-12 years so far.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

The school district plays a crucial role in ensuring that library and curricular materials uphold rigorous academic standards, reflect diverse perspectives, and foster critical thinking. Students should have access to reliable, well-vetted information, especially on complex or controversial topics, so they can engage with facts rather than misinformation found online.

Materials should be selected based on educational value, age appropriateness, and balance, ensuring students are exposed to multiple viewpoints in a way that promotes intellectual growth and respect for all backgrounds. Collaboration among educators, parents, and the community is essential in maintaining transparency and trust in this process.

As a board member, I would support policies that prioritize academic excellence, inclusivity, and student well-being, ensuring that our libraries and curricula equip All Students Always with the knowledge and critical thinking skills they need to succeed.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

I recognize that property taxes represent a real concern for many community members. At the same time, I believe that a strong public school system is a cornerstone of a thriving community, so we must use every tax dollar responsibly and transparently. To protect the interests of taxpayers, I would prioritize clear communication about how funds are allocated, encourage community input to align spending with local priorities, and remain vigilant about cost-saving measures and alternative revenue streams that do not compromise student success. As a board member, I would strive to ensure that investments in the district reflect both fiscal responsibility and a commitment to preparing every student for the future.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

District 158 has been responsible and mindful in its spending of the COVID relief money, and as a result, we anticipate minimal impact on our district’s finances when the funding comes to an end. Our district’s leadership has done an excellent job of allocating these funds to support our students and staff during the pandemic, while also being mindful of the need for long-term financial sustainability.

Because of this responsible stewardship, we do not anticipate significant spending adjustments will be necessary to address the end of the COVID relief funding. Instead, we will continue to focus on providing a high-quality education to our students, while also ensuring that our district’s finances remain stable and sustainable.

As a board member, I will continue to work with our district’s leadership to ensure that we are making responsible and sustainable financial decisions that benefit our students and our community. We will continue to prioritize our spending on essential programs and services that directly impact student learning and well-being, and we will remain committed to being good stewards of our district’s resources.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

Title IX plays a critical role in ensuring that all students have equitable access to education, and it is important that our district supports policies that foster a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for every student. While there are ongoing legal discussions regarding the scope of Title IX as it relates to sexual orientation and gender identity, our priority as a district should always be to support all students and uphold their dignity and well-being.

Regarding locker rooms, bathrooms, and sports participation, our approach should be rooted in respect, fairness, and compliance with applicable federal and state laws. There are evolving legal interpretations and executive actions related to these issues, and while challenges and clarifications continue, our district must remain committed to following the law as it is determined.

Regardless of legal developments, we are dedicated to ensuring that every student feels safe, valued, and supported. This includes providing staff with the necessary training and resources to foster an inclusive school culture. As a board member, I would advocate for policies that uphold the rights of all students while maintaining a positive and respectful learning environment for everyone.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

Schools should be safe, supportive, and inclusive environments where all students can focus on learning without fear or disruption. As a district, we must comply with all applicable laws, but when not legally required, we should be cautious about allowing any outside entity, governmental or otherwise, to disrupt our schools and interfere with our educational mission, to inspire, challenge, and empower all students always.

To ensure student well-being, I would advocate for clear policies that outline how requests from outside agencies, including ICE, are handled. This would include verifying the identity and legal authority of any agency representative, establishing protocols for responding to such requests, and ensuring staff are trained on how to navigate these situations while prioritizing student safety. Additionally, we should provide families with resources to understand their rights and available support systems, reinforcing our commitment to protecting and supporting every student.

Ultimately, our role is to focus on creating a secure and welcoming environment for all students, allowing them to learn and grow without unnecessary distractions or fear.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

1. Driving Innovation in Curriculum and Instruction: We must continually evaluate and enhance our academic programs to prepare students for an evolving future. This means implementing forward-thinking curriculum updates, integrating relevant technology, and ensuring our programs align with emerging college and career opportunities.

2. Supporting Student Mental Health and Well-being: We must expand access to counseling services, enhance staff training on mental health support, and strengthen our bullying prevention programs. Our students can only reach their full potential when they feel safe and supported at school.

3. Building an Inclusive School Culture: Our district must continue fostering an environment where every student feels valued and represented. This means investing in staff development around inclusive practices, implementing restorative approaches to discipline, and actively promoting a culture of respect and understanding across all our schools.

These are just a few of the key issues our district is facing, but I believe that by working together, we can address these challenges and create a safe, positive, and supportive learning environment for all students as we seek to inspire, challenge, and empower all students always.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

As an educator and Director for Innovation and Technology with over two decades of experience in educational technology, I support our district’s structured approach to personal device management during school hours. While smartphones can serve educational purposes, research consistently shows that unrestricted access often leads to decreased academic performance, reduced student engagement, and interrupted learning experiences for both users and their peers.

Instead, I advocate for maximizing our district’s robust technology infrastructure and school-issued devices designed for educational success. This means ensuring equitable access to high-quality digital learning tools while maintaining robust internet safety measures and digital citizenship education. Through district-managed devices, we can deploy targeted educational apps and resources that align with our curriculum, monitor student engagement and progress through integrated learning platforms, and provide immediate support when needed.

By focusing on district-managed technology solutions, we create an optimal learning environment that balances modern digital tools with focused academic engagement. This strategy prepares our students for a technology-driven future while maintaining the distraction-free classroom atmosphere essential for deep learning and student success.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

While I support our district’s structured approach to cell phone management, reasonable exceptions should exist for specific scenarios. These could include documented medical needs requiring constant monitoring, family emergencies coordinated through administration, or teacher-directed educational activities that leverage mobile technology for specific learning objectives.

However, these exceptions must be clearly defined, consistently enforced, and properly documented. The key is establishing guidelines that maintain our focus on learning while acknowledging legitimate needs. For example, students requiring phones for medical purposes should have documented plans through our health services team, and educational use should align with specific curriculum objectives under direct teacher supervision.

As a board member, I would support policies that empower our administrators and teachers to make appropriate judgment calls while maintaining clear boundaries that prioritize our learning environment.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Recognizing Huntley 158′s existing commitment to student safety and digital citizenship, I would support and enhance our district’s approach to addressing cyberbullying and inappropriate content access. I see several key opportunities to strengthen our current efforts:

First, we should continue developing comprehensive cyberbullying prevention strategies that combine clear policies with proactive education. This means regular training for students, staff, and parents on digital citizenship and online safety, while maintaining robust reporting and response procedures.

Second, we must ensure our technology infrastructure stays current with evolving safety challenges. This includes regularly evaluating our content filtering systems and implementing updated security measures that protect students while allowing appropriate educational access.

Finally, we should strengthen our partnership with families through increased communication and resources about online safety. As a board member, I would advocate for maintaining open dialogue with our community about these issues while supporting our educators and administrators in implementing research-based solutions.

These efforts, combined with our district’s existing initiatives, will help ensure all students can learn in a safe, supportive digital environment.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

I believe AI can be an invaluable tool for enhancing learning when used thoughtfully and under proper guidance. Allowing students to incorporate AI into their schoolwork can help them quickly research information, organize data, and explore concepts more efficiently. At the same time, we need clear parameters to ensure AI use supports, rather than substitutes for, the critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills students must develop.

Teachers play a crucial role by outlining acceptable uses of AI, such as using it for research, idea generation, or data analysis, and by distinguishing where original student work begins and ends. They can also provide instruction on evaluating the accuracy and credibility of AI-generated content, emphasizing academic integrity and critical evaluation of sources. This oversight helps students become discerning consumers of information and prevents overreliance on technology for tasks such as writing or problem-solving.

In the classroom, thoughtful integration of AI not only prepares students for an increasingly automated world, but also ensures they become active learners who can question, interpret, and build upon the information they find. By balancing access to AI tools with appropriate guidelines, we empower students to harness emerging technologies while developing the essential skills they’ll need for success across all areas of life.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

I believe transparency and accountability are essential for maintaining our community’s trust. To achieve this, I would ensure that all district financial reports are posted in a timely and accessible manner on the district website, accompanied by clear explanations of key figures. I would also work to develop a user-friendly dashboard or other visual tool that simplifies financial data, making it easier for parents and community members to see how funds are spent. Regular updates and explanations of our financial reports could be delivered through community meetings, town halls, and social media, providing opportunities to answer questions and address concerns. Finally, I would advocate for routine audits to confirm the accuracy and integrity of our financial information. By taking these steps, we can help build and sustain the trust of our community.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

I believe involving parents and community members in curriculum and policy decisions is essential for ensuring our schools remain responsive to the needs of all stakeholders. To accomplish this, I would propose several initiatives.

First, I would continue the Parent Advisory Committee but shift the focus from behavior to academics to give parents a formal mechanism for offering feedback.

I would also host regular community meetings and listening sessions, supplemented by online surveys and feedback tools, so that those unable to attend in person can share their perspectives.

Additionally, I would collaborate with local organizations, such as PTAs and community groups, to reach a diverse range of voices.

Throughout the process, I would provide regular progress updates, ensuring that parents and community members stay informed and have opportunities to raise questions or concerns.

By taking these steps, we can foster a more transparent, inclusive decision-making process and build greater trust in the district.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

The role of school libraries and classrooms is to provide students with access to a diverse range of books that support their education, encourage critical thinking, and help them develop a well-rounded understanding of the world. Rather than focusing on the idea of “banning” books, the more important discussion is about how books are selected and what criteria should guide those decisions.

Schools already make careful choices about which books to include, as it is impossible to house every book published. These decisions should be based on educational value, literary merit, and alignment with curriculum goals. When concerns arise about specific books, there should be a clear, transparent process for review that involves educators, librarians, and community input to ensure selections are appropriate for students while upholding intellectual freedom.

Additionally, in an age where students can easily access a wide range of information, both accurate and misleading, our school libraries should serve as trusted resources where they can find well-vetted, reliable, and balanced perspectives on complex or controversial topics. Providing students with factual, age-appropriate materials allows them to develop the critical thinking skills necessary to navigate the world responsibly.

Ultimately, the goal is not simply to include or exclude books but to ensure that students have access to materials that support learning in a thoughtful and responsible way. As a board member, I would advocate for a fair, transparent, and professional approach to book selection; one that involves educators, values community input, and ensures our students have access to resources that help them think critically, engage respectfully, and grow academically.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Balancing appropriate class sizes with staffing is a critical challenge facing many districts, including Huntley 158. As someone with extensive experience in education, I believe this requires a strategic approach that prioritizes both student learning and teacher effectiveness.

First, we must continuously analyze our staffing allocations to ensure resources are optimized across all schools and grade levels. This data-driven approach helps us make informed decisions about where additional support is most needed. We should also explore innovative instructional models, such as strategic co-teaching arrangements, that can enhance student support while maximizing our current staffing resources.

Additionally, we need to strengthen our teacher recruitment and retention efforts through competitive compensation, professional development opportunities, and partnerships with local universities. These relationships can help build a robust pipeline of qualified educators who are prepared to serve our growing community.

As a board member, I would advocate for solutions that maintain our high educational standards while providing teachers the support they need to be effective in their classrooms.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

Investing in the recruitment and retention of high-quality educators is essential to maintaining a strong and effective school district. While our district has taken steps to support teachers, there is always room to enhance these efforts to ensure we attract and retain top talent. Providing competitive salaries and benefits is a key factor, and I would advocate for adjustments where necessary to remain competitive with surrounding districts.

Beyond compensation, supporting teachers through mentorship programs, professional development, and a positive school culture is equally important. Expanding opportunities for ongoing training, coaching, and peer collaboration can empower educators to grow in their roles and improve student outcomes. A well-structured and constructive evaluation system should also be in place to recognize excellence and provide meaningful feedback.

Additionally, I would support strategic budget allocations that prioritize teacher salaries, benefits, and professional growth initiatives. Partnering with local universities and community organizations can further strengthen our pipeline for new teachers and bring innovative staffing models into our schools. By making these investments, we can create an environment where educators feel valued, supported, and equipped to provide the high-quality education our students deserve.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I believe that being accessible to our community is crucial for building trust, understanding, and effective communication. To achieve this, I would focus on multiple approaches aimed at promoting open dialogue and transparency:

Regular Town Halls and Community Forums: Hosting in-person and virtual gatherings gives parents, students, and community members the chance to share concerns and ideas directly.

Hosting in-person and virtual gatherings gives parents, students, and community members the chance to share concerns and ideas directly. Strong Online Presence: Through social media and email, I would be available to constituents who prefer digital platforms. Quick responses to questions or feedback help foster a sense of connection.

Through social media and email, I would be available to constituents who prefer digital platforms. Quick responses to questions or feedback help foster a sense of connection. Active Engagement at School Events: Attending parent-teacher conferences, sports games, performing arts events, and other district activities allows me to stay informed and approachable.

Attending parent-teacher conferences, sports games, performing arts events, and other district activities allows me to stay informed and approachable. Prompt Responses to Inquiries: Whether a question comes in by phone, email, or social media, I believe in replying in a timely manner so people feel heard and respected.

Whether a question comes in by phone, email, or social media, I believe in replying in a timely manner so people feel heard and respected. Transparent Decision-Making: Sharing board updates and decisions—through newsletters, board meeting recaps, or social media—keeps the community in the loop and reduces uncertainty.

Sharing board updates and decisions—through newsletters, board meeting recaps, or social media—keeps the community in the loop and reduces uncertainty. Multiple Communication Channels: Recognizing that everyone has different preferences, I would use traditional mail, email, social media, and face-to-face meetings to connect with a broad range of stakeholders.

Recognizing that everyone has different preferences, I would use traditional mail, email, social media, and face-to-face meetings to connect with a broad range of stakeholders. One-on-One Availability: Sometimes individuals have concerns that require a personal conversation. I would remain open to scheduling direct meetings with community members as needed.

Beyond these steps, I would encourage the board itself to maintain a transparent decision-making process by providing regular reports, inviting public feedback on pressing issues, and offering clear explanations for all actions taken. Through consistent openness and genuine dialogue, we can work together to meet the district’s challenges and keep our schools thriving.