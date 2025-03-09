2025 Election Questionnaire: Paul Hereley, Harvard Mayor

Name:

Paul Hereley

What office are you seeking?

Mayor of Harvard-Write in

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

55

Occupation and employer:

Mixer driver for Ozinga Ready MIx

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

Harvard

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not respond.

Education:

Graduated from Harvard HS.

Community Involvement:

I am currently on the zoning board for the city of Harvard. Volunteered for Ducks Unlimited and National Wild Turkey Federation

Marital status/Immediate family:

Unmarried and have 4 children

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

I do support it. A lot of people can’t make the cost of a home with the higher interest rates work for them. The rentals, can hopefully, work for them.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

I think there is plenty of workforce or subsidized housing in the county. Maybe it’s possible to get together with a builder to build smaller single family homes that first time buyers can afford.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

I believe local law enforcement should be able to assist in identifying and holding undocumented migrants that are a threat to the safety of the public. After doing so, such persons should be turned over to the care and custody of ICE according to deportation procedures.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Smart growth. Total transparency. Work with the other taxing bodies to work work together for a better city. We need to work together. The people need to know what is going on and how we can work together to make our town better.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

We will have to make choices that consider the long term impact of economic growth. Weather it’s renewable energy, circular economy, or investing in eco-friendly practices.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Harvard already has several choices for public transportation. Metra, Dial-a-Ride, Senior Care Network. We will have to promote them more so the public is aware it is available to them. We need to invest more on our residential streets that are in dire need of fixing. They have been neglected for years.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

We will have to offer an incentive package, that includes job creation, to lure possible businesses to our city. Infrastructure is in place in areas already.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Harvard is a safe community to live in. I would make sure our police force will have the resources and training available to them to make them and our city that much safer.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I will speak with community members and business leaders to understand their needs and concerns to promote inclusivity throughout the city.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Absolutely I do. There are laws in place for this and they will be enforced to the fullest if needed.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

My phone will always be on. And my office will always be open. Email, social media, however someone wants to get a hold of me, I will be available.