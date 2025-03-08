2025 Election Questionnaire: Mark Kownick, Mayor of Cary

Name:

Mark Kownick

What office are you seeking?

Mayor/Village President - Village of Cary

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

65

Occupation and employer:

Small Business Owner, President CEO since 1988

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Mayor – Village of Cary, 2013 - present

Trustee – Village of Cary, 2009-2011

Vice President -- McHenry County Council of Governments, 2014-Present

Past Chair, Current Executive Board Member -- Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, 2020-Present

Vice President – Illinois Municipal League, 2024-Present

City:

Candidate did not respond.

Campaign Website:

markkownick.com

Education:

Bachelor of Science

Community Involvement:

Cary Grove Chamber of Commerce – 2009-Present

Executive Board Vice President of the Cary Soccer Association – 5 years

Coach Cary Soccer Association – 9 years

Cary Soccer Tournament Director – 5 years

Coach Cary Youth Baseball - 3 years

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church – since 1992

Knights of Columbus – since 2000

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married; Shannon, since 1988, 3 children, all Cary Grove Graduates, Matthew (wife Annie, expecting our first grandchild in June, living in Wisconsin), Kaitlin (living in Ohio), Christopher (finance Hallie, living in Iowa).

Questions:

What is your view of the redevelopment plans for the former Maplewood School property? Was it right for the village to go against the wishes of Cary District 26 for the future use of that property?

The Village suggested there was a better use and opportunity than having a new transportation center built in the heart of our downtown, and the Village Board and the School Board both voted to make this happen. The Maplewood property has been in our planning stages since 2009 when it was vacated. The school district wanted to sell the property. The Village’s job is to help find the highest and best use. In addition, the district saved millions of dollars of taxpayer money by relocating the transportation center. This property was identified in our comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 2015, with hundreds of residents’ participation and feedback deeming higher density residential, including multi story luxury rental apartments with owner occupied townhouses along the current existing residential single family homes. This was also reaffirmed during our downtown strategic plan adopted in 2021 with the input of hundreds of residents and business feedback and participation. The Village of Cary is lacking the missing middle housing just like this. The process is just starting. Nothing has been decided at this time. We will have many meetings with residents, businesses and the developers long before anything is finalized. On a planning note, this property is perfect for a Transit Oriented Development (TOD), which would bring quality, more dense housing close to our new train depot and our thriving downtown business district. TOD’s are very important in our region.

Do you support the scale, density and overall plan for the “luxury” rental development proposed off Route 31?

The development proposed along Route 31 is in the beginning stages but checks many boxes for the Village of Cary. It has yet to have community outreach and substantial board discussion. This is another great opportunity to enhance our missing middle housing stock on the far western edge of our community. We participated in a planning study along with The Village of Algonquin, funded by CMAP (Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning) and this was also identified for higher density multi-family housing along with commercial along the frontage for potential restaurants and services to support and help our residents. This will be a very high-end development with many amenities to ensure wonderful and exciting opportunities for future Cary residents. This development will also showcase our wonderful Cary Lake.

Should the village have pursued legal action against Randy Scott over the Cary Dairy sign?

The Village of Cary will always enforce our codes and ordinances. Law and order are extremely important in our daily operation and ensure our continued success in our community. Residents and businesses expect it. We have over a 99% compliance rate with our codes and ordinances. We expect compliance, plain and simple. This business owner has been obstinate and refuses to comply. The last thing the Village wants to do is litigate. At times, we have no choice. This has been going on for over 3 years. Tens of thousands of tax dollars wasted on attorney fees. Hundreds of hours of staff time wasted. Board time wasted. He doesn’t show up to adjudication, doesn’t show up to court. He defies the Judge repeatedly. His fines are still mounting, over $12,000 so far. He comes into Village Hall and slaps down $17.76 on the counter, stating this is the down payment for his fines. He thinks this is a game. He was informed he needed board approval for a payment plan. It was granted after a board discussion, with the final payment due by April 1, as he requested. He never followed through, contacted the Village or committed to the plan. The offer has since expired. So yes, this is serious, we will deal with it as a non-compliant business. We have a process for residents and businesses, if you don’t agree with something in the books, you can petition the Zoning Board and the Village board to consider having it changed. He was made aware of this process over three years ago. No response. So yes, legal action was and is necessary. Compliance is all we ask.

What are your views on and plans for downtown Cary? What role can and should the village play in improving downtown?

The Village of Cary is active in all areas of our town, all inclusive, we look for meaningful and sustainable growth throughout our community. And the Village of Cary has a very active role in our downtown area as it should. The Village of Cary has a vibrant and thriving downtown. Downtown Cary is the heart of the community. We make our businesses know we are here to help them succeed. We have three new restaurants and a container bar coming this year downtown. In addition, two other restaurants want to relocate here from other areas outside of Cary. We are currently improving the streetscape with three phases, phase one completed on Main Street. Phase two in happening this summer bringing a new community plaza with a pavilion, fireplace, bike repair center, much more seating and creating a new gathering place in our downtown. Phase three will be in 2026 focusing on Spring Street with many more improvements. We have downtown business owners wanting to improve their property, expanding their footprint to create new opportunities for new businesses to come, invest and thrive. For all three phase we received grants and a donation to offset the cost to taxpayers. We created a social district so people can enjoy a drink while walking around outside from any of our liquor license holders, this has been very well received. So much more to come! Please check out ChooseCary.com.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

My goal is to make The Village of Cary an opportunity to live and prosper for all people to enjoy. There are many seniors, empty nesters and recent college grads looking for this type of housing. I’m asked about this all the time. We need to make it happen; we want to welcome new development. As I’ve mentioned, we’re contemplating this right now, we live it every day, developers want to come to Cary. This is what the market wants, and we must be able to accommodate and make strategic pivots in line with what the market is demanding to create a development that will enhance the Village of Cary, all up to our very high standards and expectations. These developments are aligned with our comprehensive and strategic plans. We are prepared.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

Being an advocate for affordable workforce housing as well as affordable senior housing is critical to an overall healthy community. I was asked to testify at the McHenry County Board about our workforce housing development we welcomed in 2015. Although contentious at first, it’s a flourishing part of our housing stock. Education is key, so many misconceptions. Housing is needed for all. We need to provide all types of housing. The Village of Cary is welcoming one more affordable senior development this year which is much needed and completely welcomed. The village of Cary has exceeded our state requirements and will always welcome an opportunity to review.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

We play by the rules, obey the laws and will enforce them as required or mandated. Convicted criminals should be returned. Clear paths for law abiding, tax contributing and employed immigrants should be addressed.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1) Continue to provide a thriving community and downtown by expanding our economic development and growth; 2) Protect Cary’s tradition of fiscal responsibility by securing grants, reducing waste and lowering taxes for residents, 3) maintain Cary’s standing as a public safety leader by continuing to collaborate with neighboring municipalities and our county government to ensure our law enforcement officials are receiving the best resources and training available.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

The Village of Cary encourages environmental sustainability with all projects. We will work with developers to see how sustainability can help make the project environmentally responsive. Whether building materials, solar and EV related, we encourage it all. We understand the cost involved but will work through it with them. Stormwater management is critical as well. We have our own process to manage this.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

The Village of Cary is fortunate to have a new Metra Station. That was a process. When I first ran for Mayor, this was a priority for me to help our residents who commute daily to Chicago and other suburbs. We had an aging station on the wrong side of the tracks. We wanted it on the inbound side. They said it could not happen, that the land needed on the other side of the tracks was not deep enough for a train station. We proved them otherwise. We were successful in making it happen, moving it to the right side of the tracks to the significant benefit of our daily commuters and weekend travelers. We were able to get $2 million in grants to fund the new station. It’s a gem in the heart of our downtown. Working with PACE, we are looking to increase more buses to offset the need. Transit is a very important aspect to our thriving community as well as our region. I am involved in my other elected roles to further our understanding of the need. With the current MMA (Metropolitan Mobility Act) we are working on retaining our voice throughout the region regarding the governance. State funding for our regional transportation system is a huge issue right now; it’s going to get interesting. It’s hard to add effective routes to enhance your region or community if you don’t have the revenue to make it happen.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Candidate did not respond.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

The Village of Cary is the safest community in McHenry County. We take public safety very seriously. The Village of Cary partnered with McHenry County, the Sheriff’s Department, Algonquin, McHenry and Lake in the Hills to create a Police regional training facility. We donated our former Village Hall to the County to make a training center for law enforcement. In addition, built on our Public Works property, a state-of-the-art regional indoor firearms training facility to train our officers so we are prepared not if, but when, something happens. We have more officers in and out and driving around our community than ever before. Further, we partner with the county by pioneering a county wide 24/365 shared services social worker program to aid in domestic calls or service, ensuring people get the help they need without becoming a burden to law enforcement. We want people to get the help they need with professional follow up to help residents.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

The Village of Cary promotes open, respectful communication, transparency, informed decisions, and well thought out rationale and accessibility for all. We understand everybody has an opinion and wants to be heard. We strive to make sure we understand even if we agree to disagree. Everybody has a voice. While presiding over all meetings, I make a point to ensure everyone has an opportunity to be heard. I realize many people do not like public comments, I will make myself available after meetings so I can hear what they have to say. I will always try to have a staff member present to ensure correct, timely information is being offered.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes. If issues were to arise, as in the past, I will ask the individual to recuse themselves from any potential conflicts. We respect the process.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Since 2013, when I was sworn in as Mayor, I was the first Mayor to implement open office hours for all, on Thursdays from 2-5 without an appointment. I also schedule many meetings throughout the week in the afternoon at a mutual agreed upon day and time. I’ve met people in the evenings too. I return emails and voice mails. If I’m not at Village Hall, I can still get voice messages which will be sent to my village email. I am always in touch. I’ve attended every Village meeting since 2013 as Mayor, missing only one. I am there, in person. I pride myself on being available to all, including, and equally important, my staff. I am in touch with staff all throughout the day. I attend many community events.