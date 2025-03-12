2025 Election Questionnaire: Julie Jette, Cary District 26 Board of Education

Name:

Julie Jette

What office are you seeking?

School Board Member District 26

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

67

Occupation and employer:

Retired chemist and adjunct faculty at Western Governors University

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

School Board member

City:

CARY

Campaign Website:

email address of VotejuliejetteD26@gmail.com

Education:

BA Chemistry Dominican University

MS Chemistry Marquette University

Secondary Teaching Certificate Western Governors University

Community Involvement:

Senior Care Volunteer Network Volunteer Driver

P.E.O Philanthropic Educational Organization

Marital status/Immediate family:

Husband - Alan Jette Married 35 years

Douglas Jette (30) - Airline Captain

Scott Jette (28) Software Engineer

Mark Jette (27) Civil Engineer

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

As a current Board member, I am very pleased with developments by the Administration to improve reading and English proficiency scores. The Curriculum department has developed a plan using an instructional framework based on the district’s strategic plan. The plan was presented to the public at the Committee of the Whole meeting on 4/24/24. I did attend the professional development training for all staff. This program is aligned with Illinois State learning standards and dedicates specific time allotments to the core parts of literacy. This program helps to ensure that all students are receiving the same amount of core instruction. It helps to unify learning across all grade levels.

I would also encourage parents to read to and with their children at home and to utilize the Cary Area library. This has been shown to improve reading scores.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

Yes, two of my three children started in D26 with the Early Childhood program. As a Board member, I have approved the expansion of our Special Education programs. All three children graduated from Cary Jr. High and Cary Grove High School.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

The selection of textbooks should be driven by our teachers who will be using them. Currently, textbooks in core subjects are on a three- or four-year refresh cycle. It is the responsibility of the Board to appropriate funds for new textbooks and technology. A committee of teachers from across the district will review textbooks and other materials from several publishers and then pilot the top selections in the classrooms. The committee will then make a selection and present it to the Board for approval. In the past, the textbook selections are available for review by the public at the district office.

I also feel that library books should be decided on by our certified staff to augment the curriculum and help teach our students how to use a learning center as a resource tool.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

Local property taxes are high and District 26 receives the largest single portion. I would rather see a larger share from the state and less from property taxes. As a Board member, one has to respect the tax burden on many citizens. Likewise, taxpayers must understand the costs involved in educating students and maintaining buildings. I am proud that we have a balanced budget each year and have a healthy fund balance to deal with building maintenance and possible state funding shortfalls. As a current Board member, I have always voted to use part of the current years tax money to abate District bonds. This helped to pay off the bonds from 2009-10 early thereby saving the taxpayer money each year.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

As a current Board member I am happy to report that because of solid fiscal management by our Administration, the COVID relief money was not used for the day-to-day operation of the district or to fund a budget deficit. The COVID funds were used to by curriculum, assessment and data collection software programs. While these software items will have yearly subscription fees, that amount has been figured into the 5-year budget development. What I am more worried about is changes to the amount of state and federal funding that the district receives. For example. the state could easily lower the transportation reimbursement given to the District.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

Changes to Title IX will be coming out shortly. The district will update the policy manual to reflect the new changes. Students questioning their sexual orientation and gender identity deserve to receive a public education in a safe learning environment.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

School and transportation to and from school should be a safe experience for every child. I was supportive of the Safe Zone resolution that was passed unanimously by the Cary 26 school board.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

Improving test scores in language arts and math as well as continuing to develop our Dual Language program.

Continuing to maintain a balanced budget and healthy reserves as well as signing new contracts with our teachers and support staff.

Conservative use of referendum funds to repair and update our buildings as well as making safety improvements.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

Cell phones use should not be allowed during the day. This includes lunch. Cell phone and social media bullying should be addressed with both student facing educational programs and parental education programs.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

I do understand that if there was an emergency, parent would want to get in touch with their children to make sure they are safe. So I do think the cell phone could be used in this situation when approved by the Administration overseeing the emergency. In the K-8 environment, the District supplies tablets for educational purposes. I do not think private cell phones are needed for educational purposes in the classroom.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

The District does use filters and software to monitor all District devices used by students. The District offers parent education. The next session is on April 2 and is entitled “Protecting our kids in a Digital World”. I also think that students and parents should know that there will be consequences for cyberbullying such a loss of privilege’s in school or suspension.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

I see AI as a progression of technology and I do feel that it will have a use in the classroom for either students or staff. I am supportive of the district philosophy on technology and I feel the use of AI will be incorporated into this philosophy.

”Our goal for integrating technology into instruction in Cary 26 is to ensure student success through making informed instructional decisions with our standards and learning goals at the forefront, followed by the use of technology to add value to our learning goals. "

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

I would encourage any community member to attend a Committee of the Whole Meeting where the Treasurer’s report is presented. All meetings can be viewed with a link on the district website. The Board welcomes questions regarding any financial matters during public comment or as an email. The Treasurer’s report for each month is listed under the Board meetings section. The report uses easy to read graphics. Again, questions are welcomed at meetings or by email.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

The Board governs through policy and board policy states:

”Anyone may propose new policies, changes to existing policies, or elimination of existing policies. Staff suggestions should be processed through the Superintendent. Suggestions from all others should be made to the Board President or the Superintendent.

A Board Policy Committee will consider all policy suggestions as directed by the Board of Education, and provide information and recommendations to the Board.”

There is also a similar policy so that a parent or community member can question or challenge the curriculum. My role would be to listen to the concerns of a parent, community member or staff member and then confer with the Administration to see if the curriculum aligns with state standards, other board policies and our strategic plan.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

As a current Board member, I am not in favor of book banning. Parents do have the right to inspect any instructional materials used in classrooms or school libraries. Board policy 2:260 outlines the process for an objection.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Research has shown that small class sizes do have a positive effect on student outcomes and success in learning. However, the number of teachers that you can have depends on your budget and in some buildings, class size may be dependent on available space. At present, the population study that the District has done, does not show large growth so I feel that we will be able to maintain our current staffing levels while maintaining a class size of 24 student or less. However, a few larger classes may arise and if the budget allow, additional sections will be added.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

The District is now attending teacher fairs to proactively recruit hard to fill teaching positions such as Special Ed, ELL and Dual Language. The District is also using a state teaching grant to allow four current D26 employees to enroll in a teacher education program that will allow them to finish their degrees and certifications while still continuing to work in D26 classrooms.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Constituents can always meet me before or after a meeting and through District email. I also try to attend many District events.