2025 Election Questionnaire: Steve Dixon, Johnsburg Village Trustee

Name:

Steve Dixon

What office are you seeking?

Village of Johnsburg Trustee

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

29

Occupation and employer:

Enterprise Account Executive for IMAGETEC L.P.

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Village of Johnsburg Planning & Zoning Commission Board Member

City:

Village of Johnsburg

Campaign Website:

JohnsburgFirst.com

Education:

University of Iowa Tippie College of Business Graduate

Johnsburg High School Graduate

Community Involvement:

Village of Johnsburg Planning & Zoning Commission Board Member

Committee Member of The Johnsburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee

Lifelong Parishioner of St. Johns the Baptist Catholic Church (Johnsburg)

Johnsburg Community Club Member

Johnsburg Community Men’s Club Member

Saufen und Spiel (Johnsburg Days) Volunteer Member

Marital status/Immediate family:

Single

Questions:

Should the village continue the lawsuit against the Pistakee Yacht Club? If not, how would you seek to resolve the dispute? Should the village have a plan in place if the club chooses to close because of the lawsuit?

Unfortunately, this question is misleading. I will be brief because this is ongoing litigation that has not been resolved in court. The Village of Johnsburg did not pursue the lawsuit against the Pistakee Yacht Club, the Pistakee Yacht Club filed the lawsuit against the Village of Johnsburg. With that being said, the Pistakee Yacht Club is an important component of our great community, and the sailing school has contributed positively to many of our community’s youths. I will work extremely hard for a mutually beneficial outcome for the Pistakee Yacht Club/sailing school & the Village of Johnsburg.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

I believe we are experiencing a trend towards multi-family housing because there is a lack of it in the area. I support a balance of housing options, which includes multi-family housing, so that we can accommodate the needs of all residents.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

As a planning & zoning commission member, I supported the workforce housing development in Johnsburg. Much of the available housing in McHenry County is unaffordable and I believe we have a responsibility to provide housing for all of our residents. I strive for Johnsburg to be a place where you can work, live, shop, and dine.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Yes, I believe it is important and essential for local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE and other government agencies in their efforts to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of the residents in our community and the country as a whole. I believe the United States of America truly is the land of opportunity and I welcome those that wish to immigrate to the U.S., but they must do so legally.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1) Economic Development - We need to work with local businesses, investors, organizations, chambers of commerce, and other surrounding municipalities to increase well fostered and planned economic growth in Johnsburg’s downtown area as well as the RT 31 corridor. Doing so will enable the village to increase revenues while reducing the residential tax burden, improve infrastructure, and expand opportunities for all village residents.

2) Public Safety - We need to have a strong relationship with our brave men and women in our local law enforcement/first responders to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the village’s greatest asset, the people of Johnsburg.

3) Non-Highway/Golf Cart Privileges - We need to protect and preserve our responsible non-highway/golf cart privileges in Johnsburg. This is a special privilege that our community offers that not only encourages social interaction but has also enticed residents from other communities to move to Johnsburg, both of which have resulted in increased tax revenue both for the village and our school district.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

By having a collaborative relationship with developers and investors as well as local, state, and federal government agencies to increase economic development while ensuring the protection of our natural resources.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

I believe we need to continue to work with local and State agencies to increase access to and the frequency of public transit throughout the County. We must also continue to expand our road networks and other infrastructure such as bike paths and sidewalks to accommodate other means of transportation. All of these efforts require funding and the continued pursuit of grants will be critical to ensure the burden is not placed on our residents.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Our village government should have a substantial and collaborative role in supporting and promoting economic growth in our village. Prosperous businesses and economic growth not only increases tax revenue for our village and our school district but will create jobs within the community for multiple age demographics and help to reduce the tax burden on our residents.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

The role of our public safety departments today is far more challenging than ever. To ensure that we can provide for the public’s safety, it is critical that we fund a public safety department that is staffed, trained and equipped to address whatever may threaten our community. Doing so will require continued participation in mutual aid efforts with other agencies and grant funding to help offset the increasing cost of public safety operations.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

By having a transparent approach with all village residents regardless of age, gender, or demographics. Promoting inclusion for all village residents will bring multiple perspectives on village topics and issues that will result in resolutions that includes the voices of all village residents.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, this is essential for transparency between the government and village residents. Disclosing potential or an actual conflict of economic interest should absolutely be disclosed so decisions are made in the best interest of all village residents and not a select few. Much of this is already required through the Statement of Economic Interest process administered through the County.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I will promote and encourage village residents to meet with me either in person or virtually, whichever is more convenient. If they cannot attend a meeting, then having open-ended communication through email, social media, phone, etc. is important. I believe one of a candidate’s most essential traits is their availability, commitment & communication with residents in the community.