2025 Election Questionnaire: Sean Cratty, Grafton Township Trustee

Name:

Sean Cratty

What office are you seeking?

Grafton Township Trustee

What is your political party?

Candidate did not respond.

What is your current age?

44

Occupation and employer:

Retail Market Director - FNBO

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Grafton Township Trustee

City:

Lake in the Hills

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not respond.

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree

Business Administration

Community Involvement:

Huntley Fall Fest - Treasurer

Huntley Park Foundation Board

Battle of the Bald - Huntley

Huntley Chamber Ambassador

Leadership Greater McHenry County - Finance Chair

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married with three children

Questions:

What is your stance on township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government?

I feel it is important to continue to maintain our townships at a local level. As long as townships are managed correctly and efficiently, consolidation is not needed.

Does the township have adequate funds for needed roadwork? If not,’what would you do to address that?

Yes, Grafton has adequate funds to continue to fix and update our roads.

What are your top three priorities for the township, and how do you plan to address them?

Continue to reduce the levy as needed. We have done this the past 4 years, usually by 5-10%

Continue to fix our roads. We do a good job fixing our roads a few miles a year to upgrade and enhance all of them in the township.

Property Assessments - continue to evaluate assessments and work to upgrade any tools needed to streamline the process.

What role should the township play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Continue to be a valuable partner within the community and work alongside the village throughout the year.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

To provide updated roads and bridges through the township. Work with the Grafton Township Road Commissioner to review and discuss these ongoing projects.

How will you ensure that township policies promote inclusion for all residents?

We have always discussed at length all projects in the township to ensure full inclusion of all residents.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, all conflicts of interest should be disclosed and we have had a few situations in my last two terms that this has come up. We moved forward appropriately so there were no issues.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am highly involved and engaged in the community and always willing to listen to our residents. I am happy to have conversation whenever it is necessary.