2025 Election Questionnaire: Walter Moist, Crystal Lake High School District 155 School Board

District 155 candidates (from left to right) Nicole Pavoris, David Jenkins, Walter Moist and Ryan Olson participated in the candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of McHenry County Thursday at McHenry County College. (Michelle Meyer)

Name: Walter Moist

What office are you seeking? District 155 School Board

What is your political party? Independant

What is your current age? 46

Occupation and employer: Food and Nutrition Consultant

What offices, if any, have you previously held? none

City: Crystal Lake

Campaign Website: Wally4.com

Education: Management

Community Involvement: American Red Cross Volunteer, Hurricane Katrina Relief

Hospitality Healthcare

Veterans Demand Change

McHenry County Democrats Veterans Committee

Marital status/Immediate family: Longterm Partner, Lindsay. Child, Sullivan. Age 14. 8th Grade

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

it’s essential to incorporate several key strategies. First, instruct students on cursive writing, ensuring they develop this foundational skill. Focus on expanding access to tutoring and instruction outside of school hours, providing targeted support for those who need it most. Include a curriculum that resonates with students’ interests and backgrounds, integrating diverse literature and culturally relevant materials. Engaging families in the educational process is also vital; involve them in discussions about standards and the curriculum and if necessary, allow family to benefit from tutoring with the student. Organize workshops that actively engage family members, helping them understand how to support their children’s learning at home. Collaboration with nonprofit organizations to enhance grant-funded initiatives, ensuring that resources are available for programs that promote reading and writing skills, while not increasing the burden to taxpayers. By combining these efforts, we can create a supportive and enriching environment for all students.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

yes. for their entirety.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

The school district plays a crucial role in determining the materials available in libraries and curricula. It is essential for schools to provide resources that are relevant and engaging to all students, reflecting their diverse interests and backgrounds. While parents are responsible for nurturing their child’s literary tastes, schools must ensure access to a wide range of materials, especially for students who may not have other opportunities to explore such resources.

Teachers should have the autonomy to select educationally relevant materials that expose students to the world they will encounter after graduation. This includes literature that fosters critical thinking and knowledge applicable beyond the K-12 experience. Ultimately, school literature and libraries should serve as a foundation for lifelong learning, preparing students for future challenges and enriching their understanding of the world.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

Taxes are high enough. Our schools directly affect property values and community reputation. They make our communities safer and more attractive to growth. We have an amazing school system, at all levels. By collaborating with nonprofits and utilizing grants and initiatives, we can build programs that incorporate public-private partnerships to expand workforce readiness programs. Improving infrastructure to reduce reliance on outdated equipment and fuels, and by streamlining non-critical systems for efficiency and savings. Refocusing on academic achievement. I support property tax refunds tied with cost saving.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

The school district is in sound financial state and did not rely on the 4 million dollars in covid funds to fund critical programs. While there are always opportunities for savings, it is important that the school district not cut services to students.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

I believe that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and have equal opportunities without facing discrimination, bullying, or denial of access based on status, identity, or affiliation.

There should be an expansion of intramural sports and gender-neutral fitness opportunities, as well as a stronger focus on academic and STEM-related extracurricular activities. Schools often emphasize athletic prowess over academic achievements. By allowing all students to participate in sports, we enrich their experiences and fulfill the purpose of these teams.

Additionally, there are opportunities to enhance student safety and access by improving internal infrastructure to accommodate all genders. Private showers and changing rooms can create safe environments for all students. Gender-neutral, single-person stalls that reach the floor with common hygiene areas should be provided. This ensures that any student uncomfortable with public showering or communal changing has a safe and private space.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

Not without a warrant. Not without prior communication. Governments should not interfere with instruction unless absolutely necessary. any incidents on school grounds are likely to result in disruption of the student body and a district as a whole

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

Legacy infrastructure that is not focused on the technologies available to enhance learning.

Retain quality staff and providing all employees with the means to live and work in district

prepare for the influx of new students with the large number residential construction projects in the district

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I do not believe that students should have access to cell phones during instructional periods.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Students should have access to exemptions determined on a case-by-case basis. The use of cell phones during class hours should be left to the discretion of the instructor. Access to other technological resources within the classroom environment should limit the need for cell phone use during instructional periods.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Emphasize that schools are safe spaces, providing students with access to resources and tools that support their mental health. Implement an open-door policy for students and treat bullying as a universal issue affecting all students. Utilize grants and partner with nonprofits to enhance mental health access for marginalized students. Restrict the use of cell phones and social media during school hours and increase discipline and guidance for students engaging in unacceptable behavior outside of school hours. Encourage participation and education by utilizing school social workers and law enforcement resource officers.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

NO.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

allow the public access to itemized ledgers and line items, posted on the district website.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

Open encouragement and notification. enhanced use of school text system to encourage participation and engagement. Regular press releases regarding fiscal matters as they pertain to taxpayers.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

It is not the school’s responsibility to censor or indoctrinate students into a specific way of thinking. Educational materials and books directly relevant to the curriculum and widespread social commentary should not be restricted. It is the student’s responsibility to learn and the parents’ responsibility to apply their specific perspective on how that information is relevant to their family. Critical thinking is essential for tomorrow’s adults, and restricting access to information that is readily available to society as a whole should neither be encouraged nor discouraged.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Improved access to tele-learning and classrooms that support instruction across campuses.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

yes. I believe that the district needs to provide better pay and resources to support personal.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

open communication, dedicated emails and monthly town halls.