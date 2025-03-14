District 220 candidates discuss change at pre-election forum

Top from left, Erin Chan Ding, Sandra Ficke-Bradford, Katie Karam and bottom from left, Harathi K. Srivastava, Deanna Stern and Steve Wang are Barrington Area Unit District 220 candidates in the April 2025 election. (Photos provided via Daily Herald)

Candidates for the Barrington Area Unit District 220 school board were asked what they would change about the district at a candidate forum held by the League of Women Voters earlier this month at the Barrington Area Library.

School board President Sandra Ficke-Bradford said communication needs to be improved. She also said student readiness — making sure students are prepared for when they leave the district — is also important. In addition, she said the district should look into using facilities for adult education classes.

Incumbent Steve Wang said he would like to see the district continue being a voice for the parents and taxpayers. Wang praised the district’s leadership, programs, students and educators. He pointed to the district’s AAA bond rating, contract agreements with teachers and support staff and its successful addition of two superintendents.

Incumbent Katie Karam, noting that 220 is a unit district encompassing both the elementary and high school levels, suggested a mentorship program. High schoolers would mentor middle schoolers, while middle schoolers would do the same for elementary students.

Challenger Harathi K. Srivastava said improvement can be made in the area of safety and security. Srivastava, the Barrington area lead for Be Smart for Kids, which promotes safe and secure gun storage, suggested looking at resources to help families and children with mental health and physical safety.

Challenger Deanna Stern said she would like to promote less device usage in all of the schools and focus more on old-fashioned communication and even going back to actual textbooks. She also said students need to improve typing skills.

Incumbent Erin Chan Ding was unable to attend the forum. But she did have someone read a statement, in which she committed to protecting grant funding for special education students, as well as other federal initiatives and national school lunch program funds.

There are six candidates up for four four-year seats in the April 1 election.

The school district is in Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties. It includes one high school, two middle school campuses for grades 6-8, eight elementary schools, one early childhood center and a transition center for special education students who are 18-22 years old.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250303/local-politics/district-220-candidates-discuss-change-at-pre-election-forum/