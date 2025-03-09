2025 Election Questionnaire: Cindy Rafkind, Coral Township Trustee

Name:

Cindy Rafkind

What office are you seeking?

Coral Township Trustee

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

48

Occupation and employer:

Nurse Practitioner and Health Coach, self-employed in private coaching practice

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I have not held any other public offices. This is my first time running for office.

City:

Huntley

Campaign Website:

CindyRafkind.org

Education:

Bachelor of Science in Speech, Northwestern University, 1999

Nursing Program, University of California, San Francisco, 2008

Master of Science in Nursing, University of California, San Francisco, 2011

Certified Health and Life Coach, Health Coach Institute, 2021

Community Involvement:

McHenry County Democratic Women, member

Huntley C.A.R.E.S, volunteer

Marital status/Immediate family:

I have been married to my husband, Jason Rafkind, for 16 years. We have one 14-year-old daughter.

Questions:

What is your stance on township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government?

The Township is the most localized level of government, closely attuned to the unique needs of neighborhoods and farms within a specific area. Residents share similar concerns about property values and natural resources, and Township Trustees represent hundreds of voters. Consolidating Townships would dilute local representation, with Trustees potentially serving thousands from diverse areas, making it harder to address specific community needs. Townships are vital for ensuring that local voices are heard and that government remains closely connected to the people it serves. I do not believe Townships should be consolidated, although I do believe that inter-governmental partnerships are important to share scarce resources and lower costs.

Does the township have adequate funds for needed roadwork? If not,’what would you do to address that?

Coral Township faces financial challenges related to maintaining its roads. With approximately 50 miles of roads, the current resources allow for the repaving of only about one mile each year, which is insufficient to keep up with long-term road maintenance needs. As Trustee, I would be committed to exploring alternative funding sources, including seeking state and federal grants, as well as considering partnerships with neighboring municipalities for shared roadwork costs. Additionally, I would advocate for a comprehensive review of the township’s budget to prioritize road maintenance and explore cost-effective solutions, making sure that road safety and infrastructure improvements remain a top priority.

What are your top three priorities for the township, and how do you plan to address them?

My top three priorities for the township are:

Ensuring Road Safety : I will prioritize road repairs and maintenance, working with the Coral Township Roads Commissioner to identify and address areas in need of immediate attention. I will also push for infrastructure upgrades, improve signage, and invest in traffic safety measures to reduce accidents and improve accessibility for all residents.

: I will prioritize road repairs and maintenance, working with the Coral Township Roads Commissioner to identify and address areas in need of immediate attention. I will also push for infrastructure upgrades, improve signage, and invest in traffic safety measures to reduce accidents and improve accessibility for all residents. Protecting Natural Resources : I will advocate for policies that preserve our local environment, ensuring sustainable land use that protects our water resources and clean air. I’ll collaborate with County environmental experts to create long-term strategies for conservation and to promote policies that reduce pollution.

: I will advocate for policies that preserve our local environment, ensuring sustainable land use that protects our water resources and clean air. I’ll collaborate with County environmental experts to create long-term strategies for conservation and to promote policies that reduce pollution. Promoting Thoughtful Development: I will support new developments that align with the Coral Township Land Use Plan and Map, keeping community growth in line with our vision for a balanced and sustainable future. I will work with property owners, developers, planners, and residents to ensure that new projects enhance our township’s character while meeting the needs of a growing population.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

To ensure that township policies promote inclusion for all residents, I will advocate for policies that are fair, accessible, and representative of the diverse needs of the community. This includes actively engaging with various groups to understand their concerns, ensuring that decision-making processes are transparent and open to all voices, and providing resources and support to help everyone access township services. Additionally, I will review policies regularly to ensure they are meeting the needs of all residents, regardless of background, identity, or socioeconomic status.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

A Township Code of Ethics should be established, signed by the Supervisor, Roads Commissioner and all Trustees and distributed to all staff and board members. The Code should include a confidential mechanism for reporting potential abuses, and a board committee should be created to monitor the code’s effectiveness and investigate possible breaches. While potential punishments for unethical conduct should be outlined, they should be applied only as a last resort, fostering an environment of accountability and integrity.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

If elected, I will ensure I am accessible to my constituents by converting my campaign website and Facebook page into ongoing resources for communication and updates. I will also actively encourage the Coral Township Facebook page and website to be regularly updated with important information and announcements. These platforms will serve as avenues for residents to contact me, share concerns, and stay informed about township matters. Additionally, I will promote and support the annual community meeting to encourage active participation, ensuring that all residents have the opportunity to be heard and involved in decisions affecting the community.