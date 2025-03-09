2025 Election Questionnaire: Steven Mortensen, Marengo City Council, Ward 2

Name:

Steven Mortensen

What office are you seeking?

City of Marengo - Alderman Ward 2

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

59

Occupation and employer:

Commercial Lender

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I have held this current position since 2013. Prior to being elected in 2013 I served two terms as a member of the Park Board for the Marengo Park District and served two terms as a member of the Board of Education for Zion Lutheran School - Marengo.

City:

Marengo

Campaign Website:

N/A

Education:

Bachelor Degree in Business Administration (Finance Major) from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a Diploma from the Graduate School of Banking (University of Wisconsin-Madison).

Community Involvement:

Candidate did not respond.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married for 33 years to Lisa Mortensen with 3 grown adult children making their way in the world.

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

As a commercial lender the bulk of my portfolio is multi-family units. I am not opposed to either type of development as there is a shortage of affordable housing. Each serve their purpose.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

I am supportive of government programs and down payment assistance programs that allow first time home buyers to purchase their first home. The question of affordability is a double-edged sword. In today’s economy nothing is affordable, and costs have spiraled out of control. Home prices have skyrocketed in the past couple of years and many potential homeowners have been priced out of the market as a result.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Candidate did not respond.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Improve the infrastructure of our community, attract more business to the community and provide additional services to the members of the community. All three take commitment and investment through state and federal grant opportunities, state and local taxes and other state and municipal funding sources. It has been the City’s commitment to research and apply for such grants and opportunities.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Candidate did not respond.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Candidate did not respond.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

As a lifelong resident of the community, I want nothing more than the businesses in our community to succeed and support them whenever possible. This should be a role of every resident within the community.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Candidate did not respond.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Candidate did not respond.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Filing of the annual statement of economic interest which is required of every elected official should cover any potential conflicts of interest.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

In my 12 years of representing the City of Marengo I have always been accessible to my constituents and have held several conversations over the years addressing areas of concern via phone, email and in person.