2025 Election Questionnaire: Devon Hubbard Tessmer, Crystal Lake District 47 Board of Education

Name: Devon Hubbard Tessmer

What office are you seeking? Crystal Lake District 47 School Board

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 41

Occupation and employer: I am an owner of Exemplar Financial Network in Crystal Lake and I work in business development and human resources.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I served on the district 47 school board previously in 2022/23.

City: Crystal Lake

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/DevonforD47

Education: I have my bachelors of science in elementary education and a minor in art.

Community Involvement: For the past 20 years, I have been deeply involved with numerous organizations across McHenry County through our local business. Personally, I have dedicated my time to impactful initiatives with Leadership Greater McHenry County, the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce, CASA of McHenry County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of McHenry County, and many others. Recently, our business was honored with the McHenry County Economic Development Committee’s Cornerstone Award and the CASA of McHenry County Hero Award for our efforts in giving back to our local not for profits. I firmly believe in giving back to this wonderful community that has given me so much, striving to contribute more than I have received.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married to my wonderful husband, Shaun, and we have two amazing children, ages 6 and 10, who are both students in District 47.

Questions:

What are your views of recent teacher union contract negotiations, both the process and the outcome?

I believe that teacher union contract negotiations are a vital process that requires transparency, mutual respect, and a collaborative spirit. Teachers are the backbone of our educational system, and it is essential to ensure they feel valued and supported while also being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. The process should prioritize open communication and a shared commitment to achieving outcomes that benefit students, educators, and the community alike. In my view, the recent negotiations felt like the most contentious in my memory, highlighting a concerning disconnect between the Core administrators and the teachers of the district. This discord impacts more than just the immediate parties involved—it ripples through the entire community, affecting morale and the overall culture for everyone working within the district and attending its schools. While I have not been directly involved in the negotiations, I believe it is crucial to address this disconnect and foster a more collaborative relationship moving forward. A good outcome is essential to attract and retain high-quality educators, maintain community trust, and create a positive environment for students and staff alike.

Are you satisfied with how math is taught in the district?

Overall, I appreciate the district’s efforts to provide a strong foundation in math for all students, and I’m encouraged by the new math curriculum implemented this year. From my perspective as a parent of a kindergartener and a 4th grader, the program is going very well. It seems to focus more on strategies, which is helping students build a deeper understanding of math concepts. While I believe it may be more challenging for older students to adjust to a new way of learning, I’ve seen firsthand how this curriculum is making a positive impact. My son’s teacher shared that her class is three months ahead of where they typically are at this point in the year, and the students are responding enthusiastically. However, when a new curriculum is rolled out, it is essential that there is proper planning and training for teachers, as well as clear communication from the curriculum administrators. This ensures that the curriculum is executed correctly and consistently across classrooms. As a school board member, I would support ongoing evaluation of the curriculum to ensure it continues to meet the needs of all students and remains adaptable for those who may need additional support during the transition.

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

I believe the district is doing a good job promoting reading and English proficiency, but challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted test scores. To address this, I would support targeted interventions, professional development for teachers, and engaging parents to strengthen literacy at home. As a school board member, I would advocate for continued collaboration among educators, administrators, and the community to build on the district’s strengths and ensure all students achieve success in reading and English proficiency.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

Yes, both of my children currently attend school in D47.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

The school district plays a critical role in ensuring that library and curriculum materials are age-appropriate, diverse, and aligned with state standards while supporting students’ educational and developmental needs. It’s important to have clear policies and a collaborative process for selecting materials that include input from educators, administrators, and parents. This approach ensures transparency and accountability while respecting the expertise of our teachers and librarians. As a school board member, I would work to maintain a balanced approach that upholds educational integrity, encourages critical thinking, and supports the diverse perspectives of our community.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

A significant portion of our property taxes is allocated to District 47 schools, but it’s clear that taxes in our community are far too high. We need to take a close, critical look at the District 47 budget to identify areas where we can make changes and ensure we are being good stewards of taxpayer dollars. As a school board member, I would advocate for making conservative, frugal decisions to bring the district back to a place of fiscal responsibility while continuing to support the success of our students and schools. Responsible budgeting is essential to maintaining public trust and ensuring long-term sustainability for the district.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

With most of the COVID relief funds from the federal government coming to an end, it’s critical for District 47 to make thoughtful spending adjustments to ensure long-term fiscal responsibility. We need to carefully evaluate the programs and initiatives that were funded by this temporary relief money and determine which are essential to continue. Priority should be given to programs that directly impact student success and well-being. For areas where funding will no longer be available, we must explore cost-effective alternatives and consider reallocating resources where possible. As a school board member, I would advocate for a thorough review of the budget to make necessary adjustments while maintaining a focus on delivering a high-quality education. It’s essential to plan ahead, make frugal decisions, and ensure that we are operating within our means.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

Title IX is a federal law designed to prevent discrimination in education, and I support its role in ensuring all students feel safe and respected. While these topics can be sensitive, I believe schools should teach kindness and inclusivity while respecting the diverse values and perspectives of families in our community. In Kindergarten through 8th grade, our focus should be on fostering a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all students. At the same time, it is critical to be considerate of parents’ rights to guide their children’s upbringing and values. Practical solutions, such as private stalls or gender-neutral facilities, can help balance the needs of students while respecting the rights of families. For sports, policies should emphasize teamwork, fitness, and inclusivity, ensuring all children feel supported and valued in their school activities.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

Schools should be safe spaces where all children feel secure and supported in their education. I strongly believe ICE agents should not access school grounds to detain students, except in the rare circumstance where the safety of other students is at risk. In general, immigration enforcement should occur off school property to maintain a sense of safety and trust for students and their families. I would advocate for policies that clearly define and limit ICE access to schools, while also ensuring staff are trained to handle such situations appropriately, always prioritizing the safety and well-being of all students.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

Supporting Long-Term Student Success- The district must prioritize providing a high-quality education that prepares students for future success. Addressing learning gaps and ensuring students have access to the tools, resources, and opportunities they need is essential for their academic, social, and emotional growth.

* Strengthening Morale and Culture Within the Schools- There is a significant disconnect between the core administration and the teaching body, which has negatively impacted morale and school culture. Teachers and staff must feel valued, supported, and heard to create a thriving educational environment. Fostering open communication and collaboration between leadership and educators is essential to rebuilding trust and improving workplace culture.* Responsible Stewardship of Public Resources- With limited budgets and rising costs, the district must carefully manage taxpayer dollars to provide the best outcomes for students while maintaining fiscal responsibility. This includes ensuring funds are allocated effectively to meet the needs of students, staff, and facilities without unnecessary waste.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

For students in Kindergarten through 8th grade, I believe cell phones should stay in their backpacks and not be used during school hours. At this age, students should focus on their education, and smartphones can be a major distraction. I personally feel that students should not have smartphones until at least 8th grade, as there are other devices, such as watches or basic phones, that can be used for communication when necessary. I would support a policy that restricts cell phone use during school hours, ensuring phones remain in backpacks, and only allowing their use outside of school hours or in the event of an emergency. This policy helps create a focused learning environment while still allowing for communication when appropriate.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

I believe cell phones should generally remain in students’ backpacks during school hours. However, there should be exceptions for emergencies, where students can use their phones if needed. In such cases, students should notify a teacher or staff member before using their phone to ensure it doesn’t disrupt the learning environment. For educational purposes, I don’t believe cell phones should be used until at least 8th grade. Even then, their use should be limited to helping students prepare for high school. There are many other tools available for younger students to engage in learning without relying on smartphones.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Cyberbullying and exposure to inappropriate content are serious concerns, and I believe the best way to address them is through a combination of policy, education, and community involvement. I would advocate for policies that keep cell phones in students’ backpacks during school hours, which helps prevent distractions and reduces the opportunity for harmful behavior like cyberbullying. In addition, schools should implement age-appropriate digital citizenship education to teach students how to use technology responsibly and respectfully. This includes understanding the impact of their online actions and how to stay safe in the digital world. Collaboration with parents is also key. Schools should provide resources to help parents monitor their children’s online activity and create a safe digital environment at home. Finally, ensuring there is a strong support system for students who experience cyberbullying is essential. This includes clear reporting procedures and access to counseling, so students feel supported and safe in speaking out.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

AI can be a valuable tool for students to learn at their own pace in the classroom and conduct research for projects. It can enhance personalized learning, but I believe it should not be used to complete writing assignments or other tasks that develop critical thinking and creativity. AI should be a supplement to, not a replacement for, students’ own efforts in learning and completing assignments.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

Transparency is crucial when it comes to managing public funds. All district financial reports, audits, budgets, and contracts are available on the district website [here](https://www.d47.org/departments/business) at https://www.d47.org/departments/business . To make these reports more accessible, I would advocate for clear explanations alongside them, breaking down any complex financial terms.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

Involving parents and community members in the decision-making process is crucial, but it’s also important to recognize the expertise of educators in shaping the curriculum. I believe there should be a balance between gathering valuable input from parents and allowing the educators, who are professionals in the field, to guide us in the right direction. I would support regular opportunities for parents to provide feedback, such as surveys or community forums, but I would also ensure that the final decisions on curriculum and policy are guided by the experience and knowledge of educators. Collaboration between parents, educators, and the school board is key to making informed decisions that reflect both community values and educational best practices.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I believe school libraries and classrooms should offer a wide variety of books to help students develop critical thinking and explore different perspectives. Banning books should be a rare and carefully considered decision. When these discussions arise, I think it would be valuable to involve a parent committee made up of individuals with diverse perspectives to help guide the process. Decisions should be based on factors like the book’s educational value, age appropriateness, and its ability to foster empathy and understanding. Any decision to restrict access should prioritize students’ rights to explore different ideas while ensuring materials are suitable for their age and maturity level.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Maintaining appropriate class sizes is essential for ensuring that students receive the individual attention they need to succeed. To balance this with current teacher staffing levels, I would expect the administration to assess student enrollment numbers and the specific needs of each grade or subject area. District boundary revisions are currently in process, and I believe this will help tremendously in balancing class sizes, particularly in the more populated schools. Additionally, the district should explore creative solutions such as leveraging technology to support teachers in larger classrooms. The goal is to ensure that classrooms remain manageable, teachers are supported, and students receive the attention they need to thrive academically.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

Teachers are the heart of our schools, and ensuring they are well-supported is essential for student success. While the district has made efforts to hire and support teachers, I believe there is always room for improvement. Budgets need to be reviewed and adapted to make hiring and retaining good teachers a priority. This includes providing competitive salaries and benefits, investing in professional development, and ensuring teachers have the resources they need to be effective in the classroom. Additionally, reducing class sizes and fostering a collaborative work environment can help improve teacher morale and retention. I would also support expanding recruitment efforts to attract highly qualified educators and ensure our schools are places where great teachers want to stay long-term.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I will ensure accessibility by being responsive and approachable through multiple channels of communication, including email, phone, and social media. I am committed to engaging regularly with the community, listening to feedback, answering questions, and addressing concerns. My goal is to remain open and transparent so that constituents always feel heard and supported.