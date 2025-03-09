2025 Election Questionnaire: Theo Dice, Woodstock City Council

Name:

Theo Dice

What office are you seeking?

Woodstock City Council

What is your political party?

Nonpartisan

What is your current age?

31

Occupation and employer:

Store Manager and District Team Lead for Extra Space Storage.

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

While I haven’t held any official offices, I was elected to the Woodstock Pride board in 2022 and served as Treasurer for the last two years. Currently I am a board member at large.

City:

Woodstock

Campaign Website:

facebook.com/share/1DGsJ1gGvB/

Education:

I’ve studied Web Design and Development at McHenry County College.

Community Involvement:

I am currently serving on the board for Woodstock Pride. Our mission is to promote diversity, cultural integration and self-celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community throughout McHenry county. Last year, I was the PrideFest parade coordinator and organized a Woodstock Pride art exhibition for the month of June at the Woodstock Opera House. I also volunteer for the Groundhog Days events every year, assisting with some behind-the-scenes aspects.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I do not have a spouse or children.

Questions:

What is your assessment of the current housing stock? What are the city’s housing needs and how should they be addressed?

If you’re a non-incumbent, would you have supported the Riverwoods development? Why or why not? For incumbents, why did you vote yes?

The issue with the Riverwoods development is complex. Lennar has had a claim to this property for over a decade. In that regard, this large plot of wetland, farmland and forest was destined to become yet another isolated subdivision, void of any personality. However, the community took offense to the proposed subdivision and found common ground on the soft soil of that land. They stood together during the meetings leading up to April 2nd, expressing their concerns about the development. While I understand the council’s reasoning for voting yes, I would have had a hard time voting yes after listening to those who will be impacted most by this development.

Do you support the continuation of the business incubator program? Why or why not?

I do support this program. While Seleta Scents and Makity Make have both moved back down to their first original locations, their time at the Courthouse enriched our community with a fresh wave of creativity. The other store that first inhabited a space, The Records Department, has graduated to a bigger space at 216 Main St in Woodstock. I don’t think it would be right for us to throw in the towel of this business incubator program after only 3 years.

The city saw the redevelopment of the Old Courthouse go well over its original budget and has had some trouble keeping businesses in those spaces. What can or should the city do to retain more businesses there?

If you’re renovating an old building, it’s more or less a guarantee that you’ll go over budget. Especially since the courthouse had been in need of repairs for a while. To look at the ins and outs of the businesses at a face value would be a disservice. The Public House was struggling since its reopening and Mobcraft struggled with the logistics of having two locations in two different states. The first year of any business can make or break it. But now, we have the Squire on the Square, which has the stability and appeal of being a well-loved, local chain. I believe we will see a return on the city’s investment to this beautiful, historical building.

What changes should Woodstock make to downtown? Do you support the plans for a new hotel and eminent domain of the neighboring property?

I do support the plans for a new hotel. Having visitors stay closer to downtown will help with the overwhelming traffic during the city’s busiest events and it will boost the revenue of our small businesses.

How should the city handle the Route 47 project? Should the city do anything for businesses and residents affected during the roadwork?

I think an increase in signage to make sure motorists can still access their destinations will be one of the more important aspects of keeping everything running as smoothly as it can. We’re all Illisnoisans and we’ve survived heavy construction work before, we can survive it again.

Do you support the new garbage contract? Are there changes that you would make to that?

I don’t support the new garbage contract, but I do support and appreciate the efforts by city council and staff to provide support to households that may not be able to afford the large garbage can. My primary concern lies with how the prices will be increasing each year for the same garbage can and the same service. I would like to see what can be done to further decrease this hardship on our community.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

The upside to multi-family homes is affordability. We continue to see the cost of living rise higher and higher, which pushes the American dream of owning your own home farther away. Of course, with more of these properties being snatched up by out-of-town landlords, we’re presented with several problems. Rental properties can sit vacant for months with a high rental rate, creating a housing scarcity for anyone looking to rent in Woodstock. This also creates a scarcity for those looking to by homes for themselves, which drives up prices of available homes. And when the owners of these properties aren’t local, the money they’re collecting from their rentals isn’t going back to our local economy. I am among the 40% of rental tenants in Woodstock and I think this is a concerning trend. I would love to own a home in this town, but if properties are being continuously bought out by investors, that dream will remain only a dream.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

I support expanding our amount of subsidized housing available. Right now, there are only two Section 8 apartment complexes in Woodstock and one of them is undergoing renovations. Waiting lists for this kind of affordable housing can have people in need waiting for months or years for basic accommodations that so many of us take for granted.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

I am of the firm stance that local law enforcement should not cooperate with ICE. For one, it takes away resources from our community, wasting valuable tax dollars on a federal program that has its own funding. Secondly, these ICE raids continuously target hardworking folks and families whose only “crime” is missing paperwork. Throughout the history of our nation, people have immigrated here in search of a better life. And “illegal” immigrants are no different. They’re here, working for a better life, raising families, and paying the same amount of taxes as everyone else, despite being unable to qualify for Social Security retirement benefits, Medicare, or federal earned income tax credits. This means that immigrants lacking legal status pay more in taxes than they use in government benefits. And despite this, they are still viciously prosecuted, ripped away from their families, and imprisoned in inhumane conditions, no matter their age.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

One of my biggest public safety concerns is the lack of crosswalks on Rt 47. There will be crosswalks incorporated into the two roundabouts, but as of right now, there are only 2 crosswalks across Rt 47 in our city: at the intersection of Rt 47 & Rt 120 and the intersection of Route 47 & Russel Ct. I’m looking forward to working with the Illinois Department of Transportation to get at least one more crosswalk installed. This would would be at the intersection of Rt 47 and Maple Ave, where Bates Park is located. I walk my dog there a lot and I frequently see pedestrians dash across 47 to access Bates. To boost the safety of pedestrians and to make this town more accessible, this crosswalk is needed.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I will be available through email at dice4woodstock@gmail.com and through my Facebook page. You can also find me at Woodstock Pride events or just hanging around Woodstock.