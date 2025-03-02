2025 Election Questionnaire: Wayne S. Jett Jr., Mayor of McHenry

Name:

Wayne S. Jett Jr.

What office are you seeking?

Re-election to City of McHenry Mayor

What is your political party?

Non-Partisan

What is your current age?

41

Occupation and employer:

Owner of Jett’s Heating & Air and City of McHenry Mayor

What offices, if any, have you previously held? City of McHenry Mayor, 2017 to present

City:

City of McHenry, lifelong resident

Campaign Website:

www.JettforMayor.com

Education: McHenry High School West Campus, Graduate 2001

Community Involvement:

· Founder with wife, Amber, of Rise-Up Foundation, 2019-present; raised over $1.1 million in City of McHenry donations:

• $280,ooo for a splash pad

• $250,000 for Miller Point amphitheater

• $250,000 for Miller Point enhancements

• $100,000 for an ice rink

• $300,000 Veterans Park ADA park

· McHenry County Police Charities (Shop with a Cop)

· McHenry Rotary (Secret Santa)

· Member of the McHenry Chamber of Commerce

· Supported McHenry County Chiefs of Police Association (Honor Guard uniform grant)

· Supported McHenry County VFW Post 4600

· Planned Fundraiser to support local family suffering from cancer and raised $40K

· Planned Fundraiser to support local family who lost their child

· Special Olympics

· St. Baldrick’s· Supporter of Kids in Need

Marital status/Immediate family: I live in McHenry with my wife, Amber, of 20 years and our 4 children

Questions:

Should housing be included in development proposals for the city-owned land on Green Street? For the Wastewater treatment plant property? What is, for you, the right combination of commercial, parking and residential for the two downtown areas, including residential density?

I have always supported development based on the needs and wants of our community, whether that be Green Street, the former Wastewater treatment plant property, or any other area of the City. The downtown area around Green Street is becoming a destination for businesses, and families alike. The current residents and business owners of the downtown area have consistently requested parking solutions, which are currently under development with a study to be conducted, must be sought out to prepare for continued growth. Housing should not be rejected without reviewing the project as a whole for compliance with the City’s Downtown Plan, recently and unanimously approved by the City Council after substantial residents’ input. We spent a lot of money to clean up our waste water treatment site for development and not to keep it green space. This site needs to be something other than grass and look forward to working together to develop this site.

Upon the completion of the parking study, the City will have baseline data as it relates to parking for business employees, residents, and consumers so that any future development of the downtown area can properly plan to ensure additional parking needs are met.

I do not support extremely high density housing, but I work hard to recognize the voice of the majority of the people rather than the vocal minority. This can be seen in past citizen surveys I initiated via social media platforms and email.

Mixed-use buildings that include commercial, residential, and hospitality uses on Green Street and the former Wastewater treatment plant property should be considered in alignment with our Comprehensive Plan and with the appropriate balance of uses.

Should the city work with District 15 to sell/redevelop Landmark School, and if so, what kind of development?

City Council and staff worked to plaque the Landmark School in 2024 to ensure it as a historic site in our community. The City and District 15 have a long, working relationship and any redevelopment or sale of the Landmark School will be done in a collaborative manner considering what is best for the residents.

The parks department says the pool complex is nearing its end of life. What should the future of water recreation/pools be for the city of McHenry?

The Parks Plan, set to be published and voted on by City Council in March 2025, identifies the residents’ desire for access to public pools and water features in the City of McHenry. The pool complex was built in 1983 and is nearing its end of life. While fees collected through the Parks and Recreation Department are meant to offset costs of large-scale desired services, facilities for water recreation were never designed to be profitable or self-sustaining.

Neighboring cities have outperformed McHenry with respect to aquatic centers. This is a trend that is not in line with our business/resident growth. McHenry residents should have a local option, instead of traveling outside to other communities. This will only continue to increase McHenry’s desirability for families and businesses alike.

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

Rental versus owner-occupied should be balanced based on market and demographic shifts, the City’s needs, and the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

Certain apartments are geared toward workforce housing or rentals based on life-style trends. As you move out into the residential components of our community, like Lennar, this is the first neighborhood housing development in decades.

Lennar, mixed-use, first since 2004 that range from larger single-family homes to smaller single-family homes that are geared towards affordable housing, such as senior housing.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

I, along with past City Councils, have supported workforce housing when the demand is absolutely justified. The City recently approved Taylor Place Apartments (currently under construction), Authentix Apartments, and Fox Meadows, all of which are classified as workforce housing. Moving forward, any workforce housing should be properly vetted to ensure there is a need and it meets the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

We will continue to follow the law and protect the residents of McHenry. Based on the Trust Act, local law enforcement is prohibited from honoring ICE detainers or assisting federal agents without a judicial warrant.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

· Responsible development to meet the growing needs of our residents. It’s important to follow the comp plan while also making sure we’re not putting a large burden on our other taxing bodies in the process.

· Continued revitalization of north, south, and west corridors with new development and retention of existing development through economic incentives by maintaining our relationships with developers through ICSC and local property owners. Also, I plan to bring a TIF forward to City Council for 31 N & 31 South Corridors to fill vacant store fronts.

· Continued renovation of current City infrastructure, including roads, sidewalks, water, sewer, and parks. We’ve done just this since I was elected. You may not always see infrastructure improvements like water & sewer, but we are making strides to make sure we are staying ahead of the issues or potential failures.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I agree there is a balance to be met, but the City is currently meeting it. The most environmentally sustainable approach to economic development is refurbishing existing dilapidated buildings, that most often are vacant. I have a proven track record of supporting those processes in McHenry, including my own business’s current location that was once the McHenry Post Office. In addition, the City of McHenry is home to over 650 acres of parks and green space. As this relates to the national average, the City of McHenry is more than double the acreage of park space. It is important to recognize the good work and where we stand right now. We are already being environmentally responsible in our community and constantly looking to improve upon what we have accomplished. We will allocate resources according to the use. The budget that implements funding of parks has been unanimously approved by Council.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Budgets have unanimously been passed for 8 years, with a dedicated revenue stream for the road replacement program which was my main goal in 2017\\\.

The City of McHenry is committed to the Route 31 expansion to a 4-lane roadway, including non-motorized path.

I personally signed a letter of support just a few weeks ago regarding the City’s commitment to the plan to PACE for their ReVision Plan to add additional bus routes.

Partnering with McHenry County to connect Morraine Hills trails, through the Prairie Path in the City, to Bull Valley Road.

Encourage new development (i.e. Lennar) to connect to existing infrastructure such as bike paths throughout the community..

Support County’s future plan for bypass Chapel Hill Road.

Curran Road and Dartmoor Drive Intersection Plan to make a safer intersection.

The City of McHenry regularly monitoring infrastructure in town to stay ahead of the improvements needed.

Staff and I talk to Metra on a regular basis to try to get more trains into the community. Due to funding by Metra this is an issue; Staff and I have had discussions of adding just weekends and major events to get visitors into our community in short term.

The City of McHenry is part of the Public Transit Advisory Committee which consists of major discussions on how to advocate for more public transportation.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The City Council is the legislative branch. They pose full authority to decide and approve or deny all development and economic incentive agreements. The City Council should take time to listen to local businesses to support them in their economic growth.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Roadway safety and crime are my top public safety concerns. Currently, the City has an extremely low crime rate, making it one of the safest places to live in McHenry County. Through our Community policing and problem solving policing, the McHenry Police Department takes a proactive approach as they relate to roadway safety and crime trends.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I would not support policies that prohibit inclusion of any sort. The City of McHenry policies will comply with all laws associated with inclusion.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I support the disclosure of potential conflicts of interest in the City. I would enforce it in accordance with the City’s Ethics Ordinance and state laws which currently have mechanisms in place to avoid doing business with that company.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

This is an area I have excelled in for the past 8 years. I am available via City Hall office hours, publishing my personal cell phone number, and timely access to me through social media and at times my personal business.